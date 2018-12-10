Sunshine around the corner for Columbia, then more rain, forecasters say

The cold, wet skies over Columbia should give way to sunny skies by Tuesday afternoon, but another system could bring more rain to the area by Friday, forecasters say.
As of Monday morning, about 2.2 inches of rain have fallen at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport since Friday night, according to Chris Rohrbach, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Columbia. The rain that soaked the area over the weekend should taper off as the day goes on.
The Midlands area has avoided the brunt of a winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of the Carolinas and plunged nearly 100,000 customers into darkness. As the system moves out of the area Monday, some wintry precipitation is possible but it won’t be anything substantial, according to Rohrbach.
“As it moves out, we get some cooler air moving in in the afternoon,” he said. “That drying is what leads to the slight chance of wintry (precipitation) this afternoon. Anything you would see would be pretty light, and it’s really just a slight chance of seeing maybe a wintry mix during that time.”
Some areas in the northern Midlands remain under a winter weather advisory, including Newberry and Winnsboro.
Columbia-area residents can expect mostly sunny skies by Tuesday afternoon with temperatures in the 40s and a high around 50, Rohrbach said.
The forecast shows mostly sunny skies Wednesday and mostly cloudy skies Thursday, with highs in the mid 50s on both days.
The next chance for rain and a possible thunderstorm moves in Friday with a 70 percent chance of rain, according to the forecast. Rohrbach said temperatures should remain warm, and that forecasters aren’t expecting any chances for winter weather.
