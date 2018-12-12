Local

Five Points restaurant and bar to expand, become more 'family friendly'

By Jeff Wilkinson

December 12, 2018

COLUMBIA, SC

Publico in Five Points is planning to expand its back deck and yard to become more dog-friendly and kid-friendly and give the Greene Street taqueria and tap room more of a brewery feel.

The expansion will eliminate an underused 18-space parking lot tucked behind the restaurant at 2013 Greene St. The Columbia Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved eliminating essentially all of the business’s on-site parking.

In the age of Uber, Lyft and scooter rentals, especially in a university neighborhood like Five Points, the standard parking model doesn’t hold, said Publico co-owner Bob McCarthy.

“It’s an obsolete parking lot for a 70-year-old building,” he said.

The family-friendly recreation area will add a bocce ball court, bike racks, picnic tables, an outdoor gaming area (think giant Jenga and Connect Four) and an expanded cornhole-playing area. The recreational space would be an addition to the restaurant’s large back deck.

McCarthy said he wants the establishment to be a counterpoint to the many bars in the district that don’t open until late and cater to mainly college students.

“It part of the Five Points Association’s effort to re-brand Five Points as a fun entertainment district instead of a late-night drinking district,” he said.

Publico opened in November 2015. It features 54 taps of craft beer and wide range of Latin-American tacos. There’s even a puppy menu feautring a tempting turkey plate with ground turkey, bok choy, sweet potatoes and strawberries, and a seafood casserole of mahi mahi, shrimp, spinach and apples.

