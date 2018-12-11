Major Lexington road, several businesses closed after gas leak, police say

A major Lexington throughway has been closed and businesses have been evacuated after a “large” natural gas leak, according to Tweets from Lexington police and county officials.
Crews shut down all lanes of Sunset Boulevard near Old Cherokee Road at about 3 p.m., according to the Tweets.
Officials also evacuated businesses across the 5400 block of the road, including Ruby Tuesday, Synovus Bank, NTB Tire, Security Federal Bank, First Community Bank, Smashburger, Vitamin Shop, Mattress Firm, Marcos Pizza and Office Depot, according to the Tweets. Officers ask that everyone stay out of the area.
Lexington School District One tweeted that the leak is affecting some local schools, including Lexington Middle and some River Bluff High students, according to a Tweet. Buses will be re-routed, and parents should expect delays when picking up middle school students.
Police say the closure will likely affect the afternoon commute Tuesday.
