Lexington Lowes Foods sells for $26.8 million

Top Five Richland County
Top Five Lexington County
Top Five Kershaw County
Richland County
29016
455 Links Crossing Drive from Philip A. Reed and Andrea Reed to Yolanda F. Boyd-Gantt $296,500
N/S Pineview Church Road from Steven R. Pazderski to Errol W. Muir and Maria J. Bernardez $182,320
302 Bowhunter Drive from Mackenzie Stephens and Mallory Freeze to Dominique B. Walker and Jamal A. Walker $274,735
92 Dogwood Cottage Court from Elizabeth Brice Porter Williams f/k/a Elizabeth Brice Porter to Garry Lee Cox and Carolyn Sue Cox $146,000
289 Wading Bird Loop from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Robert G. Fulham and Cynthia Ann Fulham $267,278
133 Adams Pond Road from Estate of Charles C. King, Jr., Helen M. King and Charles C. King Testamentary Family Trust to Ivey Alexa Sumner $268,500
360 Kingsbury Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Gary N. Fox and Jessica J. Fox $276,000
29036
1609 Wonder Drive from William P. Revels to RA Land Development, LLC $499,000
29045
302 Paschal Road from Estate of Friederike Maria Cauley to Lisa M. Griggs $135,000
30 Corinth Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Christopher McKnight and Kimberly McKnight $304,290
330 Leisure Drive, #25-3 from Nancy B. Cartiff to Lynette S. Robinson $235,000
923 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Alsena Marie Edwards $174,900
62 Corinth Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Nicole Marie Vanthof and Talyon Morris $249,486
316 Big John Road from Joseph Rodriguez and Kristen Rodriguez to Jerry Lee Butler $120,000
29052
704 Goodwin Way from Carl Gulledge, Jr. to Haida Investments, LLC $100,000
29061
2923 Trotter Road from Marvin D. Lusk to Walker Atwood Shearer, V and Amber Leigh Jordan $160,000
149 Harvester Loop from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Nicholas T. Taylor and Markoya D. Taylor $201,400
29063
694 Dutchmans Creek Trail from Sylwia M. Wright and Paul M. Wright to Long Dang Hoang $303,000
523 Cornerstone Circle from Jefferey E. Taylor and Noreena S. Taylor to Nicolas Recalde $150,000
20 Crown Point Court from The Investment Doc, LLC to Zachary Wildman $180,000
112 Blue Mountain Drive from Gregory T. Slusher and Jennifer W. Slusher to Sandra L. Smith and Sandra E. Dowey $237,500
100 Dutchfork Creek Trail from David M. Logeman and Karen K. Logeman to Robert J. Barham and Valerie M. Barham $349,900
608 Gleneagle Circle from John R. Stephenson and Wendy G. Stephenson to Stefan Slaght and Anna Slaght $230,000
1908 Freshly Mill Road from Tammie L. Scott to Ashleigh Seigneur and Dallas Ingram $389,850
100 Craven Arms Court from BPIM, LLC to Noreena S. Taylor $127,000
102 Bradstone Road from Shelley Eileen Cornell, Christi Renee Moeller and Stacey Erin Keller to Brittany L. Pender, Rebecca J. Pender and Troy R. Pender $127,000
146 Old Market Lane from Thomas A. Stanfield and Sharon Y. Stanfield to Lilliam Elizabeth Hutto $286,500
13 Northstone Court from Ryan E. Ward to Ashley L. White $139,500
29201
2309 Park St. from Gail S. Widner to Kelsey J. Truluck and Christopher S. Truluck $294,750
2310 Clark St. from Andrew E. Muller to Kristine Ireland Compton and Claire Rhys Compton $139,900
2928 Clark St. from Virginia L. Bedford to Thomas B. Graybeal $187,000
1085 Shop Road, Unit 227 from Scott C. Fortson and Brooks G. Fortson to David L. Ardis and Julie C. Ardis $150,000
29203
524 Mansfield Lane from Christopher G. Daugherty to Brenda Y. Cohen $130,000
649 Poplar Grove Lane from Kendrick C. Davis and Nicole L. Davis to Thomas Ira Leslie and Khalviah Wright Leslie $198,500
211 Providence Plantation Circle from Everette Chatard Murph and Tomeka S. Murph to Shavonia Grayson $139,900
29204
151 Renaissance Way from Vlad Kimovich Rabinov to Jennifer G. Linich and Kathryn P. Linich $115,000
1513 Forest Trace Drive from Sharon Y. Ward to Sandra Schmid and Jim Schmid $134,000
2139/2141 Waverly St. from John K. Williams a/k/a John Kenneth Williams to Anuj Regmi and Sunita Paudyal $198,450
29205
1219 Hagood Avenue from Brad A. Anderson and Kelley T. Anderson to Joshua J. Whiteside and Leslie A. Whiteside $337,000
29206
3911 N. Buckanan Drive, Unit #14 from Leslie H. Breeden a/k/a Leslie Plowden to Jane Teague McQueen $137,000
3908 MacGregor Drive from Tidewater Partners, LLC to Cynthia Durham Blair $400,000
1516 Lonsford Drive from Julie Price to Courtney Robbins Worsham and Phillip B. Worsham $218,000
29209
300 Vermillion Drive from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to Marcus Therino Bowers $148,000
6507 Queens Way Drive from Elizabeth Jo Mason and Wayne E. Ervin to Terry O’Neal Nicks and Janice Dianne Hicks $228,500
233 Village Walk from Steven E. Hillard to Christian Blake Ward $123,000
48 Hamptonwood Way from Jose Vargas and Mayra Vargas to Ryan P. Reedy and Julia W. Reedy $226,000
29210
3532 Kay St. from T.J. Hiott to Mulhem Saleh Haj $300,000
100 Mondamin Road from William Q. Wansley to Kelli C. Miller $156,500
1805 Elm Abode Terrace from Walter Mitchell Kneece to Bashar A. Alkhaledi $185,000
29223
7 Miles Park Court from Estate of Margery R. Romer to Eugen Doru Zah $236,000
847 Centennial Drive from Douglas Donald Miles and Delia Carlene Miles to Ian T. Matthews and Jenna M. Matthews $225,000
117 Sweetoak Drive from Sabreen Williams to Earlene Peeples Hawkins $150,000
247 Berry Tree Lane from Janet T. Lane a/k/a Janet Thain Lane to Dawn Busa $286,000
308 Oakbrook Village Road from Lorenzo L. Roberts and Gwendolyn Roberts to Victoria A. Robinson $155,000
29229
20 Carriage Oaks Court from Amanda L. Reames to Jalisa D. Brown $134,900
4 Woodland Ridge Lane from Tae Kee Kim to Nile Muthanna $125,000
807 Summit Square from Charles T. Thornsvard to Lois A. Timmons $133,315
273 Arbor Falls Drive from Amber Harvey and Tajh Hickerson to Amiaya Elise Jones $131,000
Lexington County
29006
113 Chinquapin St. from Walter F. Fry and Mary Ann Fry to Jody S. Durden $140,000
83.23 Acres, Glover Ables Road from James R. Metts and Carol R. Metts to Robert Sanford Brown, Jr. $141,000
29033
137 Tufton Court from Chanceler D. Lyon and Therese Coetzee Lyon to Susan B. Adams $183,350
1711 Chadsworth Drive from Legalia Properties, LLC to Donna M. Gleaton and Justin G. Tedder $134,500
1000 Naples Avenue from Paul J. Gellici and Ashton Gellici to Ryal F. Curtis and Heather M. Curtis $269,500
29036
503 Varsity Court from Richard Jason Wolfe to Robert G. Woods, IV and Michelle S. Woods $243,000
736 Xander Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Barbara D. Hartley $249,900
139 Ventnor Avenue from William B. Holland to Jonathan Hernandez and Shannon Hernandez $204,000
547 Connecticut Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ryan J. Galinski and Melody D. Galinski $217,464
221 Wessinger Farms Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Robin Jean Addy-Odell $238,990
552 Turkey Pointe Lane from David F. Majka to Robert K. Church $165,900
237 Levber Pass Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Richard Jason Wolfe $322,180
248 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Dustin Horn $192,000
726 Autumn Shiloh Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Vernon L. Gardener and Deborah Wilkes $250,080
249 Lever Pass Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Glenn N. Cooper $318,590
501 Turkey Pointe Lane from Samantha L. Penland to Toshica Danner $150,000
444 Mediterranean Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jesse T. Russell, Judith Ann West and Katrina H. Russell $215,570
330 St. Thomas Church Road from Branch Banking and Trust Company to Blackstone Construction, LLC $370,000
512 Connecticut Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kyle James Matheny and Brigitte Matheny $224,352
29054
148 Beulah Church Road from Chris Eugene Stegall and Carla McKenzie Stegall to Stephen Douglas Lever, II $316,000
351 Kimberton Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Mark A. Doughty and Julie A. Doughty $351,418
179 Rice Drive from Bonnie Jane Hite and Tara D. Fulmer n/k/a Tara F. Johnson to Cory D. Cooley, Melissa Cooley and Gwendie I. McCullough $104,000
180 Green Hills Drive from Joseph D. Lee to Kenneth D. Matthews and Lisa Matthews $189,000
539 Cannon Place from Egamar, LLC to Idlewild Pond, LLC $451,000
29070
2590 Cedar Grove Road from TYJ, LLC to Jesse Norris $124,500
2423 Lewie Road from Loretta G. Arnette to Tyler J. Asbill and Caroline E. Arnette $178,000
29072
135 Golden Oak Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Frederick Joseph Goebeler, IV and Jessica Goebeler $322,000
136 Amethyst Lane from Lori Holzman and Michelle Baker to Jean F. Benacchio and Andrew R. Collier $175,000
143 Jamestowne Court from Johnson G. Dorn an40d Katie M. Dorn to Paul A. Finch and Jennifer L. Finch $193,500
403 Whispering Winds Drive from Alisha C. Hansen to Michael J. Dillon and Jessica R. Dillon $150,000
168 Governors Grant Boulevard from Wayne E. Vetter and Margaret M. Vetter to Steven W. Gunter and Lynn-d S. Gunter $300,000
200 Winterberry Loop from Michael W. Lynch and Rachel Lynch to Buford Charles Brown $202,500
108 Kwanzan Drive from Sung Un Ko and Eun Young Park to Andres Ruyiz Mendoza and Thelma Guadalupe Lopez $169,900
117 Bentley Court from Alan M. Kaufman and Sheila R. Kaufman to Gonzalo Hinojos Franco and Holly Leigh Franco $159,900
349 Riglaw Circle from Cummins Family Revocable Living Trust to Nancy D. Jeffcoat $160,000
165 Tybo Drive from The Avail Group, LLC to Fritz McHerron $144,900
208 Northwood Road from Virginia M. Cromer to John M. Hartness and Lyn R. Hartness $169,900
204 Sunningdale Court from Bruce W. Breedlove and Sieglinde P. Breedlove to H. Evans Jones and Susan L. Jones $377,000
116 Moray Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to David Lee Wells and Adrienne Golyski Wells $308,396
228 Hickory Meadow Lane from Richard F. Obrocta and Sharon L. Obrocta to Lindsey Lynch Bennett $310,000
337 Dawsons Park Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Anthony Parker $165,500
511 Corley St. from Michael H. Greenberg to Thomas Lee Frazier, III $143,250
112 Fitzwarin Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Eddie L. DeLoache and Cathy T. DeLoache $257,682
120 Crimson Oak Drive from Mark A. Doughty and Julie A. Doughty to Paul Seacrist $154,900
120 Villager View Way from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Hai Xia Lin $232,883
100 Huntington Circle from Estate of Linda Watson Melton to John P. DuPre, III and Kortney Balke DuPre $104,000
117 Platinum Drive from Aaron R. Mason and Maeve Mason to NEI Global Relocation Company $255,000
117 Platinum Drive from NEI Global Relocation Company to Greivin A. Brenes and Ashley A. Brenes $255,000
105 Morning Dew Drive from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Siva Sankar Prasad Viswabrahmana and Rajita Kamsali $278,095
301 Harbor Heights Drive, Unit 2-B from Billy Junior Teeter and Susan B. Teeter to John Sughrue, III and Sandra Sughrue $174,000
4721 Sunset Boulevard, Unit B from Moore Orthopaedic Clinic-Land, LLC to Regal Real Estate Solutions, LLC $210,000
109 Black Walnut Drive from Aaron Wade Ellis and Erin M. Ellis to Brookfield Relocation, Inc. $370,000
109 Black Walnut Drive from Brookfield Relocation, Inc. to Thomas Smith and Carla Smith $370,000
128 Dawson Hill Lane from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Jeffrey W. West and Julie Ann Smith $155,000
160 Sir Edwards Road from Prabhjot McTague to Zacharey L. Pollock and Regina G. Pollock $104,000
1836 N. Lake Drive from Mary Allison Hobeika n/k/a Mary Allison H. Wilks to GWD Properties, LLC $275,000
101 Wintergreen Court from Patricia Oliver Deal Revocable Trust to Edgar Wesley Alewine and Teliah Dawn Alewine $205,000
304 Clubside Drive from Joel F. Thomason, III and Andrea F. Thomason to David S. Kuss and Sandra B. Kuss $351,000
104 Fitzwarin Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Eduviges Santiago $303,645
2154 Highway 378 from Debra Lauer to Joseph R. Warren and Anna H. Warren $146,500
29073
116 Sandbrier Court from Heather N. Evans to Rueben A. Allen, Jr. and Regina Allen $150,000
1149 Long Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Cindy S. Herring and Robert Bryant Herring, Sr. $384,788
146 New Market Drive from Papanoo, LLC to Anitra D. Powell $128,000
112 Coxton Mill Lane from Albert D. Butler and Lisa M. Butler to Maeghan Majowitz $169,000
712 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Rich DeToro and Carolyn DeToro $150,285
732 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Jakela Dene Dairon $176,485
672 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Evelyn Cross $149,990
852 Winter Flower Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Marlon E. Quiros Quiros and Sandra Fiorella Sancho Quesada $169,000
232 Point South Lane from SMK Homes, LLC to Susan J. Hamilton $159,000
426 Melodybrook Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Divya P. Manjunath $252,705
208 Hurstwood Court from Chad E. Sealy and Brenda L. Sealy to Joshua A. Michael and Rebekah Shennan $177,500
602 Dixie River Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Antonio K. Brown and Daphne Robinson Brown $260,000
933 Roper Mountain Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Kenneth Kingsmore $270,000
411 Kyzer Road from Mathias Investments, LLC to Dennia Michael Graber $113,000
121 Vonda Drive from Janet Thomas Mullins to Dawn Marie Scarpelli and Regina Scarpelli $105,000
395 Timbermill Drive from Thomas Brian Smith and Carla Stone Smith to Jeremy See $185,000
206 Cuyahago Court from Estate of Ruth B. Boozer and Edward L. Boozer to Daniel L. Martin and Alycia A. Martin $215,000
29123
2541 Pine St. from BPIM, LLC to Robert W. Gardner and Clyde Wesley Gardner $187,000
29169
3824 Leaphart Road from Marilyn M. Horton to Romie T. Rikard, Nancy E. Rikard, Janet R. Flynn, Lori Ann Harmon n/k/a Lolri H. Pizzuti, Ashleigh Michaela Harmon n/k/a Ashleigh H. Forrest and Jeremiah Rikard Harmon a/k/a Jeremiah R. Harmon $100,000
118 Laurel Meadows Drive from Kaitlyn A. Monzi and Evan T. Vasseur to Danny L. Green and Jawana R. Green $164,000
2512 Feather Run Trail from John Craig Houston and Julie H. Houston to Jonathan Heath Davis and Andrea Shull Davis $254,900
169 Medical Circle from Julio C. Arroyto to Deborah Stratton $342,000
617-623 James St. from Michael K. Pearce and Margaret S. Pearce to The Moye Company, LLC $140,000
29170
128 Darby Way from Randall K. Goodwin, Dawn C.K. Goodwin and Alyson K. Goodwin to Shawn T. Garrett and Carrier S. Garrett $153,500
3722-3730 Highway 321 S. from Doug K. Jen and Michelle K. Jen to Living Waters Christian Center Church $240,000
351 Dove Trace Court from Jillian C. Sanguiliano to Stacy Feaster $125,000
431 Carrik Court from Anthony B. Anderson to Mark D. Branham and Daphne B. Branham $185,000
403 Henslowe Lane from Sheila Hartwell Moody n/k/a Sheila Etheredge to Patrick C. Revels $188,000
142 Plum Orchard Drive from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Lauren E. Rickus $186,644
162 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Thea I. Ridder $184,900
29172
332 Lloydwood Drive from Deanna M. Hoover to Michael E. Losee and Bryanna Losee $102,000
508 Summer Creek Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jessica S. Holland $160,000
29210
400 Brookshire Drive from Angeline P. Peake Revocable Trust to Ray C. Dethy and Virginia W. Dethy $174,000
29212
1928 Shadowood Drive from Richard D. Hawks to SFR3, LLC $119,000
113 Palm Hill Drive from John W. Long to Walter Q. Hill $198,000
17 and 19 Crescent Lane from Byron L. Carr, Sr. to Home Buyers Networks, LLC $106,000
5201 Glenmount St. from Donald K. Crenshaw and Carmen M. Crenshaw to Seth B. O’Herin and Diana M. O’Herin $129,900
315 Merchants Drive from Patty K. Sands n/k/a Patty Shoultz to Felisa Chapman and Sandra Rangel $182,000
202 Bent Granite Place from Selwood Properties, LLC to Randolph Scott Wilson and Ronda Wilson $342,000
204 Heatherstone Court from Michael J. Bruce and Tammy L. Bruce to Tim Kotchian and Heather Kotchian $225,000
310 Bent Pine Drive from Mid State Property, LLC to Marcus Scott Stribble and Amanda Marie Stribble $110,000
190 Mariners Row from Linda T. Perryman to Laura C. Wedell $125,000
209 Stockmoor Road from Damon A. Robertson and Christine E. Robertson to William Logan Bell and Christian Bell $139,000
355 Heatherstone Road from Hammond Living Trust to Steven L. Robarge and Tina L. Robarge $176,000
Kershaw County
29020
1310 Catawba Court from Linda Darlene Platte to Keith Beatty and Laura Beatty $150,000
2007 N. Brailsford Road from Joseph Makla, Jr., Robert T. Makla and John T. Makla to SFR3, LLC $165,000
282 Friendship Road from Danny D. Taylor and Glenn E. Taylor to Mark E. Johnson $164,000
29044
29045
1518 Pine Valley Drive from Edgar A. Moore, Jr. and Wanda F. Moore to Corey L. Jager $143,500
1522 Pine Valley Drive from Estate of Shirley Turner Powell to Kenneth W. Stallworth $172,500
23 Kimpton Drive from Justin L. Vaughan and Katheryn F. Vaughan to Benolvi Rivera Gonzalez $149,500
62 Smokewood Drive from Madi Investments, LLC to Philip S. Hall and Rhonda H. Hall $168,000
29078
18 Haven Way from William E. Coleman and Aimee T. Coleman to Howard G. West and Susan M. West $157,000
23 Wildwood Lane from PannyMac Corp. to George Ralph Thompson and Lori Thompson $172,000
1226 Ancrum Ferry Road from Leslie D. Taylor, n/k/a Leslie D. Rollins to Joel B. Cogan and Emily J. Cogan $115,000
11 Derby Lane from Selena T. Jones to Marie L. Amenson and Edward H. Maglosky, IV $150,000
122 Richardson Boulevard from Estate of Clifton L. Davis, Jr. to Christopher Villanueva and Julia Villanueva $182,500
224 Cricket Hill Drive from Joseph J. Kimberger, IV to Shane Gardner and Camri Gardner $136,800
29130
Comments