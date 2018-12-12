Local

Lexington Lowes Foods sells for $26.8 million

By Jeff Wilkinson

December 12, 2018 03:44 PM

Top Five Richland County

9 Cedarwood Lane 29205 from Marion B. Hope and Judy S. Hope to Daniel P. Bouknight and Anna L. Bouknight $1,595,000

125 Gregg Parkway 29206 from William H. Skipper to Annette M. Goldstein and George David Living Trust $710,000

35 Avian Trail 29206 from George Z. Lee and Jenny Lee to Brandon Matthew Stone and Ainsley Noelle Stone $610,000

7421 Wilson Boulevard 29203 from NSS, Inc. to North Main C-Store, LLC $550,000

6011 Monticello Road 29203 from Deborah Culler to Monticello Road 4, LLC $500,000

Top Five Lexington County

5222 Sunset Boulevard 29072 from Lexington Square, LLC to Lexington at Hope Ferry, LLC $26,758,243

1051 Point View Road 29036 from William J. Kerchusky and Linda H. Kerchusky to Deborah L. Lee $1,050,000

437 River Club Road 29072 from Brett Murphy and Tenley Murphy to Kashmini Morgan and Brett Morgan $685,000

410 River Club Road 29072 from Jiashun Wu to Scott A. Crede and Tracey E. Crede $575,000

98 Rocky Cove Road 29072 from Lisa Burnett Hendrix to Diane E. Hook and Harold E. Hendrix $467,500

Top Five Kershaw County

2608 Watson St. 29044 from Ryan E. Jones to GS Walnut Grove, LLC $508,680

2479 Ridgeway Road 29130 from Anthony J. Bell and Jennifer Bell to Charles Van Harmon a/k/a C. Van Harmon and Faye B. Harmon $412,000

2394 Lake Road 29130 from David A. Buchanan to Scott Patrick Robinson and Billie Jo Jean Robinson $380,000

2950 Bowen St. 29045 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lamont Robinson and Simantha Delores Robinson $235,000

93 Falling Leaf Lane 29045 from Raymonde Hopkins and Jacqueline E. Hopkins to Justin L. Vaughan and Katheryn F. Vaughan $229,500

Richland County

29016

455 Links Crossing Drive from Philip A. Reed and Andrea Reed to Yolanda F. Boyd-Gantt $296,500

N/S Pineview Church Road from Steven R. Pazderski to Errol W. Muir and Maria J. Bernardez $182,320

302 Bowhunter Drive from Mackenzie Stephens and Mallory Freeze to Dominique B. Walker and Jamal A. Walker $274,735

92 Dogwood Cottage Court from Elizabeth Brice Porter Williams f/k/a Elizabeth Brice Porter to Garry Lee Cox and Carolyn Sue Cox $146,000

289 Wading Bird Loop from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Robert G. Fulham and Cynthia Ann Fulham $267,278

133 Adams Pond Road from Estate of Charles C. King, Jr., Helen M. King and Charles C. King Testamentary Family Trust to Ivey Alexa Sumner $268,500

360 Kingsbury Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Gary N. Fox and Jessica J. Fox $276,000

29036

1609 Wonder Drive from William P. Revels to RA Land Development, LLC $499,000

29045

302 Paschal Road from Estate of Friederike Maria Cauley to Lisa M. Griggs $135,000

30 Corinth Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Christopher McKnight and Kimberly McKnight $304,290

330 Leisure Drive, #25-3 from Nancy B. Cartiff to Lynette S. Robinson $235,000

923 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Alsena Marie Edwards $174,900

62 Corinth Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Nicole Marie Vanthof and Talyon Morris $249,486

316 Big John Road from Joseph Rodriguez and Kristen Rodriguez to Jerry Lee Butler $120,000

29052

704 Goodwin Way from Carl Gulledge, Jr. to Haida Investments, LLC $100,000

29061

2923 Trotter Road from Marvin D. Lusk to Walker Atwood Shearer, V and Amber Leigh Jordan $160,000

149 Harvester Loop from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Nicholas T. Taylor and Markoya D. Taylor $201,400

29063

694 Dutchmans Creek Trail from Sylwia M. Wright and Paul M. Wright to Long Dang Hoang $303,000

523 Cornerstone Circle from Jefferey E. Taylor and Noreena S. Taylor to Nicolas Recalde $150,000

20 Crown Point Court from The Investment Doc, LLC to Zachary Wildman $180,000

112 Blue Mountain Drive from Gregory T. Slusher and Jennifer W. Slusher to Sandra L. Smith and Sandra E. Dowey $237,500

100 Dutchfork Creek Trail from David M. Logeman and Karen K. Logeman to Robert J. Barham and Valerie M. Barham $349,900

608 Gleneagle Circle from John R. Stephenson and Wendy G. Stephenson to Stefan Slaght and Anna Slaght $230,000

1908 Freshly Mill Road from Tammie L. Scott to Ashleigh Seigneur and Dallas Ingram $389,850

100 Craven Arms Court from BPIM, LLC to Noreena S. Taylor $127,000

102 Bradstone Road from Shelley Eileen Cornell, Christi Renee Moeller and Stacey Erin Keller to Brittany L. Pender, Rebecca J. Pender and Troy R. Pender $127,000

146 Old Market Lane from Thomas A. Stanfield and Sharon Y. Stanfield to Lilliam Elizabeth Hutto $286,500

13 Northstone Court from Ryan E. Ward to Ashley L. White $139,500

29201

2309 Park St. from Gail S. Widner to Kelsey J. Truluck and Christopher S. Truluck $294,750

2310 Clark St. from Andrew E. Muller to Kristine Ireland Compton and Claire Rhys Compton $139,900

2928 Clark St. from Virginia L. Bedford to Thomas B. Graybeal $187,000

1085 Shop Road, Unit 227 from Scott C. Fortson and Brooks G. Fortson to David L. Ardis and Julie C. Ardis $150,000

29203

524 Mansfield Lane from Christopher G. Daugherty to Brenda Y. Cohen $130,000

649 Poplar Grove Lane from Kendrick C. Davis and Nicole L. Davis to Thomas Ira Leslie and Khalviah Wright Leslie $198,500

211 Providence Plantation Circle from Everette Chatard Murph and Tomeka S. Murph to Shavonia Grayson $139,900

6011 Monticello Road from Deborah Culler to Monticello Road 4, LLC $500,000

7421 Wilson Boulevard from NSS, Inc. to North Main C-Store, LLC $550,000

29204

151 Renaissance Way from Vlad Kimovich Rabinov to Jennifer G. Linich and Kathryn P. Linich $115,000

1513 Forest Trace Drive from Sharon Y. Ward to Sandra Schmid and Jim Schmid $134,000

2139/2141 Waverly St. from John K. Williams a/k/a John Kenneth Williams to Anuj Regmi and Sunita Paudyal $198,450

29205

1219 Hagood Avenue from Brad A. Anderson and Kelley T. Anderson to Joshua J. Whiteside and Leslie A. Whiteside $337,000

9 Cedarwood Lane from Marion B. Hope and Judy S. Hope to Daniel P. Bouknight and Anna L. Bouknight $1,595,000

29206

125 Gregg Parkway from William H. Skipper to Annette M. Goldstein and George David Living Trust $710,000

3911 N. Buckanan Drive, Unit #14 from Leslie H. Breeden a/k/a Leslie Plowden to Jane Teague McQueen $137,000

3908 MacGregor Drive from Tidewater Partners, LLC to Cynthia Durham Blair $400,000

1516 Lonsford Drive from Julie Price to Courtney Robbins Worsham and Phillip B. Worsham $218,000

35 Avian Trail from George Z. Lee and Jenny Lee to Brandon Matthew Stone and Ainsley Noelle Stone $610,000

29209

300 Vermillion Drive from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to Marcus Therino Bowers $148,000

6507 Queens Way Drive from Elizabeth Jo Mason and Wayne E. Ervin to Terry O’Neal Nicks and Janice Dianne Hicks $228,500

233 Village Walk from Steven E. Hillard to Christian Blake Ward $123,000

48 Hamptonwood Way from Jose Vargas and Mayra Vargas to Ryan P. Reedy and Julia W. Reedy $226,000

29210

3532 Kay St. from T.J. Hiott to Mulhem Saleh Haj $300,000

100 Mondamin Road from William Q. Wansley to Kelli C. Miller $156,500

1805 Elm Abode Terrace from Walter Mitchell Kneece to Bashar A. Alkhaledi $185,000

29223

7 Miles Park Court from Estate of Margery R. Romer to Eugen Doru Zah $236,000

847 Centennial Drive from Douglas Donald Miles and Delia Carlene Miles to Ian T. Matthews and Jenna M. Matthews $225,000

117 Sweetoak Drive from Sabreen Williams to Earlene Peeples Hawkins $150,000

247 Berry Tree Lane from Janet T. Lane a/k/a Janet Thain Lane to Dawn Busa $286,000

308 Oakbrook Village Road from Lorenzo L. Roberts and Gwendolyn Roberts to Victoria A. Robinson $155,000

29229

20 Carriage Oaks Court from Amanda L. Reames to Jalisa D. Brown $134,900

4 Woodland Ridge Lane from Tae Kee Kim to Nile Muthanna $125,000

807 Summit Square from Charles T. Thornsvard to Lois A. Timmons $133,315

273 Arbor Falls Drive from Amber Harvey and Tajh Hickerson to Amiaya Elise Jones $131,000

Lexington County

29006

113 Chinquapin St. from Walter F. Fry and Mary Ann Fry to Jody S. Durden $140,000

83.23 Acres, Glover Ables Road from James R. Metts and Carol R. Metts to Robert Sanford Brown, Jr. $141,000

29033

137 Tufton Court from Chanceler D. Lyon and Therese Coetzee Lyon to Susan B. Adams $183,350

1711 Chadsworth Drive from Legalia Properties, LLC to Donna M. Gleaton and Justin G. Tedder $134,500

1000 Naples Avenue from Paul J. Gellici and Ashton Gellici to Ryal F. Curtis and Heather M. Curtis $269,500

29036

503 Varsity Court from Richard Jason Wolfe to Robert G. Woods, IV and Michelle S. Woods $243,000

736 Xander Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Barbara D. Hartley $249,900

139 Ventnor Avenue from William B. Holland to Jonathan Hernandez and Shannon Hernandez $204,000

547 Connecticut Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ryan J. Galinski and Melody D. Galinski $217,464

221 Wessinger Farms Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Robin Jean Addy-Odell $238,990

1051 Point View Road from William J. Kerchusky and Linda H. Kerchusky to Deborah L. Lee $1,050,000

552 Turkey Pointe Lane from David F. Majka to Robert K. Church $165,900

237 Levber Pass Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Richard Jason Wolfe $322,180

248 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Dustin Horn $192,000

726 Autumn Shiloh Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Vernon L. Gardener and Deborah Wilkes $250,080

249 Lever Pass Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Glenn N. Cooper $318,590

501 Turkey Pointe Lane from Samantha L. Penland to Toshica Danner $150,000

444 Mediterranean Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jesse T. Russell, Judith Ann West and Katrina H. Russell $215,570

330 St. Thomas Church Road from Branch Banking and Trust Company to Blackstone Construction, LLC $370,000

512 Connecticut Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kyle James Matheny and Brigitte Matheny $224,352

29054

148 Beulah Church Road from Chris Eugene Stegall and Carla McKenzie Stegall to Stephen Douglas Lever, II $316,000

351 Kimberton Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Mark A. Doughty and Julie A. Doughty $351,418

179 Rice Drive from Bonnie Jane Hite and Tara D. Fulmer n/k/a Tara F. Johnson to Cory D. Cooley, Melissa Cooley and Gwendie I. McCullough $104,000

180 Green Hills Drive from Joseph D. Lee to Kenneth D. Matthews and Lisa Matthews $189,000

539 Cannon Place from Egamar, LLC to Idlewild Pond, LLC $451,000

29070

2590 Cedar Grove Road from TYJ, LLC to Jesse Norris $124,500

2423 Lewie Road from Loretta G. Arnette to Tyler J. Asbill and Caroline E. Arnette $178,000

29072

135 Golden Oak Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Frederick Joseph Goebeler, IV and Jessica Goebeler $322,000

136 Amethyst Lane from Lori Holzman and Michelle Baker to Jean F. Benacchio and Andrew R. Collier $175,000

143 Jamestowne Court from Johnson G. Dorn an40d Katie M. Dorn to Paul A. Finch and Jennifer L. Finch $193,500

403 Whispering Winds Drive from Alisha C. Hansen to Michael J. Dillon and Jessica R. Dillon $150,000

168 Governors Grant Boulevard from Wayne E. Vetter and Margaret M. Vetter to Steven W. Gunter and Lynn-d S. Gunter $300,000

200 Winterberry Loop from Michael W. Lynch and Rachel Lynch to Buford Charles Brown $202,500

108 Kwanzan Drive from Sung Un Ko and Eun Young Park to Andres Ruyiz Mendoza and Thelma Guadalupe Lopez $169,900

117 Bentley Court from Alan M. Kaufman and Sheila R. Kaufman to Gonzalo Hinojos Franco and Holly Leigh Franco $159,900

349 Riglaw Circle from Cummins Family Revocable Living Trust to Nancy D. Jeffcoat $160,000

165 Tybo Drive from The Avail Group, LLC to Fritz McHerron $144,900

208 Northwood Road from Virginia M. Cromer to John M. Hartness and Lyn R. Hartness $169,900

204 Sunningdale Court from Bruce W. Breedlove and Sieglinde P. Breedlove to H. Evans Jones and Susan L. Jones $377,000

116 Moray Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to David Lee Wells and Adrienne Golyski Wells $308,396

98 Rocky Cove Road from Lisa Burnett Hendrix to Diane E. Hook and Harold E. Hendrix $467,500

228 Hickory Meadow Lane from Richard F. Obrocta and Sharon L. Obrocta to Lindsey Lynch Bennett $310,000

337 Dawsons Park Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Anthony Parker $165,500

511 Corley St. from Michael H. Greenberg to Thomas Lee Frazier, III $143,250

5222 Sunset Boulevard from Lexington Square, LLC to Lexington at Hope Ferry, LLC $26,758,243

437 River Club Road from Brett Murphy and Tenley Murphy to Kashmini Morgan and Brett Morgan $685,000

112 Fitzwarin Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Eddie L. DeLoache and Cathy T. DeLoache $257,682

120 Crimson Oak Drive from Mark A. Doughty and Julie A. Doughty to Paul Seacrist $154,900

410 River Club Road from Jiashun Wu to Scott A. Crede and Tracey E. Crede $575,000

120 Villager View Way from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Hai Xia Lin $232,883

100 Huntington Circle from Estate of Linda Watson Melton to John P. DuPre, III and Kortney Balke DuPre $104,000

117 Platinum Drive from Aaron R. Mason and Maeve Mason to NEI Global Relocation Company $255,000

117 Platinum Drive from NEI Global Relocation Company to Greivin A. Brenes and Ashley A. Brenes $255,000

105 Morning Dew Drive from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Siva Sankar Prasad Viswabrahmana and Rajita Kamsali $278,095

301 Harbor Heights Drive, Unit 2-B from Billy Junior Teeter and Susan B. Teeter to John Sughrue, III and Sandra Sughrue $174,000

4721 Sunset Boulevard, Unit B from Moore Orthopaedic Clinic-Land, LLC to Regal Real Estate Solutions, LLC $210,000

109 Black Walnut Drive from Aaron Wade Ellis and Erin M. Ellis to Brookfield Relocation, Inc. $370,000

109 Black Walnut Drive from Brookfield Relocation, Inc. to Thomas Smith and Carla Smith $370,000

128 Dawson Hill Lane from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Jeffrey W. West and Julie Ann Smith $155,000

160 Sir Edwards Road from Prabhjot McTague to Zacharey L. Pollock and Regina G. Pollock $104,000

1836 N. Lake Drive from Mary Allison Hobeika n/k/a Mary Allison H. Wilks to GWD Properties, LLC $275,000

101 Wintergreen Court from Patricia Oliver Deal Revocable Trust to Edgar Wesley Alewine and Teliah Dawn Alewine $205,000

304 Clubside Drive from Joel F. Thomason, III and Andrea F. Thomason to David S. Kuss and Sandra B. Kuss $351,000

104 Fitzwarin Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Eduviges Santiago $303,645

2154 Highway 378 from Debra Lauer to Joseph R. Warren and Anna H. Warren $146,500

29073

116 Sandbrier Court from Heather N. Evans to Rueben A. Allen, Jr. and Regina Allen $150,000

1149 Long Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Cindy S. Herring and Robert Bryant Herring, Sr. $384,788

146 New Market Drive from Papanoo, LLC to Anitra D. Powell $128,000

112 Coxton Mill Lane from Albert D. Butler and Lisa M. Butler to Maeghan Majowitz $169,000

712 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Rich DeToro and Carolyn DeToro $150,285

732 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Jakela Dene Dairon $176,485

672 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Evelyn Cross $149,990

852 Winter Flower Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Marlon E. Quiros Quiros and Sandra Fiorella Sancho Quesada $169,000

232 Point South Lane from SMK Homes, LLC to Susan J. Hamilton $159,000

426 Melodybrook Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Divya P. Manjunath $252,705

208 Hurstwood Court from Chad E. Sealy and Brenda L. Sealy to Joshua A. Michael and Rebekah Shennan $177,500

602 Dixie River Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Antonio K. Brown and Daphne Robinson Brown $260,000

933 Roper Mountain Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Kenneth Kingsmore $270,000

411 Kyzer Road from Mathias Investments, LLC to Dennia Michael Graber $113,000

121 Vonda Drive from Janet Thomas Mullins to Dawn Marie Scarpelli and Regina Scarpelli $105,000

395 Timbermill Drive from Thomas Brian Smith and Carla Stone Smith to Jeremy See $185,000

206 Cuyahago Court from Estate of Ruth B. Boozer and Edward L. Boozer to Daniel L. Martin and Alycia A. Martin $215,000

29123

2541 Pine St. from BPIM, LLC to Robert W. Gardner and Clyde Wesley Gardner $187,000

29169

3824 Leaphart Road from Marilyn M. Horton to Romie T. Rikard, Nancy E. Rikard, Janet R. Flynn, Lori Ann Harmon n/k/a Lolri H. Pizzuti, Ashleigh Michaela Harmon n/k/a Ashleigh H. Forrest and Jeremiah Rikard Harmon a/k/a Jeremiah R. Harmon $100,000

118 Laurel Meadows Drive from Kaitlyn A. Monzi and Evan T. Vasseur to Danny L. Green and Jawana R. Green $164,000

2512 Feather Run Trail from John Craig Houston and Julie H. Houston to Jonathan Heath Davis and Andrea Shull Davis $254,900

169 Medical Circle from Julio C. Arroyto to Deborah Stratton $342,000

617-623 James St. from Michael K. Pearce and Margaret S. Pearce to The Moye Company, LLC $140,000

29170

128 Darby Way from Randall K. Goodwin, Dawn C.K. Goodwin and Alyson K. Goodwin to Shawn T. Garrett and Carrier S. Garrett $153,500

3722-3730 Highway 321 S. from Doug K. Jen and Michelle K. Jen to Living Waters Christian Center Church $240,000

351 Dove Trace Court from Jillian C. Sanguiliano to Stacy Feaster $125,000

431 Carrik Court from Anthony B. Anderson to Mark D. Branham and Daphne B. Branham $185,000

403 Henslowe Lane from Sheila Hartwell Moody n/k/a Sheila Etheredge to Patrick C. Revels $188,000

142 Plum Orchard Drive from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Lauren E. Rickus $186,644

162 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Thea I. Ridder $184,900

29172

332 Lloydwood Drive from Deanna M. Hoover to Michael E. Losee and Bryanna Losee $102,000

508 Summer Creek Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jessica S. Holland $160,000

29210

400 Brookshire Drive from Angeline P. Peake Revocable Trust to Ray C. Dethy and Virginia W. Dethy $174,000

29212

1928 Shadowood Drive from Richard D. Hawks to SFR3, LLC $119,000

113 Palm Hill Drive from John W. Long to Walter Q. Hill $198,000

17 and 19 Crescent Lane from Byron L. Carr, Sr. to Home Buyers Networks, LLC $106,000

5201 Glenmount St. from Donald K. Crenshaw and Carmen M. Crenshaw to Seth B. O’Herin and Diana M. O’Herin $129,900

315 Merchants Drive from Patty K. Sands n/k/a Patty Shoultz to Felisa Chapman and Sandra Rangel $182,000

202 Bent Granite Place from Selwood Properties, LLC to Randolph Scott Wilson and Ronda Wilson $342,000

204 Heatherstone Court from Michael J. Bruce and Tammy L. Bruce to Tim Kotchian and Heather Kotchian $225,000

310 Bent Pine Drive from Mid State Property, LLC to Marcus Scott Stribble and Amanda Marie Stribble $110,000

190 Mariners Row from Linda T. Perryman to Laura C. Wedell $125,000

209 Stockmoor Road from Damon A. Robertson and Christine E. Robertson to William Logan Bell and Christian Bell $139,000

355 Heatherstone Road from Hammond Living Trust to Steven L. Robarge and Tina L. Robarge $176,000

Kershaw County

29020

1310 Catawba Court from Linda Darlene Platte to Keith Beatty and Laura Beatty $150,000

2007 N. Brailsford Road from Joseph Makla, Jr., Robert T. Makla and John T. Makla to SFR3, LLC $165,000

282 Friendship Road from Danny D. Taylor and Glenn E. Taylor to Mark E. Johnson $164,000

29044

2608 Watson St. from Ryan E. Jones to GS Walnut Grove, LLC $508,680

29045

1518 Pine Valley Drive from Edgar A. Moore, Jr. and Wanda F. Moore to Corey L. Jager $143,500

1522 Pine Valley Drive from Estate of Shirley Turner Powell to Kenneth W. Stallworth $172,500

23 Kimpton Drive from Justin L. Vaughan and Katheryn F. Vaughan to Benolvi Rivera Gonzalez $149,500

62 Smokewood Drive from Madi Investments, LLC to Philip S. Hall and Rhonda H. Hall $168,000

93 Falling Leaf Lane from Raymonde Hopkins and Jacqueline E. Hopkins to Justin L. Vaughan and Katheryn F. Vaughan $229,500

2950 Bowen St. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lamont Robinson and Simantha Delores Robinson $235,000

29078

18 Haven Way from William E. Coleman and Aimee T. Coleman to Howard G. West and Susan M. West $157,000

23 Wildwood Lane from PannyMac Corp. to George Ralph Thompson and Lori Thompson $172,000

1226 Ancrum Ferry Road from Leslie D. Taylor, n/k/a Leslie D. Rollins to Joel B. Cogan and Emily J. Cogan $115,000

11 Derby Lane from Selena T. Jones to Marie L. Amenson and Edward H. Maglosky, IV $150,000

122 Richardson Boulevard from Estate of Clifton L. Davis, Jr. to Christopher Villanueva and Julia Villanueva $182,500

224 Cricket Hill Drive from Joseph J. Kimberger, IV to Shane Gardner and Camri Gardner $136,800

29130

2479 Ridgeway Road from Anthony J. Bell and Jennifer Bell to Charles Van Harmon a/k/a C. Van Harmon and Faye B. Harmon $412,000

2394 Lake Road from David A. Buchanan to Scott Patrick Robinson and Billie Jo Jean Robinson $380,000

