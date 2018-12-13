Driver killed when vehicle stops in the middle of I-26 in Lexington County

A driver was killed when a mechanical failure caused a vehicle to slow to a stop in the middle of Interstate 26, where it was hit by another vehicle, troopers said.
The fatal crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 104, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A 1990 GMC pickup was traveling east when it “began to experience a mechanical issue and came to a stop” in the middle lane, Southern said. An eastbound Ford Edge then crashed into the pickup.
The driver of the pickup was taken to Palmetto Health Richland hospital and later pronounced dead, Southern said. The identity will be released by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
The driver of the Ford Edge and two passengers in the SUV were all wearing seat belts, Southern said. There was no word on any injuries in that car.
As of Monday, there were 62 traffic deaths in Lexington County this year compared to 42 at the same time last year, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety. The county is currently No. 3 in the state for traffic fatalities behind Greenville County (69) and Spartanburg County (67).
