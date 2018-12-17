Local

Popular cake shop opens at Harbison in Columbia this week

By Sarah Ellis

December 17, 2018 02:59 PM

A file photo of a pear-spice Bundt cake with a white glaze.
A file photo of a pear-spice Bundt cake with a white glaze. Steve Rice
A file photo of a pear-spice Bundt cake with a white glaze. Steve Rice
COLUMBIA, SC

Nothing Bundt Cakes, a popular national franchise bakery, will open its first Columbia location this week.

The shop plans to open Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 131 Harbison Blvd., across the street from the shopping center anchored by Target.

Nothing Bundt Cakes specializes in, unsurprisingly, Bundt cakes in a variety of sizes and flavors, including vanilla, red velvet and pecan praline.

Prices at the Columbia shop will range from $4.25 for an individual miniature cake to $22 for an 8-inch frosted cake to $67 for a two-tiered cake.

The bakery has four other locations in South Carolina: Greenville, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Tega Cay.

