Lexington County trash bills are changing. Here’s how much more — or less — you pay

Some Lexington County residents will pay more per month for curbside trash collection in 2019.
Rates in nearly all of the county’s seven collection districts will change next year, with the bulk rising $3 or less. The highest increase will be nearly $20, and some areas will see decreases. This is the first time since 2009 that rates have changed.
Residents in some rural areas will pay more even though they will no longer receive yard waste or recycling collection.
The changes were caused by new contracts negotiated by the county with companies that collect the trash. Some of the previous contracts expired this year.
Population density, number of subscribers and the cost of business are other factors that determine the cost of collection, said David Eger, director of solid waste management. When several waste management contracts for county districts expired earlier this year, it was difficult for the county to find cheaper rates, Eger said.
“It was either more expensive service or no service,” he said.
Part of the reason it’s difficult to get less expensive rates is because curbside collection in Lexington County is voluntary. Just about 30,600 customers opt in to curbside collection. There are about 87,000 homes in the unincorporated county that could receive collection services.
Unlike in counties such as Richland, where curbside is mandatory, having voluntary pickup means waste management companies spend more money per customer because they still must incur the cost of sending workers and trucks into nearly all neighborhoods, even those with few subscribers.
Eger said the county solicited bids several times to get residents the most affordable rates, but was still unable to keep costs down for most residents. And when county council has considered making curbside collection mandatory — even attempting to launch a pilot program — residents opposed it.
“People aren’t really interested in anything that’s mandatory,” he said.
Although rates are set based on the number of subscribers in an area, county officials say the latest contracts will remain the same even if customers opt out as a result of the more expensive service.
Eger said costs could continue to change in years to come in parts of the county as populations shift and business expenses mount.
County residents who do not subscribe to curbside collection can use any of the 11 collection and recycling centers throughout Lexington County, which are funded by taxpayers. The Edmund Landfill is also available for dumping.
How much you’ll pay for trash and recycling
▪ District 1, which includes the Chapin area, does not yet have a new contract. Any changes to service and rates will be announced in March 2019.
▪ District 2 will see changes beginning Dec. 31. This district includes a sliver of Lexington County near Irmo and Lake Murray’s northeastern edge. Waste Industries will replace Advanced Disposal, which was reprimanded last year for subpar service and missed pickups. Curbside pickup rates will increase from $15.95 to $18.65 per month per household. Backdoor pickup will go up from $30.45 to $37.30 per month per household.
Collection day will likely change for district 2. Customers should have received a new service agreement and quarterly invoice on Dec. 11.
Waste Industries can be reached at 803-935-0249.
▪ District 3, which includes the Town of Lexington, will be serviced by Waste Industries. Rates will drop from $16.35 per month per household to $15.98. Backdoor collection rates will decrease from $32.70 to $31.96.
The monthly curbside collection rate will be different for 1,900 of district 3’s customers who live between Pisgah Church Road and Smith Pond Road. Those households will be incorporated into district 7 pickup and monthly collection rates will increase from $16.35 to $19.74 per month. Questions about redistricting should be directed to Waste Industries.
Waste Industries can be reached at 803-935-0249.
▪ Customers in district 4, which includes a chunk of the county between Lexington and South Congaree, will have higher rates beginning Dec. 31. Waste Industries will continue providing curbside and backdoor collection. Curbside pickup rates will increase from $15.95 to $18.65 per month per household. Backdoor pickup will go up from $30.45 to $37.30 per month per household.
Collection day will likely change. Customers should have received a new service agreement and quarterly invoice on Dec. 11.
Waste Industries can be reached at 803-935-0249.
▪ District 5 includes the southeastern part of Lexington County, which has been split into rural and urban service areas based on the miles providers must travel and how many subscribers there are. Customers in these areas will receive information about service and rate changes in March 2019.
▪ The provider for district 6, which has also been split into urban and rural service areas, will change from Advanced Disposal to Capital Waste Management.
The urban service area, which includes a chunk in the center of Lexington County north of Boiling Springs Road and east of Calks Ferry Road, will have garbage and yard-waste collection every week and recycling collection every other week.
Curbside collection rates for the urban part of the district will increase from $15.95 per month to $27.45 per month. Backdoor collection rates will also increase, going from $30.45 to $40.45 per month per household.
The rural service area, which includes the western part of Pelion, will only receive garbage collection once a week. Yard waste and recycling collection are unavailable, but can be dumped at any one of the county’s 11 collection and recycling centers, or at the Edmund Landfill.
Service rates in the rural part of the district will similarly increase, from $15.95 per month for curbside collection to $27.00 per month. Backdoor collection rates will jump from $30.45 to $50 per month per household.
Collection days for district 6 will likely change. Customers will receive additional information from Capital Waste Services via mail and will also receive quarterly invoices as of Dec. 15.
Capital Waste Service can be reached at 803-814-0040.
▪ District 7 customers will be serviced by Waste Industries, which is taking over after Advanced Disposal’s contract expired in September. The service area includes a large part of western Lexington County including Gilbert and the southwestern border of Lake Murray.
Residents in different areas of the district will see changes:
Curbside collection charges will decrease from $20.25 to $19.74 per month for customers who live in the area of U.S. 1 north to Lake Murray. Backdoor collection for these customers will drop from $40.50 to $39.48 per month per household.
Customers who live in the area of U.S. 1 south to I-20 will see their curbside collection charges drop from $23.50 per month to $19.74. Backdoor collection rates will go from $47 to $39.48 per month per household.
Collection day for District 7 customers “is likely to be changed,” according to a news release from the county. Residents will also receive quarterly invoices for service, mailed separately, as of September 2018.
Waste Industries 803-935-0249.
For more information, call Lexington County Solid Waste Management at 803-755-3325.
