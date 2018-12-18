Local

Crash blocks all westbound lanes of I-20

By Teddy Kulmala

December 18, 2018 05:45 AM

A crash is blocking all westbound lanes of I-20 near U.S. 1.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A crash is blocking all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near U.S. 1 this morning.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-20, one mile west of Exit 58, which is U.S 1, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.

Details are limited, but the agency says all westbound lanes are blocked in that area.

No injuries are reported, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

