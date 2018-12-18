Crash blocks all westbound lanes of I-20

A crash is blocking all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near U.S. 1 this morning.
The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-20, one mile west of Exit 58, which is U.S 1, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.
Details are limited, but the agency says all westbound lanes are blocked in that area.
No injuries are reported, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Check back for updates.
Comments