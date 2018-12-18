Local

Driver killed in crash at I-20 and I-26

By Teddy Kulmala

December 18, 2018 08:07 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A driver was killed in a crash at Interstates 20 and 26 early Tuesday, according to troopers.

The deadly collision happened just before 1 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A Honda Odyssey was traveling west on I-26 when the driver took the ramp to I-20 East, according to Jones. The van went off the left side of the roadway and hit a guard rail.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the van and died at the scene, Jones said.

The identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.

