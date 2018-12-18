Driver killed in crash at I-20 and I-26

A driver was killed in a crash at Interstates 20 and 26 early Tuesday, according to troopers.
The deadly collision happened just before 1 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A Honda Odyssey was traveling west on I-26 when the driver took the ramp to I-20 East, according to Jones. The van went off the left side of the roadway and hit a guard rail.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the van and died at the scene, Jones said.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
Comments