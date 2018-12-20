Local

2 hurt, at least 10 more displaced by Columbia apartment fire

By Teddy Kulmala

December 20, 2018 05:13 AM

Two people were hurt and at least 10 more injured in an early-morning fire at a Columbia, SC, apartment complex Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, according to fire officials.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Two people were hurt and at least 10 more were displaced by an early-morning fire at a Columbia apartment complex Thursday.

The fire happened at the Beldon Spring Lake Apartments off Ranch Road near Decker Boulevard, the Columbia Fire Department said on Twitter. Two people were transported by Richland County EMS with unknown injuries and at least 10 more have been displaced.

Fire officials say the blaze, which appears to have started in one of the first-floor units, caused heavy damage to at least three units and required more than 50 Columbia firefighters along with resources from Fort Jackson.

The cause has not yet been determined but is under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office.

A fire at the same complex last August damaged seven units and the leasing office.

Teddy Kulmala

Teddy Kulmala covers breaking news for The State and covered crime and courts for seven years in Columbia, Rock Hill, Aiken and Lumberton, N.C. He graduated from Clemson University and grew up in Barnwell County.

