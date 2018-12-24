Lexington man killed in two-car crash on I-26

A Lexington man was killed in a two-car crash on Interstate 26 over the weekend, according to officials.
The deadly crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of I-26 at mile marker 46, according to Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A Chevrolet pickup and a Toyota sedan were traveling west on I-26 when the two vehicles hit each other, Sutherland said. Both vehicles exited the right side of the roadway.
The Toyota continued down an embankment, where it overturned and hit a tree, Sutherland said.
Laurens County Deputy Coroner Bobbie Jo Blakley identified the driver of the Toyota as 35-year-old Patrick Nathaniel Davis, of Lexington, according to FOX Carolina and WSPA.
Davis was wearing a seat belt but was trapped in the car after the crash, Sutherland said. He died at the scene from his injuries.
The driver of the pickup and a passenger both were wearing seat belts and were not injured, Sutherland said.
No charges have been filed, and the collision remains under investigation.
