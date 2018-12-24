Local

Santa visits children’s hospital patients — with some help from Columbia firefighters

By Teddy Kulmala

December 24, 2018 01:53 PM

A young patient at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital fist-bumps Santa Claus, who was raised on a Columbia Fire Department ladder truck to visit with the hospital’s patients through their windows on Christmas Eve. It’s the ninth annual event put on by the hospital and the fire department.
COLUMBIA, SC

Christmas came early for the young patients at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital, who were visited at their windows from Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

Santa and his elves were raised up to the windows of patient rooms at the hospital Tuesday morning, with help from the Columbia Fire Department and one of their ladder trucks. They then visited the floors of the hospital to deliver gifts that were selected by families during the hospital’s holiday market.

The event started nine years ago with Columbia Fire Capt. Chris Branham, whose daughter, Rachael Branham, was a patient at the hospital, according to a release from Palmetto Health. She is now 19.

As a gesture of gratitude to the hospital, each year on Christmas Eve, Branham brings a ladder truck to the front of the building to bring cheer to children who will spend Christmas in the hospital, according to the release.

“We love being able to bring Santa to surprise the children,” Branham said. “The same firefighters ask to be involved every year.”

Teddy Kulmala

