Santa visits children’s hospital patients — with some help from Columbia firefighters

Christmas came early for the young patients at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital, who were visited at their windows from Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.
Santa and his elves were raised up to the windows of patient rooms at the hospital Tuesday morning, with help from the Columbia Fire Department and one of their ladder trucks. They then visited the floors of the hospital to deliver gifts that were selected by families during the hospital’s holiday market.
The event started nine years ago with Columbia Fire Capt. Chris Branham, whose daughter, Rachael Branham, was a patient at the hospital, according to a release from Palmetto Health. She is now 19.
As a gesture of gratitude to the hospital, each year on Christmas Eve, Branham brings a ladder truck to the front of the building to bring cheer to children who will spend Christmas in the hospital, according to the release.
“We love being able to bring Santa to surprise the children,” Branham said. “The same firefighters ask to be involved every year.”
