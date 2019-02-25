Local

Traffic moving again on Blossom, Gervais street bridge after river rescue

By Teddy Kulmala

February 25, 2019 08:26 AM

Traffic is moving again on the Blossom and Gervais street bridges after a river rescue Monday morning, according to police.

Traffic on the Blossom and Gervais street bridges was down to one lane in each direction while firefighters searched the Congaree River after a report of a capsized boat. Officials say both bridges have been cleared of emergency vehicles.

Firefighters responded to the Congaree River and searched the water but found no one in distress, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

The call came in just before 8 a.m., said Mike DeSumma of the Columbia Fire Department. West Columbia police said the report was about a boat that had capsized in the river.

