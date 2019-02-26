Local

Crash on I-20 in Lexington County causing delays, congestion, police say

By Teddy Kulmala

February 26, 2019 07:29 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A crash on Interstate 20 in Lexington County is causing delays and congestion during the morning commute Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on I-20 eastbound at U.S. 1, which is the exit for the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, according to the Department of Transportation. An online SCDOT map shows traffic behind the crash at a standstill.

Lexington police said in a tweet that the wreck is causing congestion on U.S. 1 as motorists detour from the interstate. Commuters are urged to plan their morning commutes accordingly.

There was no word immediately on what caused the crash. There are injuries, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Check back for updates.

Teddy Kulmala

Teddy Kulmala covers breaking news for The State and covered crime and courts for seven years in Columbia, Rock Hill, Aiken and Lumberton, N.C. He graduated from Clemson University and grew up in Barnwell County.

