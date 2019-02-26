Crash on I-20 in Lexington County causing delays, congestion, police say

A crash on Interstate 20 in Lexington County is causing delays and congestion during the morning commute Tuesday.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on I-20 eastbound at U.S. 1, which is the exit for the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, according to the Department of Transportation. An online SCDOT map shows traffic behind the crash at a standstill.
Lexington police said in a tweet that the wreck is causing congestion on U.S. 1 as motorists detour from the interstate. Commuters are urged to plan their morning commutes accordingly.
There was no word immediately on what caused the crash. There are injuries, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
Check back for updates.
Comments