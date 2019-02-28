Chapin High School evacuated

Chapin High School was evacuated Thursday morning after school administrators reported the smell of smoke.
As of 10 a.m., students were asked to exit the building on 300 Columbia Ave., though there was no immediate threat.
Chapin Fire Service responded to the scene but had not found the origin of the smell as of 10 a.m, Chapin spokesperson Nicholle Burroughs said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
