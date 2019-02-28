Local

Walmart Neighborhood Market in Columbia to close

By Jeff Wilkinson

February 28, 2019 11:06 AM

COLUMBIA

The Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3603 Broad River Road is closing.

A spokesman for the chain said the decision was made after a “thoughtful review process.”

“The decision is based on several factors including the store’s overall performance,” Walmart spokesman Phillip Keene said.

When the store opened in January 2016, it was seen as a boost to an emerging area.

Keene said the 40,000-square-foot store will begin a clearance sale in about two weeks. It will close on March 29 unless a significant amount of stock is sold before then.

He added the company will try to relocate the 90 or so employees to the dozen other Walmart properties in the Midlands, including Walmart Superstores, Sam’s Club and Walmart Neighborhood Markets.

“Our intention is to retain the talent and the team as much as we can,” Keene said.

