West Columbia medical building sells for $4.3 million

By Jeff Wilkinson

March 07, 2019 04:04 PM

A West Columbia medical building has been sold for $4.32 million.

The building at 139 Summer Place Drive was sold by CUP Realty, LLC to Lexington County Health Services District.

The building is near Lexington Medical Center.

Here are the other property transfers for the week:

Top Five Richland County

2700 Broad River Road 29210 from Tae Young Investment, LLC to 2700 Broad River, LLC $1,500,000

1425 Richland St. 29201 from David Leroy Brown and Karen Schmidt Brown to Caballero, LLC $715,000

3 Redbay Court 29045 from Capogrossi Construction, Inc. to Thomas Louis Brown, Jr. and Jessica Ann Brown $560,000

249 Canterwood Road 29063 from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Rodney O. Leacock and Camillia Y. Austin $542,000

3144 Cool Breeze Lane 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Anthony Bruce Chambers and Shelia Renee Chambers $503,149

Top Five Lexington County

139 Summer Place Drive 29169 from CUP Realty, LLC to Lexington County Health Services District, Inc. $4,320,000

100 Corporate Boulevard 29169 from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to 100 Corporate Boulevard OZ Fund, Inc. $2,325,000

120 Anchorage Lane 29070 from David J. Schulte and Shirley A. Schulte to Ann Irving Niland and Barry J. Niland $800,000

469 Lake Tide Drive 29036 from James Maxie Shealy to Donald Peterson and Sonja Mignon Peterson $557,950

675 River Road 29212 from Samuel Lewis Diggle and Linda S. Diggle to John McArthur and Mariann McArthur $530,000

Top Five Kershaw County

480 Whitehead Road, 31.41 acres, Saddlebrook 29078 from South Capital Homes, Inc. to Dirt Dog Productions, LLC $510,000

2010 W. Dekalb St. 29020 from Zhou Qu Yang and Cui Qing Yu to 3Z Camden, LLC $500,000

768 B Red Fox Road 29020 from Phanel Basile to Fritz A. Basile and Chaslee G. Basile $381,000

352 Lachicotte Road 29078 from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Fred A. Loucks and Guichun Yin $344,900

6 Kensington Court W. 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Camuy Heremuru $325,000

Richland County

29016

3184 Gedney from Fortress Homes, LLC to William L. Smith and Tessa K. Smith $253,160

3028 Gedney Circle from Fortress Homes, LLC to Lagi Custodio $262,125

502 Flat Creek Drive from Bradley W. Steelsmith and Alice L. Steelsmith to Ventrell L. Jenkins $232,000

1204 Oak Spur Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to TeShawnda S. Chatman $248,000

1137 Grey Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to David R. Chea $177,964

468 Fairford Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Timothy D. Anthony and Laverne L. Anthony $229,888

472 Fairford Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Carol Beverly Smith $195,775

394 Fairford Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Latasha L. Singleton $208,734

464 Fairford Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Terrell Lewis $206,000

557 Maple Valley Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Marlon Mancini Smith $251,030

139 Upper Wing Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to RaShawn A. Maynard and Evvanaire S. Maynard $341,086

537 Long Pine Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Fulton L. Hill and Charisse M. Hill $324,210

400 Pine Knot Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Cynthia Mechelle Brown $384,000

705 Scarlet Oak Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Gregory Mark Smith and Juanita M. Smith $418,735

29036

1036 Mount Vernon Church Road from David Young Edenfield to Joseph Howard Lanier, IV $125,000

124 Spring Blossom Lane from Matthew Clarence Gimenez to Mark K. Gould and Romana L. Gould $208,500

530 Foxstone Drive from Ebonie T. Richburg to Scott A. Farmer $182,500

29045

211 Sallie Gordon Lane from Deangelo M. Gordon and Hannah M. Gordon to Robert A. Reese and Lekesia Reese $235,000

949 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Donald R. Chapman and Shirley Y. James $177,040

100 Hickory Hill Trail from Ronnie W. Livingston and Tammy A. Livingston to Phillip Torres and Bobbi J.C. Torres $125,000

549 Park Place Dr. from Steve M. Johnson and Tamela J. Johnson to Jong H. John Park and Choon S. Park $196,800

953 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jessica Pringle $180,222

3 Redbay Court from Capogrossi Construction, Inc. to Thomas Louis Brown, Jr. and Jessica Ann Brown $560,000

8 Attucks Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Porsha Melcher $199,478

15 Club Ridge Court from Bradford L. Pemberton and Robyn L. Pemberton to Edward F. Byrd and Lee Anne Byrd $415,000

53 Crusader Court from Craig Nettles to Christopher Freeman $195,000

433 Grand National Lane from Marie A. Knowles to Denice M. Lee $175,000

221 Plantation Pointe Drive from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Kendra L. Golston $169,000

3144 Cool Breeze Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Anthony Bruce Chambers and Shelia Renee Chambers $503,149

924 Northern Dancer Lane from Carmen Wilson to Troyeshi Bailey $159,500

29063

17 Rainbows End Court from Hannah L. Powell and Nicholas Jacob Powell to Daniel H. Fermaglich $280,000

108 Harper Park Road from Shawn R. Brown to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $126,000

319 Steeple Crest N. from Sharlene L. Chapman to Adam Troy McCants $415,000

378 Poets Walk from Daniel L. Niblick and Connie E. Niblick to Sharlene Lyn Chapman $250,000

154 Caedmons Creek Drive from Ronald H. Bartels and Patricia B. Bartels to Lisa L. Olszyk and Richard A. Olszyk $217,500

300 Holly Creek Lane from Scott M. Bullock and Kara L. Bullock to Johnny Ham $192,600

424 Caddis Creek from Glynis J. Collier to Lynnea L. Urban $134,000

1130 Chadford Road from Jason D. Gilbert to Kirsten N. Miller $123,500

249 Canterwood Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Rodney O. Leacock and Camillia Y. Austin $542,000

114 Old Market Lane from James David Comer, II to Nguyen Luong and Linh Nguyen $278,000

537 Boyd Branch Crossing from Philip R. Jackson and Ginger H. Jackson to Robert Eric Petersen and Mariann Roe Petersen $339,000

29130

1021 Sease Road from Patrick J. Bernier and Margaret C. Bernier to Fran Doceti $178,600

51 Calico Circle from Kathleen M. Whitcomb and Tina Turnipseed to Gregory A. Mirdo $350,000

29180

145 Hinnant Road from Shannon K. Burnett and Christian L. Knierim to Shawnee J. Axtell and Kerry Axtell $324,000

29201

1320 Pulaski St., Unit B-207 from Penny C. Hoey to Jeremy R. Rader $218,000

1027 Pope St. from BPIM, LLC to Robert Utz $219,000

1520 Main St., Unit 4H from Lauren C. McClain to Ralph T. Peake, Jr. $250,000

3105 Columbia Avenue from Vito Wicevic to Wayne Davis $133,000

500 Georgia St. from Michael R. Merritt to Jeremy W. McDonald and Heidi J. McDonald $140,000

109 Arsenal Academy Place from William E. Cisson and Brenda C. Cisson to Elizabeth Goodall Rossitch $168,000

2821 River Drive from Reformation Lutheran Church a/k/a The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Reformation to Ian Cornelius O’Briant and Jennifer Lucas O’Briant $230,000

1085 Shop Road, Unit 136 from C&E Holdings Company, LLC to Rudy Waller, Joshua D. Waller and Jacob C. Waller $155,000

1425 Richland St. from David Leroy Brown and Karen Schmidt Brown to Caballero, LLC $715,000

1014 Lancaster St. from Daniel F. Gourley, II to Alexander W. Daly and Katherine J. Daly $222,000

29203

4019 Ensor Avenue from Tina Colarossi to Emily Webster Freeman and Dean Paul Freeman $161,000

29204

3 Summit Place from Thomas T. Lewandowski and Nicoletta D. Lewandowski to Rochelle Mae Jones $208,300

22 Vera Circle from David Garet Strange to Alexander W. Hickerson $167,500

2606 Glenwood Road from Sunsetter Properties, LLC to Amber Tennille Straka $190,000

29205

9 Graymont Circle from Estate of Linda Freireich to Hannah Elizabeth Connor a/k/a Hannah E. Connor $156,000

4246 Timberlane Drive from Eugenia Parker a/k/a Eugenie Parker and Michael Parker to Richland County $224,000

1211 Shirley St. from Ryan D. Gawler and Sarah J. Gawler to Lois A. Schmidt $313,000

1216 Glenhaven Drive from Ingrid Doris Brooks, Huey Delmer Brooks, Monika Fay Zambrana, Dale Brooks, Karen Sue Nine a/k/a Karin Sue Nine and Elizabeth Ann Brooks to Richland County $136,000

600 Woodrow St., Unit R from Jennifer E. Thomas to Bhisit Changcharoen $213,000

3603 Monroe St. from Levi R. Martin, Jr. and Katherine Leah Martin to Lauren C. McClain and Nicholas J. Parisi $495,000

901 Huntington Avenue from Michael Richard Merritt to Elizabeth L. Johnson $165,000

2300 Huron St. from Mark A. Schimmoeller to McKeithan L. Schwartz $174,000

818 Pembroke Avenue from Joshua Daniel Metze to Benton K. Partin, II $158,000

1420 Hagood Avenue from John C. McLean and Amanda R. McLean to Dillard Matthews Williams and Margaret Strom Williams $365,000

2820 Wilmot Avenue from HFFH, LLC to Trevor Andrew Knox and Morgan Furr Knox $502,000

29206

4911 Forest Lake Place from James R. Stilwell a/k/a James R. Stilwell, III and Jordyn R. Stilwell to Victoria J. Navarro $150,000

6023 Northridge Road from Lee M. Clarke to Robert S. Clarke, III $104,250

6508 Eastshore Road from International Columbia, LLC to Kimberly S. Epstein and Albert Epstein $455,000

3842 Northshore Road from Barbara Dent Goff to Calvin D. Davis and Theresa G. Davis $335,000

1645 Kathwood Drive from Edward Coles Taylor and Jennifer Robinson Taylor to Scott W. Lowe and Kristin E. Lowe $450,000

4010 MacGregor Drive from Scott W. Lowe and Kristin E. Lowe to Ryan Douglas Gawler and Sarah Johnson Gawler $321,000

104 Kings Mill Road from John Calvin Boozer, Jr. to Julius E. Davis, III and Joye S. Davis $319,900

29209

3853 Lochmore Drive from Department of Veterans Affairs to Petrina Green $135,000

35 Silverleaf Court from Arkell L. Butler to Santez Tucker and Maya Tucker $148,000

201 King Charles Road from M. Todd Dipner and Vivian A. Dipner to Gregory B. Gatenby and Dawn B. Gatenby $299,000

1037 Eastmont Court from RMAC Trust to Georchelle Patterson $100,000

8 Knollwood Court from Robin M. Hood to Richland County $184,000

400 Chambly Drive from David F. McKee and Ruth Ann B. McKee to Vito Wicevic and Leah M. Wicevic $345,000

111 Beacons Field Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Shardae S. Brown $198,183

602 Knollwood Drive from Mark E. Summers and Martha K. Summers to Richland County $196,000

625 Planters Drive from Ivory J. Huggins to Richland County $166,000

12 Knollwood Court from Jeffrey M. Adair and Debra S. Adair to Richland County $192,000

610 Knollwood Drive from Deborah H. Jernigan n/k/a Deborah H. Kirkbride to Richland County $173,000

2700 Berkeley Forest Drive from Edward Jones Kompanik, Jr. to Carl David Walton $130,000

525 Scribes Lane from NVR, Inc. to Omar White $164,990

29210

88 Hallmark Drive from Second Mile Investments, LLC to Majed Salaymeh $145,000

951 Curtis St. from Lucy J. Gallaher Revocable Trust to Hunter Adams $126,000

109 Beatty Downs Road from Thomas Patrick Abbott, Jr. to Elevate Columbia $115,000

423 Angel Grove Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Derrick M. Strick $139,900

441 Angel Grove Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Shayla L. Benson and Timia K. Benson-Gibbs $142,000

415 Angel Grove Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Ariel D. Pearson $139,900

2700 Broad River Road from Tae Young Investment, LLC to 2700 Broad River, LLC $1,500,000

29212

424 Patio Place from Ernest L. Moore and Brenda F. Moore to Sandra Logan Parnell $180,000

10 Oak Edge Court from John T. Metcalk to Kyle M. Smith $135,000

224 Gauley Drive from Eric L. Nagy to Anthony O. Smalls $197,000

5 Havenoak Court from Sylvia Stidham and Harris J. Jackson to Renee Veronica Suber $147,500

29223

313 Valley Heights Lane from Amber Brown to Jeremy R. Wilson and AntiniQue Monea’ Spencer-Wilson $139,000

181 Branch Hill Lane from Kenneth R. Wheat and Leslie Wheat Dubey to Lisa Putnam White $255,500

423 Hester Green Court from Tyler Evan Hassel and Rebecca A. Hassel to Patrick Marcucci $128,000

112 White Birch Circle from Patricia Green Lovit Trust to Robert F. Anderson $259,000

9 Westlake Road from Darlene D. Coleman to Daniel J. Ferrari-Valme and Teish L.M. Ferrari $230,000

2816 Chatsworth Road from MTGLQ Investors, L.P. to Bertha Jimenez $145,000

29229

913 Layton Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Barbara Kay Hayden $209,000

327 Traditions Circle from Brenda D. Hendricks and Kinzell Hendricks to Lisa March Brown and Ezra Maurice Brown $219,000

105 Belle Grove Circle from James E. Spearman and Diana Spearman to Kevin Waters and Shericka Waters $240,000

317 Stueber Drive from Joyce B. Duarte to Christy Manuel $129,900

100 Glendevon Way from Jose Guillermo Arocha a/k/a Jose G. Arocha and Caitlynn Arocha to Leslie M. Simpson $164,000

908 Layton Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Charles Louis Huff and Lelia Pollock Huff $207,100

207 Glendevon Way from Lisa March Brown to Joy A. Finley $167,000

287 Bassett Loop from Marco S. Elsenbach to Jamal L. Stroud $140,000

9 Black Pine Court from Shelley Sharope Allen and James B. Allen, III to Teha Lee $156,500

11 Natchez Court from Aaron Bartfield to Lakesha L. Junious $135,000

124 Green Rose Road from Aaron Bartfield to Jessica Josuette Taylor $133,000

396 Sterling Cove Road from Bobby C. Cole, Jr. to Tiffany S. Castellano and Michquel Antonio Mckie $144,000

166 Silverwood Trail from Christina R. Guardiola and Ruben Guardiola to Camden P. Cook-Grimes and Cory D. Cook-Grimes $180,000

5 Nicklaus Lane from Anita L. Calliham and Phares W. Calliham to Steve M. Johnson and Tamela Johnson $235,000

505 Barrimore Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Lillian T. Evasco $212,505

201 Terrapin Trace from Kimberly Renee Greene to Megan Rice $175,000

2271 Wilkinson Drive from Bianca Kaymani West to Kadeem Baxter $149,500

509 Holly Ridge Lane from Carl Vernon Wright to Sifan Kasson $160,000

43 Dove Creek from Anthony Chambers and Sheila Chambers to Jimmie L. James, Jr. $174,000

201 Morning Echo Drive from Thelma K. Gibson to Lucile Green and Rhonda Green $279,265

4021 Percival Road, Unit 2324 from Antonio V.A. Pressley to Sharon R. Hudson and Wayne D. Hudson $158,000

908 Layton Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Charles Louis Huff and Lelia Pollok Huff $207,100

115 Clairborne Place from University of South Carolina Educational Foundation to Jacob Augustus Threadgill $101,950

Lexington County

29006

215 N. Peachtree St. from Nancy B. Howell to Justin L. Blankenship and Aerial Blankenship $182,000

29033

1305 L Avenue from 1305 L Avenue, LLC to James Albert Arnau, III $125,000

102 Oak Lane from Estate of Louise Hall to Travis Boatwright $129,000

1715 12th Street Extension from Dallas D. Ball to Peyton Greene $275,000

29036

325 Arrow Shores Road from Alan Reynolds and Elizabeth H. Reynolds to Frederick D. Andrews and Jennifer A. Wolford $295,365

100 Eagle Pointe Drive from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Keosha S. Stephens $175,000

215 Fairway Ridge Road from William D. Barkhuff and Victoria S. Roberts to Sandy Hien Tran $166,200

211 Limestone Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Randy R. Puckett and Mary A. Puckett $380,000

137 Shadow Moss Drive from Dalton Surber and Tina Surber to Brett O. Neal and Sarah O. Neal $222,250

469 Lake Tide Drive from James Maxie Shealy to Donald Peterson and Sonja Mignon Peterson $557,950

122 Elsoma Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Wade C. Ross, Jr. and Lenora Ross $176,000

29053

111 Sandy Creek Court from Mary Kate Winn to Adam T. Furr $141,400

239 Battery Creek Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Cecilia E. Kusnirak $196,728

29054

350 Shady Grove Road from Kenneth S. Dantzler, Valerie B. Dantzler and Bobby S. Dantzler to Richard L. Clemons, Jr. and Jennifer L. Clemons $295,000

29063

133 Trent House Road from Ralph D. Haycook and Kathleen A. Haycook to Lance William Crocker $148,250

127 Pale Ivy Lane from Clare H. Effinger to Gabriel D. Penfield and Megan M. Penfield $207,500

29070

120 Anchorage Lane from David J. Schulte and Shirley A. Schulte to Ann Irving Niland and Barry J. Niland $800,000

539 Ridge Road from Eugene W. Bush and Wanda P. Bush to Joseph B. Pilot $110,000

2470 Derrick Park Road from Phillip A. Miller and Cynthia J. Miller to Kenneth S. Dantzler, Valerie B. Dantzler and Bobby Dantzler $415,000

136 Windjammer Drive from W. Craig Esterly and Janet F. Esterly to Charles A. Carter and Janet L. Carter $180,000

241 Harebell Lane from Shane N. Matthews to Tyler S. Watford $185,000

29072

118 Woodland Drive from Holly M. Roberts n/k/a Holly Stone to Jewel M. Pierce and Addison Pierce $100,000

146 Luna Trail from Maria V. Palumbo to Mary C. Dunn, Adam V. Dunn and James R. Baze, Jr. $185,600

241 Oakpointe Drive from Donald R. Strosnider, Linda B. Strosnider and Beth B. Gantt a/k/a Beth Gantt to Samantha Joleen Gary and Michael Deonta Stone $167,000

158 Montauk Drive from Valerie Wiggins f/k/a Valerie C. Robinson to Robert Stanley Johnson, Jr. $191,000

21 Tall Palmetto Lane from Gail C. Rogers to Forrest C. Green, III and Jennifer R. Green $108,000

176 Marissa Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Gregory W. Cherry and Angela L. Cherry $188,900

225 Allenbrooke Drive from Cynthia Dianne Steelman to David A. Steelman and Christine H. Steelman $210,000

247 Palmer Drive from Jyoti J. Mehta and Jitendra S. Mehta to Chuan Cheng Chuang $420,000

133 Whiteford Court from Roberto C. Santana, Jr. and Alexus D. Morell to Karen Jane Cochran $210,000

352 Park Road from Estate of Olin D. Porth and Marlene B. Porth, Calvin D. Porth, Corey G. Porth, Olin Keith Porth, Cathy Ann Clamp and Kirk E. Porth to Phillip A. Miller and Cynthia J. Miller $310,000

Bachman Dykes Road from William L. Easler to Stephen Eugene Rector $149,900

133 Autumn Stroll Court from Thann Binh Thi Truong and Dung Nguyen to Travis Glenn Carver $138,000

145 Huntington Circle from Seaport ICD, LLC to Jeff Dudley $116,000

192 Mill House Lane from David J. Schulte and Shirley A. Schulte to Amanda J. Willoughby $254,400

110 Yellowbark Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Kyle Page and Allison Karns Page $281,000

300 Kwanzan Drive from Valerie Triplett to Kelly Higgins $157,000

269 Oakpointe Drive from Jeffrey F. Preloznik to Bradley J. Brunson $140,000

213 Wyndotte Court from BCAT 2014-4TT to Walter Lee Kincaid, IV $146,000

204 Pawleys Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Amos Isaac and Hattie Isaac $402,494

915 Laurent Court from Bryan Gause and Hadyn S. Gause to Joseph Lee and Jennifer Barron $201,840

919 Oak Haven Court from Royce K. McMahon a/k/a R. Knox McMahon to James Ross Hanahan, III and Anna Hanahan $285,000

112 Saddlebrook Road from John Andrew Shaw, Gregory James Shaw and Jeffrey Daniel Shaw to Jenna Brooks Williams $151,660

130 Midway Farms Drive from Frederick A. Norris to Alynn F. Rose $310,000

200 Richmond Farm Circle from Todd Nathan Piper to Shelanda Dewanna Manigault $175,000

157 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Bruce L. Bailey and Karen M. Bailey $242,740

315 River Club Road from Lifestone Homes, LLC to Sarah Stilwell Cooper $384,385

561 Blue Lake Drive from Casey R. Bickel to Chad S. Graves $169,000

582 Hopscotch Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Kevin Michael Lee $245,489

205 Clearbrook Circle from Leslie Jackson to Erica N. Lancaster $249,000

141 Ashley Oaks Drive from Gilman D. Roof and Suzanne R. Roof to Bryan N. Pittman $329,900

182 Foxworth Drive from Catherine S. Brazell and Thomas Jeffrey Brazell to Michael Randall Montgomery and Lauren E. Montgomery $262,000

206 Bonnie View Court from Richard Cunliffe to Patrick M. Burnett and Kari M. Burnett $215,000

101 Dogwood Place Court from Kelly June Hill Revocable Trust to Michael Brian Barb and Michael G. Barb $500,000

209 Chesterton Drive from Connie Wright Crider to Kelly M. Shaw $146,400

150 Breezes Drive, Unit 36A from Hammock Bay, LLC to Michael Ray Taylor and Naomi Lue Taylor $167,500

144 Fitzwarin Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Charles R. Michaud and Jacqueline J. Michaud $339,526

317 Dawsons Park Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Emily Hunter Metze $158,000

116 Highcrest Lane from John Joseph Cordray, Jr. to Archie Montolya and Gabrielle Armone $168,000

29073

201 Foxhall Drive from James Cecil Scoggins to John P. Lee, III $140,000

668 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Janee Dickey $164,885

208 Living Waters Boulevard from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to James P. Baxley and Stephanie O. Baxley $311,053

1414 Knotts Haven Loop from Michael D. Branham and Linda P. Branham to Bernadette Wilkerson $204,900

1031 Moore Gate Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Shanzhu Qiu $306,624

820 Pepper Vine Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Harry J. Harris, III and Phylicia T. Harris $303,700

128 Cassique Drive from Steven G. Cabrera and Karen A. Cabrera to Raymond P. Olkowski $226,000

612 Colony Lakes Drive from McKenzie R. Ransom to Zechariah Kennedy $184,900

421 Peak Copper Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Malynn B. Gaboriau and Austin P. Gaboriau $187,801

1161 Long Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brad Lee Bundrick and Mary Cathryn Bundrick $338,100

148 Mariscat Place from HBSS Homes, LLC to Garland Demetrious Parler and Artevia Da’Viance Murphy Parler $186,000

481 Walking Lane from Brandon A. Negri to Lisa M. Durco $185,000

837 Oxbury Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Ernest James Richards, Jr. and Jerri Doreen Richards $240,980

109 Timber Chase Lane from Michael C. Dooley and Kimberley S. Dooley to Kamayla R. Mendez and Brayan A. Mendez $302,000

171 Cornerstone Lane from Christy W. Bramblett n/k/a Christy Powell to Jeremy Stephen Strickland $137,500

1404 Kobuk Valley Court from NVR, Inc. to Sylvester Bobby Barnes and Yvonne Barnes $157,990

82 Mayapple Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Robert A. Clark and Angie Clark $197,000

317 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ivan L. Dennis, Jr. and Doris C. Dennis $180,319

349 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Phillip J. Robinson $153,562

915 Cane Ash Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Charles E. Anderson and Jessica L. Anderson $309,971

815 Oxbury Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Harold D. Baker, Jr. and Diane M. Baker $239,900

100 Bran Court from Kathy P. Byrd and Dwight D. Byrd to Noemi Gonzalez $395,000

341 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Derek L. Hart $195,950

29160

457 Jim Rucker Road from Robert Newman and Lisa Newman to Ethan G. Adams and Edward G. Adams $156,000

29169

133 Agape Village Court from Harvey M. Johnson to Nell W. Gainey $107,500

112 Weeping Oak Lane from Steven F. Dressor, Penny F. Dressor and William M. Dressor to Brandon P. Gatlin and Michael E. Gatlin, Sr. $168,150

139 Summer Place Drive from CUP Realty, LLC to Lexington County Health Services District, Inc. $4,320,000

100 Corporate Boulevard from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to 100 Corporate Boulevard OZ Fund, Inc. $2,325,000

113 Eagle Nest Trail from Quillin G. Davis and Julie B. Davis to Cameron L. Armstrong $332,000

164 Weeping Oak Lane from Jayde E. Corley to Kelli L. Busbee $178,000

29170

1914 Blue Ridge Terrace from Victor Ray Holley and Mary Martha Ring to Maria Elena Gonzalez Perez and Artemio Bornios Leyva $101,600

433 Matilda Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Amonie Devon Falu $194,559

2116 Durham Drive from Ronald A. Campbell, Jr. and Cindy S. Campbell to Kenshaton Dukes MacGargle and Dewey Matthew MacGargle $275,000

187 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Darryl Lafon Frierson $231,800

223 Shell Mound Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Sean Allen Morris $194,900

1117 Lown Drive from Thomas Bryant to Christina N. Sibounheuang and Bounthavy V. Sibounheuang $144,900

416 Parkstone Court from Shelby L. Derrick to Steven Washington, II $147,500

594 Wilmuth Circle from Christina K. Poston f/k/a Christina Kaye Cottingham a/k/a Christina P. Cottingham a/k/a Christina Collins to Kelly M. Wiegand $120,900

118 Caughman Hill Court from Noemi Gonzalez to An Ngoc Bui $250,000

150 Plum Orchard Drive from McGuinn Homes, LLC to SunYoung Pack $189,731

231 Oristo Ridge Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ryan Velina and Anna Cockrum $201,710

153 Otago Way from Kevin Lee to Eugene H. Swygert and Carla Swygert $198,000

166 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Timothy Mullins $230,500

29172

101 Clubhouse Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Mary Kate Winn $235,990

130 Half Man Drive from Barbara Y. Hovious n/k/a Barbara Diamond to Gerald K. Brock and Vickie L. Brock $190,000

1522 Coolbrook Drive from Christina Nicole Little a/k/a Christina Nichole Little and Thomas B. Little, Jr. to Justin Alan Lynch $143,000

29206

104 Kings Mill Road from Julius E. Davis, III and Joye S. Davis to Julius E. Davis, III and Joye S. Davis $319,900

29210

613 Shadowbrook Drive from Estate of Paul S. Truesdale, Jr. a/k/a Paul Seaborn Truesdale, Jr. to Theresa Foster $230,101

516 Woodland Hills W. from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Arturo A. Fabila and Rocio Torres $129,525

920 Rolling View Lane from Daniel G. Flores to Marie Mondesir $154,900

29212

853 Regatta Forest Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Billy R. Martin and Jenelle F. Martin $365,960

103 Drakewood Drive from D.R. Horton-WPH, LLC to Jacqueline R. Jones $235,000

2 Lake Front Court from Danque Family Trust to Jeffrey J. Gibson and Sharon F. Gibson $492,000

675 River Road from Samuel Lewis Diggle and Linda S. Diggle to John McArthur and Mariann McArthur $530,000

307 Regatta Road from Regatta Road Land Investors, LLC to Wayne A. Brown and Maria Nicole Brown $280,000

230 Muirfield Drive from Hubert M. Fields and Kristin C. Fields to Ronald H. Freeman $139,500

254 Regatta Forest Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Daniel Kolb Cassell and Sandra Smith Cassell $361,174

512 Banyan Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Samuel L. Diggle, III and Linda S. Diggle $308,350

275 Darby Court from Harvey L. Sheffield and Ladonna Sheffield to Lindsey Smith and Trevor Christian McIntosh $148,000

Kershaw County

29020

1314 Atoka Trail from Kathryn N. Myers n/k/a Kathryn Myers Caulder and Caroline Duval M. Connare to My Therapy, LLC $256,667

768 B Red Fox Road from Phanel Basile to Fritz A. Basile and Chaslee G. Basile $381,000

2108 Forest Drive from Olga Gottlieb to Helena E. Miles $156,500

2010 W. Dekalb St. from Zhou Qu Yang and Cui Qing Yu to 3Z Camden, LLC $500,000

34 Mauser Drive from Eric A. Renzullo and Christina Rector-Renzullo to Amanda M. Buring $199,900

251 Canada Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Larry A. Duren, II $165,000

1942 Lyttleton St. from Anthony E. Boykin and John Christopher Boykin to Batcave Properties, LLC $110,000

15 Bomburgh Road from Cristina A. Riechers to Jerry Lynn Eubanks, Jr. $140,000

29032

1580 Porter Road from Estate of Walker White McLeod, Sr., formerly incorrectly referenced as Walter W. McLeod, Sr. to Kristi K. Follweiler and Gary E. Jewell $129,000

29045

7 Weatherfield Drive from Charles Brent Adkins and Susanne R. Adkins to Nathaniel Hoffman $185,000

6 Kensington Court W. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Camuy Heremuru $325,000

85 Teaberry Lane from William Benjamin Cribb and Shannon Williamson Cribb to Brian D. Turley and Constant S. Turley $255,000

1439 Smyrna Road from Charles Koon Builders, Inc. to William Gordon and Sandra Chastain $165,900

1768 Smyrna Road from Joseph D. Leroy and Stacey H. Leroy to Jennifer R. Seeber $120,550

29078

1621 Fort Jackson Road from Estate of Sidney S. Clancy to James Glenn Hall, Sr. and Donna R. Ray $175,000

184 Wildwood Lane from Kyle Martin Page and Allison K. Page to Charlton S. Smith and April Nicole Smith $245,000

480 Whitehead Road, 31.41 acres, Saddlebrook from South Capital Homes, Inc. to Dirt Dog Productions, LLC $510,000

499 Lachicotte Road from Robert Weis to Dalton Patrick Rabon $154,000

352 Lachicotte Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Fred A. Loucks and Guichun Yin $344,900

860 Pine Grove Road from Barry E. Harvey to Blake Brittain $115,000

29130

1896 Lake Road from Meagan Kirkley n/k/a Megan Kirkley Wall and Austin J. Wall to Steven J. Matthews $240,000

Jeff Wilkinson

Jeff Wilkinson has worked for The State for both too long and not long enough. He’s covered politics, city government, history, business, the military, marijuana and the Iraq War. Jeff knows the weird, wonderful and untold secrets of South Carolina. Buy him a shot and he’ll tell you all about them.

