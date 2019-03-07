West Columbia medical building sells for $4.3 million

A West Columbia medical building has been sold for $4.32 million.
The building at 139 Summer Place Drive was sold by CUP Realty, LLC to Lexington County Health Services District.
The building is near Lexington Medical Center.
Here are the other property transfers for the week:
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
Top Five Richland County
2700 Broad River Road 29210 from Tae Young Investment, LLC to 2700 Broad River, LLC $1,500,000
1425 Richland St. 29201 from David Leroy Brown and Karen Schmidt Brown to Caballero, LLC $715,000
3 Redbay Court 29045 from Capogrossi Construction, Inc. to Thomas Louis Brown, Jr. and Jessica Ann Brown $560,000
249 Canterwood Road 29063 from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Rodney O. Leacock and Camillia Y. Austin $542,000
3144 Cool Breeze Lane 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Anthony Bruce Chambers and Shelia Renee Chambers $503,149
Top Five Lexington County
139 Summer Place Drive 29169 from CUP Realty, LLC to Lexington County Health Services District, Inc. $4,320,000
100 Corporate Boulevard 29169 from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to 100 Corporate Boulevard OZ Fund, Inc. $2,325,000
120 Anchorage Lane 29070 from David J. Schulte and Shirley A. Schulte to Ann Irving Niland and Barry J. Niland $800,000
469 Lake Tide Drive 29036 from James Maxie Shealy to Donald Peterson and Sonja Mignon Peterson $557,950
675 River Road 29212 from Samuel Lewis Diggle and Linda S. Diggle to John McArthur and Mariann McArthur $530,000
Top Five Kershaw County
480 Whitehead Road, 31.41 acres, Saddlebrook 29078 from South Capital Homes, Inc. to Dirt Dog Productions, LLC $510,000
2010 W. Dekalb St. 29020 from Zhou Qu Yang and Cui Qing Yu to 3Z Camden, LLC $500,000
768 B Red Fox Road 29020 from Phanel Basile to Fritz A. Basile and Chaslee G. Basile $381,000
352 Lachicotte Road 29078 from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Fred A. Loucks and Guichun Yin $344,900
6 Kensington Court W. 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Camuy Heremuru $325,000
Richland County
29016
3184 Gedney from Fortress Homes, LLC to William L. Smith and Tessa K. Smith $253,160
3028 Gedney Circle from Fortress Homes, LLC to Lagi Custodio $262,125
502 Flat Creek Drive from Bradley W. Steelsmith and Alice L. Steelsmith to Ventrell L. Jenkins $232,000
1204 Oak Spur Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to TeShawnda S. Chatman $248,000
1137 Grey Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to David R. Chea $177,964
468 Fairford Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Timothy D. Anthony and Laverne L. Anthony $229,888
472 Fairford Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Carol Beverly Smith $195,775
394 Fairford Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Latasha L. Singleton $208,734
464 Fairford Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Terrell Lewis $206,000
557 Maple Valley Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Marlon Mancini Smith $251,030
139 Upper Wing Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to RaShawn A. Maynard and Evvanaire S. Maynard $341,086
537 Long Pine Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Fulton L. Hill and Charisse M. Hill $324,210
400 Pine Knot Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Cynthia Mechelle Brown $384,000
705 Scarlet Oak Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Gregory Mark Smith and Juanita M. Smith $418,735
29036
1036 Mount Vernon Church Road from David Young Edenfield to Joseph Howard Lanier, IV $125,000
124 Spring Blossom Lane from Matthew Clarence Gimenez to Mark K. Gould and Romana L. Gould $208,500
530 Foxstone Drive from Ebonie T. Richburg to Scott A. Farmer $182,500
29045
211 Sallie Gordon Lane from Deangelo M. Gordon and Hannah M. Gordon to Robert A. Reese and Lekesia Reese $235,000
949 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Donald R. Chapman and Shirley Y. James $177,040
100 Hickory Hill Trail from Ronnie W. Livingston and Tammy A. Livingston to Phillip Torres and Bobbi J.C. Torres $125,000
549 Park Place Dr. from Steve M. Johnson and Tamela J. Johnson to Jong H. John Park and Choon S. Park $196,800
953 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jessica Pringle $180,222
3 Redbay Court from Capogrossi Construction, Inc. to Thomas Louis Brown, Jr. and Jessica Ann Brown $560,000
8 Attucks Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Porsha Melcher $199,478
15 Club Ridge Court from Bradford L. Pemberton and Robyn L. Pemberton to Edward F. Byrd and Lee Anne Byrd $415,000
53 Crusader Court from Craig Nettles to Christopher Freeman $195,000
433 Grand National Lane from Marie A. Knowles to Denice M. Lee $175,000
221 Plantation Pointe Drive from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Kendra L. Golston $169,000
3144 Cool Breeze Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Anthony Bruce Chambers and Shelia Renee Chambers $503,149
924 Northern Dancer Lane from Carmen Wilson to Troyeshi Bailey $159,500
29063
17 Rainbows End Court from Hannah L. Powell and Nicholas Jacob Powell to Daniel H. Fermaglich $280,000
108 Harper Park Road from Shawn R. Brown to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $126,000
319 Steeple Crest N. from Sharlene L. Chapman to Adam Troy McCants $415,000
378 Poets Walk from Daniel L. Niblick and Connie E. Niblick to Sharlene Lyn Chapman $250,000
154 Caedmons Creek Drive from Ronald H. Bartels and Patricia B. Bartels to Lisa L. Olszyk and Richard A. Olszyk $217,500
300 Holly Creek Lane from Scott M. Bullock and Kara L. Bullock to Johnny Ham $192,600
424 Caddis Creek from Glynis J. Collier to Lynnea L. Urban $134,000
1130 Chadford Road from Jason D. Gilbert to Kirsten N. Miller $123,500
249 Canterwood Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Rodney O. Leacock and Camillia Y. Austin $542,000
114 Old Market Lane from James David Comer, II to Nguyen Luong and Linh Nguyen $278,000
537 Boyd Branch Crossing from Philip R. Jackson and Ginger H. Jackson to Robert Eric Petersen and Mariann Roe Petersen $339,000
29130
1021 Sease Road from Patrick J. Bernier and Margaret C. Bernier to Fran Doceti $178,600
51 Calico Circle from Kathleen M. Whitcomb and Tina Turnipseed to Gregory A. Mirdo $350,000
29180
145 Hinnant Road from Shannon K. Burnett and Christian L. Knierim to Shawnee J. Axtell and Kerry Axtell $324,000
29201
1320 Pulaski St., Unit B-207 from Penny C. Hoey to Jeremy R. Rader $218,000
1027 Pope St. from BPIM, LLC to Robert Utz $219,000
1520 Main St., Unit 4H from Lauren C. McClain to Ralph T. Peake, Jr. $250,000
3105 Columbia Avenue from Vito Wicevic to Wayne Davis $133,000
500 Georgia St. from Michael R. Merritt to Jeremy W. McDonald and Heidi J. McDonald $140,000
109 Arsenal Academy Place from William E. Cisson and Brenda C. Cisson to Elizabeth Goodall Rossitch $168,000
2821 River Drive from Reformation Lutheran Church a/k/a The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Reformation to Ian Cornelius O’Briant and Jennifer Lucas O’Briant $230,000
1085 Shop Road, Unit 136 from C&E Holdings Company, LLC to Rudy Waller, Joshua D. Waller and Jacob C. Waller $155,000
1425 Richland St. from David Leroy Brown and Karen Schmidt Brown to Caballero, LLC $715,000
1014 Lancaster St. from Daniel F. Gourley, II to Alexander W. Daly and Katherine J. Daly $222,000
29203
4019 Ensor Avenue from Tina Colarossi to Emily Webster Freeman and Dean Paul Freeman $161,000
29204
3 Summit Place from Thomas T. Lewandowski and Nicoletta D. Lewandowski to Rochelle Mae Jones $208,300
22 Vera Circle from David Garet Strange to Alexander W. Hickerson $167,500
2606 Glenwood Road from Sunsetter Properties, LLC to Amber Tennille Straka $190,000
29205
9 Graymont Circle from Estate of Linda Freireich to Hannah Elizabeth Connor a/k/a Hannah E. Connor $156,000
4246 Timberlane Drive from Eugenia Parker a/k/a Eugenie Parker and Michael Parker to Richland County $224,000
1211 Shirley St. from Ryan D. Gawler and Sarah J. Gawler to Lois A. Schmidt $313,000
1216 Glenhaven Drive from Ingrid Doris Brooks, Huey Delmer Brooks, Monika Fay Zambrana, Dale Brooks, Karen Sue Nine a/k/a Karin Sue Nine and Elizabeth Ann Brooks to Richland County $136,000
600 Woodrow St., Unit R from Jennifer E. Thomas to Bhisit Changcharoen $213,000
3603 Monroe St. from Levi R. Martin, Jr. and Katherine Leah Martin to Lauren C. McClain and Nicholas J. Parisi $495,000
901 Huntington Avenue from Michael Richard Merritt to Elizabeth L. Johnson $165,000
2300 Huron St. from Mark A. Schimmoeller to McKeithan L. Schwartz $174,000
818 Pembroke Avenue from Joshua Daniel Metze to Benton K. Partin, II $158,000
1420 Hagood Avenue from John C. McLean and Amanda R. McLean to Dillard Matthews Williams and Margaret Strom Williams $365,000
2820 Wilmot Avenue from HFFH, LLC to Trevor Andrew Knox and Morgan Furr Knox $502,000
29206
4911 Forest Lake Place from James R. Stilwell a/k/a James R. Stilwell, III and Jordyn R. Stilwell to Victoria J. Navarro $150,000
6023 Northridge Road from Lee M. Clarke to Robert S. Clarke, III $104,250
6508 Eastshore Road from International Columbia, LLC to Kimberly S. Epstein and Albert Epstein $455,000
3842 Northshore Road from Barbara Dent Goff to Calvin D. Davis and Theresa G. Davis $335,000
1645 Kathwood Drive from Edward Coles Taylor and Jennifer Robinson Taylor to Scott W. Lowe and Kristin E. Lowe $450,000
4010 MacGregor Drive from Scott W. Lowe and Kristin E. Lowe to Ryan Douglas Gawler and Sarah Johnson Gawler $321,000
104 Kings Mill Road from John Calvin Boozer, Jr. to Julius E. Davis, III and Joye S. Davis $319,900
29209
3853 Lochmore Drive from Department of Veterans Affairs to Petrina Green $135,000
35 Silverleaf Court from Arkell L. Butler to Santez Tucker and Maya Tucker $148,000
201 King Charles Road from M. Todd Dipner and Vivian A. Dipner to Gregory B. Gatenby and Dawn B. Gatenby $299,000
1037 Eastmont Court from RMAC Trust to Georchelle Patterson $100,000
8 Knollwood Court from Robin M. Hood to Richland County $184,000
400 Chambly Drive from David F. McKee and Ruth Ann B. McKee to Vito Wicevic and Leah M. Wicevic $345,000
111 Beacons Field Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Shardae S. Brown $198,183
602 Knollwood Drive from Mark E. Summers and Martha K. Summers to Richland County $196,000
625 Planters Drive from Ivory J. Huggins to Richland County $166,000
12 Knollwood Court from Jeffrey M. Adair and Debra S. Adair to Richland County $192,000
610 Knollwood Drive from Deborah H. Jernigan n/k/a Deborah H. Kirkbride to Richland County $173,000
2700 Berkeley Forest Drive from Edward Jones Kompanik, Jr. to Carl David Walton $130,000
525 Scribes Lane from NVR, Inc. to Omar White $164,990
29210
88 Hallmark Drive from Second Mile Investments, LLC to Majed Salaymeh $145,000
951 Curtis St. from Lucy J. Gallaher Revocable Trust to Hunter Adams $126,000
109 Beatty Downs Road from Thomas Patrick Abbott, Jr. to Elevate Columbia $115,000
423 Angel Grove Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Derrick M. Strick $139,900
441 Angel Grove Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Shayla L. Benson and Timia K. Benson-Gibbs $142,000
415 Angel Grove Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Ariel D. Pearson $139,900
2700 Broad River Road from Tae Young Investment, LLC to 2700 Broad River, LLC $1,500,000
29212
424 Patio Place from Ernest L. Moore and Brenda F. Moore to Sandra Logan Parnell $180,000
10 Oak Edge Court from John T. Metcalk to Kyle M. Smith $135,000
224 Gauley Drive from Eric L. Nagy to Anthony O. Smalls $197,000
5 Havenoak Court from Sylvia Stidham and Harris J. Jackson to Renee Veronica Suber $147,500
29223
313 Valley Heights Lane from Amber Brown to Jeremy R. Wilson and AntiniQue Monea’ Spencer-Wilson $139,000
181 Branch Hill Lane from Kenneth R. Wheat and Leslie Wheat Dubey to Lisa Putnam White $255,500
423 Hester Green Court from Tyler Evan Hassel and Rebecca A. Hassel to Patrick Marcucci $128,000
112 White Birch Circle from Patricia Green Lovit Trust to Robert F. Anderson $259,000
9 Westlake Road from Darlene D. Coleman to Daniel J. Ferrari-Valme and Teish L.M. Ferrari $230,000
2816 Chatsworth Road from MTGLQ Investors, L.P. to Bertha Jimenez $145,000
29229
913 Layton Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Barbara Kay Hayden $209,000
327 Traditions Circle from Brenda D. Hendricks and Kinzell Hendricks to Lisa March Brown and Ezra Maurice Brown $219,000
105 Belle Grove Circle from James E. Spearman and Diana Spearman to Kevin Waters and Shericka Waters $240,000
317 Stueber Drive from Joyce B. Duarte to Christy Manuel $129,900
100 Glendevon Way from Jose Guillermo Arocha a/k/a Jose G. Arocha and Caitlynn Arocha to Leslie M. Simpson $164,000
908 Layton Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Charles Louis Huff and Lelia Pollock Huff $207,100
207 Glendevon Way from Lisa March Brown to Joy A. Finley $167,000
287 Bassett Loop from Marco S. Elsenbach to Jamal L. Stroud $140,000
9 Black Pine Court from Shelley Sharope Allen and James B. Allen, III to Teha Lee $156,500
11 Natchez Court from Aaron Bartfield to Lakesha L. Junious $135,000
124 Green Rose Road from Aaron Bartfield to Jessica Josuette Taylor $133,000
396 Sterling Cove Road from Bobby C. Cole, Jr. to Tiffany S. Castellano and Michquel Antonio Mckie $144,000
166 Silverwood Trail from Christina R. Guardiola and Ruben Guardiola to Camden P. Cook-Grimes and Cory D. Cook-Grimes $180,000
5 Nicklaus Lane from Anita L. Calliham and Phares W. Calliham to Steve M. Johnson and Tamela Johnson $235,000
505 Barrimore Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Lillian T. Evasco $212,505
201 Terrapin Trace from Kimberly Renee Greene to Megan Rice $175,000
2271 Wilkinson Drive from Bianca Kaymani West to Kadeem Baxter $149,500
509 Holly Ridge Lane from Carl Vernon Wright to Sifan Kasson $160,000
43 Dove Creek from Anthony Chambers and Sheila Chambers to Jimmie L. James, Jr. $174,000
201 Morning Echo Drive from Thelma K. Gibson to Lucile Green and Rhonda Green $279,265
4021 Percival Road, Unit 2324 from Antonio V.A. Pressley to Sharon R. Hudson and Wayne D. Hudson $158,000
908 Layton Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Charles Louis Huff and Lelia Pollok Huff $207,100
115 Clairborne Place from University of South Carolina Educational Foundation to Jacob Augustus Threadgill $101,950
Lexington County
29006
215 N. Peachtree St. from Nancy B. Howell to Justin L. Blankenship and Aerial Blankenship $182,000
29033
1305 L Avenue from 1305 L Avenue, LLC to James Albert Arnau, III $125,000
102 Oak Lane from Estate of Louise Hall to Travis Boatwright $129,000
1715 12th Street Extension from Dallas D. Ball to Peyton Greene $275,000
29036
325 Arrow Shores Road from Alan Reynolds and Elizabeth H. Reynolds to Frederick D. Andrews and Jennifer A. Wolford $295,365
100 Eagle Pointe Drive from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Keosha S. Stephens $175,000
215 Fairway Ridge Road from William D. Barkhuff and Victoria S. Roberts to Sandy Hien Tran $166,200
211 Limestone Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Randy R. Puckett and Mary A. Puckett $380,000
137 Shadow Moss Drive from Dalton Surber and Tina Surber to Brett O. Neal and Sarah O. Neal $222,250
469 Lake Tide Drive from James Maxie Shealy to Donald Peterson and Sonja Mignon Peterson $557,950
122 Elsoma Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Wade C. Ross, Jr. and Lenora Ross $176,000
29053
111 Sandy Creek Court from Mary Kate Winn to Adam T. Furr $141,400
239 Battery Creek Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Cecilia E. Kusnirak $196,728
29054
350 Shady Grove Road from Kenneth S. Dantzler, Valerie B. Dantzler and Bobby S. Dantzler to Richard L. Clemons, Jr. and Jennifer L. Clemons $295,000
29063
133 Trent House Road from Ralph D. Haycook and Kathleen A. Haycook to Lance William Crocker $148,250
127 Pale Ivy Lane from Clare H. Effinger to Gabriel D. Penfield and Megan M. Penfield $207,500
29070
120 Anchorage Lane from David J. Schulte and Shirley A. Schulte to Ann Irving Niland and Barry J. Niland $800,000
539 Ridge Road from Eugene W. Bush and Wanda P. Bush to Joseph B. Pilot $110,000
2470 Derrick Park Road from Phillip A. Miller and Cynthia J. Miller to Kenneth S. Dantzler, Valerie B. Dantzler and Bobby Dantzler $415,000
136 Windjammer Drive from W. Craig Esterly and Janet F. Esterly to Charles A. Carter and Janet L. Carter $180,000
241 Harebell Lane from Shane N. Matthews to Tyler S. Watford $185,000
29072
118 Woodland Drive from Holly M. Roberts n/k/a Holly Stone to Jewel M. Pierce and Addison Pierce $100,000
146 Luna Trail from Maria V. Palumbo to Mary C. Dunn, Adam V. Dunn and James R. Baze, Jr. $185,600
241 Oakpointe Drive from Donald R. Strosnider, Linda B. Strosnider and Beth B. Gantt a/k/a Beth Gantt to Samantha Joleen Gary and Michael Deonta Stone $167,000
158 Montauk Drive from Valerie Wiggins f/k/a Valerie C. Robinson to Robert Stanley Johnson, Jr. $191,000
21 Tall Palmetto Lane from Gail C. Rogers to Forrest C. Green, III and Jennifer R. Green $108,000
176 Marissa Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Gregory W. Cherry and Angela L. Cherry $188,900
225 Allenbrooke Drive from Cynthia Dianne Steelman to David A. Steelman and Christine H. Steelman $210,000
247 Palmer Drive from Jyoti J. Mehta and Jitendra S. Mehta to Chuan Cheng Chuang $420,000
133 Whiteford Court from Roberto C. Santana, Jr. and Alexus D. Morell to Karen Jane Cochran $210,000
352 Park Road from Estate of Olin D. Porth and Marlene B. Porth, Calvin D. Porth, Corey G. Porth, Olin Keith Porth, Cathy Ann Clamp and Kirk E. Porth to Phillip A. Miller and Cynthia J. Miller $310,000
Bachman Dykes Road from William L. Easler to Stephen Eugene Rector $149,900
133 Autumn Stroll Court from Thann Binh Thi Truong and Dung Nguyen to Travis Glenn Carver $138,000
145 Huntington Circle from Seaport ICD, LLC to Jeff Dudley $116,000
192 Mill House Lane from David J. Schulte and Shirley A. Schulte to Amanda J. Willoughby $254,400
110 Yellowbark Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Kyle Page and Allison Karns Page $281,000
300 Kwanzan Drive from Valerie Triplett to Kelly Higgins $157,000
269 Oakpointe Drive from Jeffrey F. Preloznik to Bradley J. Brunson $140,000
213 Wyndotte Court from BCAT 2014-4TT to Walter Lee Kincaid, IV $146,000
204 Pawleys Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Amos Isaac and Hattie Isaac $402,494
915 Laurent Court from Bryan Gause and Hadyn S. Gause to Joseph Lee and Jennifer Barron $201,840
919 Oak Haven Court from Royce K. McMahon a/k/a R. Knox McMahon to James Ross Hanahan, III and Anna Hanahan $285,000
112 Saddlebrook Road from John Andrew Shaw, Gregory James Shaw and Jeffrey Daniel Shaw to Jenna Brooks Williams $151,660
130 Midway Farms Drive from Frederick A. Norris to Alynn F. Rose $310,000
200 Richmond Farm Circle from Todd Nathan Piper to Shelanda Dewanna Manigault $175,000
157 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Bruce L. Bailey and Karen M. Bailey $242,740
315 River Club Road from Lifestone Homes, LLC to Sarah Stilwell Cooper $384,385
561 Blue Lake Drive from Casey R. Bickel to Chad S. Graves $169,000
582 Hopscotch Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Kevin Michael Lee $245,489
205 Clearbrook Circle from Leslie Jackson to Erica N. Lancaster $249,000
141 Ashley Oaks Drive from Gilman D. Roof and Suzanne R. Roof to Bryan N. Pittman $329,900
182 Foxworth Drive from Catherine S. Brazell and Thomas Jeffrey Brazell to Michael Randall Montgomery and Lauren E. Montgomery $262,000
206 Bonnie View Court from Richard Cunliffe to Patrick M. Burnett and Kari M. Burnett $215,000
101 Dogwood Place Court from Kelly June Hill Revocable Trust to Michael Brian Barb and Michael G. Barb $500,000
209 Chesterton Drive from Connie Wright Crider to Kelly M. Shaw $146,400
150 Breezes Drive, Unit 36A from Hammock Bay, LLC to Michael Ray Taylor and Naomi Lue Taylor $167,500
144 Fitzwarin Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Charles R. Michaud and Jacqueline J. Michaud $339,526
317 Dawsons Park Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Emily Hunter Metze $158,000
116 Highcrest Lane from John Joseph Cordray, Jr. to Archie Montolya and Gabrielle Armone $168,000
29073
201 Foxhall Drive from James Cecil Scoggins to John P. Lee, III $140,000
668 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Janee Dickey $164,885
208 Living Waters Boulevard from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to James P. Baxley and Stephanie O. Baxley $311,053
1414 Knotts Haven Loop from Michael D. Branham and Linda P. Branham to Bernadette Wilkerson $204,900
1031 Moore Gate Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Shanzhu Qiu $306,624
820 Pepper Vine Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Harry J. Harris, III and Phylicia T. Harris $303,700
128 Cassique Drive from Steven G. Cabrera and Karen A. Cabrera to Raymond P. Olkowski $226,000
612 Colony Lakes Drive from McKenzie R. Ransom to Zechariah Kennedy $184,900
421 Peak Copper Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Malynn B. Gaboriau and Austin P. Gaboriau $187,801
1161 Long Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brad Lee Bundrick and Mary Cathryn Bundrick $338,100
148 Mariscat Place from HBSS Homes, LLC to Garland Demetrious Parler and Artevia Da’Viance Murphy Parler $186,000
481 Walking Lane from Brandon A. Negri to Lisa M. Durco $185,000
837 Oxbury Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Ernest James Richards, Jr. and Jerri Doreen Richards $240,980
109 Timber Chase Lane from Michael C. Dooley and Kimberley S. Dooley to Kamayla R. Mendez and Brayan A. Mendez $302,000
171 Cornerstone Lane from Christy W. Bramblett n/k/a Christy Powell to Jeremy Stephen Strickland $137,500
1404 Kobuk Valley Court from NVR, Inc. to Sylvester Bobby Barnes and Yvonne Barnes $157,990
82 Mayapple Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Robert A. Clark and Angie Clark $197,000
317 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ivan L. Dennis, Jr. and Doris C. Dennis $180,319
349 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Phillip J. Robinson $153,562
915 Cane Ash Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Charles E. Anderson and Jessica L. Anderson $309,971
815 Oxbury Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Harold D. Baker, Jr. and Diane M. Baker $239,900
100 Bran Court from Kathy P. Byrd and Dwight D. Byrd to Noemi Gonzalez $395,000
341 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Derek L. Hart $195,950
29160
457 Jim Rucker Road from Robert Newman and Lisa Newman to Ethan G. Adams and Edward G. Adams $156,000
29169
133 Agape Village Court from Harvey M. Johnson to Nell W. Gainey $107,500
112 Weeping Oak Lane from Steven F. Dressor, Penny F. Dressor and William M. Dressor to Brandon P. Gatlin and Michael E. Gatlin, Sr. $168,150
139 Summer Place Drive from CUP Realty, LLC to Lexington County Health Services District, Inc. $4,320,000
100 Corporate Boulevard from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to 100 Corporate Boulevard OZ Fund, Inc. $2,325,000
113 Eagle Nest Trail from Quillin G. Davis and Julie B. Davis to Cameron L. Armstrong $332,000
164 Weeping Oak Lane from Jayde E. Corley to Kelli L. Busbee $178,000
29170
1914 Blue Ridge Terrace from Victor Ray Holley and Mary Martha Ring to Maria Elena Gonzalez Perez and Artemio Bornios Leyva $101,600
433 Matilda Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Amonie Devon Falu $194,559
2116 Durham Drive from Ronald A. Campbell, Jr. and Cindy S. Campbell to Kenshaton Dukes MacGargle and Dewey Matthew MacGargle $275,000
187 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Darryl Lafon Frierson $231,800
223 Shell Mound Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Sean Allen Morris $194,900
1117 Lown Drive from Thomas Bryant to Christina N. Sibounheuang and Bounthavy V. Sibounheuang $144,900
416 Parkstone Court from Shelby L. Derrick to Steven Washington, II $147,500
594 Wilmuth Circle from Christina K. Poston f/k/a Christina Kaye Cottingham a/k/a Christina P. Cottingham a/k/a Christina Collins to Kelly M. Wiegand $120,900
118 Caughman Hill Court from Noemi Gonzalez to An Ngoc Bui $250,000
150 Plum Orchard Drive from McGuinn Homes, LLC to SunYoung Pack $189,731
231 Oristo Ridge Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ryan Velina and Anna Cockrum $201,710
153 Otago Way from Kevin Lee to Eugene H. Swygert and Carla Swygert $198,000
166 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Timothy Mullins $230,500
29172
101 Clubhouse Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Mary Kate Winn $235,990
130 Half Man Drive from Barbara Y. Hovious n/k/a Barbara Diamond to Gerald K. Brock and Vickie L. Brock $190,000
1522 Coolbrook Drive from Christina Nicole Little a/k/a Christina Nichole Little and Thomas B. Little, Jr. to Justin Alan Lynch $143,000
29206
104 Kings Mill Road from Julius E. Davis, III and Joye S. Davis to Julius E. Davis, III and Joye S. Davis $319,900
29210
613 Shadowbrook Drive from Estate of Paul S. Truesdale, Jr. a/k/a Paul Seaborn Truesdale, Jr. to Theresa Foster $230,101
516 Woodland Hills W. from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Arturo A. Fabila and Rocio Torres $129,525
920 Rolling View Lane from Daniel G. Flores to Marie Mondesir $154,900
29212
853 Regatta Forest Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Billy R. Martin and Jenelle F. Martin $365,960
103 Drakewood Drive from D.R. Horton-WPH, LLC to Jacqueline R. Jones $235,000
2 Lake Front Court from Danque Family Trust to Jeffrey J. Gibson and Sharon F. Gibson $492,000
675 River Road from Samuel Lewis Diggle and Linda S. Diggle to John McArthur and Mariann McArthur $530,000
307 Regatta Road from Regatta Road Land Investors, LLC to Wayne A. Brown and Maria Nicole Brown $280,000
230 Muirfield Drive from Hubert M. Fields and Kristin C. Fields to Ronald H. Freeman $139,500
254 Regatta Forest Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Daniel Kolb Cassell and Sandra Smith Cassell $361,174
512 Banyan Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Samuel L. Diggle, III and Linda S. Diggle $308,350
275 Darby Court from Harvey L. Sheffield and Ladonna Sheffield to Lindsey Smith and Trevor Christian McIntosh $148,000
Kershaw County
29020
1314 Atoka Trail from Kathryn N. Myers n/k/a Kathryn Myers Caulder and Caroline Duval M. Connare to My Therapy, LLC $256,667
768 B Red Fox Road from Phanel Basile to Fritz A. Basile and Chaslee G. Basile $381,000
2108 Forest Drive from Olga Gottlieb to Helena E. Miles $156,500
2010 W. Dekalb St. from Zhou Qu Yang and Cui Qing Yu to 3Z Camden, LLC $500,000
34 Mauser Drive from Eric A. Renzullo and Christina Rector-Renzullo to Amanda M. Buring $199,900
251 Canada Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Larry A. Duren, II $165,000
1942 Lyttleton St. from Anthony E. Boykin and John Christopher Boykin to Batcave Properties, LLC $110,000
15 Bomburgh Road from Cristina A. Riechers to Jerry Lynn Eubanks, Jr. $140,000
29032
1580 Porter Road from Estate of Walker White McLeod, Sr., formerly incorrectly referenced as Walter W. McLeod, Sr. to Kristi K. Follweiler and Gary E. Jewell $129,000
29045
7 Weatherfield Drive from Charles Brent Adkins and Susanne R. Adkins to Nathaniel Hoffman $185,000
6 Kensington Court W. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Camuy Heremuru $325,000
85 Teaberry Lane from William Benjamin Cribb and Shannon Williamson Cribb to Brian D. Turley and Constant S. Turley $255,000
1439 Smyrna Road from Charles Koon Builders, Inc. to William Gordon and Sandra Chastain $165,900
1768 Smyrna Road from Joseph D. Leroy and Stacey H. Leroy to Jennifer R. Seeber $120,550
29078
1621 Fort Jackson Road from Estate of Sidney S. Clancy to James Glenn Hall, Sr. and Donna R. Ray $175,000
184 Wildwood Lane from Kyle Martin Page and Allison K. Page to Charlton S. Smith and April Nicole Smith $245,000
480 Whitehead Road, 31.41 acres, Saddlebrook from South Capital Homes, Inc. to Dirt Dog Productions, LLC $510,000
499 Lachicotte Road from Robert Weis to Dalton Patrick Rabon $154,000
352 Lachicotte Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Fred A. Loucks and Guichun Yin $344,900
860 Pine Grove Road from Barry E. Harvey to Blake Brittain $115,000
29130
1896 Lake Road from Meagan Kirkley n/k/a Megan Kirkley Wall and Austin J. Wall to Steven J. Matthews $240,000
Comments