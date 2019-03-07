Columbia woman found dead in Forest Acres creek, coroner says

Local police are investigating after a Columbia woman was found dead in a creek near Forest Lake, according to a statement from the Richland County Coroner’s Office.
Martha Cooper McParland, 70, of Columbia, was unresponsive when she was found by a maintenance worker near Lakeshore Condominiums, according to the statement.
McParland’s cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation, according to the coroner. The circumstances of her death are being further investigated.
The case is being investigated by the Forest Acres Police Department.
