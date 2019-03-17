2 killed, 2 injured in separate Orangeburg County crashes

Two people were killed and two were injured in separate crashes in Orangeburg County this weekend, according to troopers.
The first deadly crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday on Felderville Road, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol. A Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Felderville Road when the car went off the left side of the roadway.
The driver over-corrected, sending the car off the right side of the roadway and then off the left side again before it overturned, Jones said. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.
The second crash happened just before noon Saturday on U.S. 378 near Woodhaven Road, Jones said. A Mazda sedan was traveling west on U.S. 378 when the car crossed the center line, hitting an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe head on and then a Chevrolet Impala that also was traveling east.
The driver of the Mazda, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, Jones said. The other two drivers were taken to hospital with injuries, and Jones said the driver of the Tahoe suffered serious injuries.
Both crashes remain under investigation by the Highway Patrol. The identities of the deceased will be released by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notifed.
