Smoke reported at California Dreaming restaurant downtown

By Teddy Kulmala

March 18, 2019 09:41 AM

California Dreaming
California Dreaming Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
COLUMBIA, SC

Firefighters responded to Columbia’s California Dreaming early Monday after receiving a report of smoke in the building.

The call came in around 3:30 a.m. from an employee at the Main Street business, according to Mike DeSumma, Columbia Fire Department spokesman.

Fire crews found smoke but no fire. A mechanical issue with the building’s HVAC system caused the smoke, DeSumma said. No injuries were reported, and firefighters ventilated the building Monday morning.

A small fire last June caused minor damage to the building’s ventilation system.

California Dreaming, located on the 400 block of South Main Street, near Assembly Street, was the scene of a fire, according to Columbia Fire Department Chief Aubrey Jenkins in June 2018.

