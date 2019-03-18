Smoke reported at California Dreaming restaurant downtown

Firefighters responded to Columbia’s California Dreaming early Monday after receiving a report of smoke in the building.
The call came in around 3:30 a.m. from an employee at the Main Street business, according to Mike DeSumma, Columbia Fire Department spokesman.
Fire crews found smoke but no fire. A mechanical issue with the building’s HVAC system caused the smoke, DeSumma said. No injuries were reported, and firefighters ventilated the building Monday morning.
A small fire last June caused minor damage to the building’s ventilation system.
