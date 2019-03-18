Lexington Chick-fil-A reopening after months under construction

Do you smell that? The chicken minis and crispy, fresh waffle fries calling your name?
As of Tuesday, one of Lexington’s Chick-fil-A locations will be up and running once again, but looking more modern. The restaurant on Sunset Boulevard opened 25 years ago and has been undergoing renovations for the past five months.
The store will unveil 5,000 square feet of new interior, a second drive-thru lane and a larger kitchen. The upgrades also include a remodeled two-story indoor play area and free Wi-Fi, as well as four parking spots for mobile order pickups.
The store owner, Michael Tucker, has worked for Chick-fil-A for 40 years and said his goal was to hire 100 employees at the location in Lexington — and he met that benchmark by hiring 60 additional team members, a news release said. Tucker has owned and operated the Sunset Boulevard location for 22 years.
The Lexington Chick-fil-A will open its doors Tuesday, March 19. It is located at 5560 Sunset Blvd and is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
