Parts of major Lexington road close for hours

Lanes in a major Lexington roadway is closed while crews do work at the street’s intersections, according to a Tweet from the Lexington Police Department.
Parts of Sunset Boulevard near North Lake Drive will be closed Monday as S.C. Department of Transportation crews paint stop bars onto the intersection, according to the Tweet.
Traffic heading in both directions on the major road will be affected until about 4 p.m., police said.
Crews have to work during the day so the paint can dry at the right temperature, according to the Tweet. Currently, it is too cold for workers to paint the roadways at night.
