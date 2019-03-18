Local

Parts of major Lexington road close for hours

By Emily Bohatch

March 18, 2019 12:45 PM

File photo
File photo
File photo

Lanes in a major Lexington roadway is closed while crews do work at the street’s intersections, according to a Tweet from the Lexington Police Department.

Parts of Sunset Boulevard near North Lake Drive will be closed Monday as S.C. Department of Transportation crews paint stop bars onto the intersection, according to the Tweet.

Traffic heading in both directions on the major road will be affected until about 4 p.m., police said.

Crews have to work during the day so the paint can dry at the right temperature, according to the Tweet. Currently, it is too cold for workers to paint the roadways at night.

Emily Bohatch

Emily Bohatch is a breaking news reporter for The State. She also covers South Carolina’s prisons and updates The State’s databases. Her accomplishments include winning a Green Eyeshade award in Disaster Reporting in 2018 for her teamwork reporting on Hurricane Irma. She has a degree in Journalism with a minor in Spanish from Ohio University’s E. W. Scripps School of Journalism.

  Comments  