Body found in car pulled from Midlands pond, sheriff says

One person was found dead in a car pulled from a pond in Kershaw County on Monday, according to officials.

The vehicle was recovered from a pond on Chestnut Hill Road in Elgin on Monday, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The identity will be released by the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.

Details are limited, but the car appears to have ended up in the pond as the result of a crash.

