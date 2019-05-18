Woman faces new charge of murder in connection with fatal home invasion, reports show

Boy, 8, killed during home invasion in Lexington County An 8-year-old boy was killed early May 14 during a home invasion at a home in the Oak Grove community of Lexington County. Police said the intruder wore a ski mask. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An 8-year-old boy was killed early May 14 during a home invasion at a home in the Oak Grove community of Lexington County. Police said the intruder wore a ski mask.

New charges against a woman who lived in a house where a child was killed offer potential clues in what may have transpired that night.

Linda Lyn Monette lives at the Cedar Vale Drive home in Lexington where a Tuesday home invasion and shooting occurred, a warrant says.

According to court records filed Saturday, she is now being charged with murder and attempted murder in an alleged conspiracy to commit robbery. Authorities also charged her with first-degree burglary, records show.

On Tuesday, the house was the site of a shootout just after midnight. A man pulled up to the house and broke in, Lexington deputies said. What happened in the house is unclear, but shots were fired and 8-year-old Mason Hanahan was shot. He was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to a hospital, Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

Later Tuesday, Lexington deputies charged Monette with intent to sell marijuana. Police found a large amount of money in the home as well as packing materials typically used to sell marijuana, according to the warrant. The items were found while investigators searched the house following the shootout.





Lexington police arrested Linda Monette for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana out of a house on the 100 block of Cedar Vale Lane where a child was shot. From Lexington County Detention Center

Police have not yet identified a man seen driving away from the house after the shots were fired. Authorities have no description of him because he wore a mask. The intruder may have been shot, police said in a news release.

Warrants says Monette has hindered the investigation, prompting police to charge her with obstruction of justice, according to jail records.

She is currently at Lexington County Detention Center on $40,000 bond. She will wait in jail for a state court judge to set bond for the murder charge.

Murder and first-degree burglary are punishable with life in prison. At minimum, a murder conviction comes with a 30-year sentence. If found guilty of burglary, a person must serve at least 15 years. A murder conviction can lead to the death penalty if it’s proved the murder was committed while in the commission of a burglary or robbery or if the victim is a child less than 11-years-old. Attempted murder carries a mandatory minimum of 30 years. For robbery, a judge can give someone 10 to 30 years. The crime of conspiracy is punishable with up to five years.