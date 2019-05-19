18-year-old Lexington man dies after being hit by car

An 18-year-old Lexington man died after being hit by a car while walking in the roadway late Saturday, according to troopers and the coroner.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on the 400 block of Broad Street in Gilbert, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, who identified the victim Sunday morning as 18-year-old Damarj Torrel Morris, of Lexington.

Morris was in the roadway when he was hit by a car, Fisher said. He died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stopped to render aid, Fisher said.

No charges are expected in the incident, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol.