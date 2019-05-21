Famously hot holiday? Columbia to see triple digits by Memorial Day, forecasters say

Staying safe in hot temperatures Some parts of the country are seeing dangerously high temperatures and as the mercury rises, so does the risk of heat-related illness. An emergency department doctor has tips on how to stay safe in the heat. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Some parts of the country are seeing dangerously high temperatures and as the mercury rises, so does the risk of heat-related illness. An emergency department doctor has tips on how to stay safe in the heat.

The Columbia area could see record temperatures leading up to Memorial Day, when highs are expected to break into the triple digits, according to forecasters.

High temperatures in Columbia will linger in the low to mid 90s through Friday, according to Tony Petrolito, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Columbia. But high temperatures for the holiday weekend will be in the mid to upper 90s, with a forecast high for Memorial Day of 100 degrees.

“The weekend will be the hottest, but the heat could continue into the following week,” Petrolito said. “At least through Monday, it’s going to be hot.”

Temperatures over the weekend will be near record levels for Columbia, which is used to hot temperatures — just not this early in the summer, Petrolito said.

“It’s early in the season, so people should be on guard through the weekend and the holiday,” he said.

Heat index values, or the measure of how hot it feels, shouldn’t vary too much from the high temperatures because there won’t be much humidity with the dry weather, Petrolito said. Forecast models show low temperatures in the low 70s for the Columbia area through Sunday night.

Weather.com forecasts show high temperatures for Columbia remaining in the upper 90s and even reaching into the low 100s throughout next week.

The hot temperatures and holiday weekend coincide with the start of the City of Columbia’s recreational swim season, which begins Saturday. Both Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Memorial Day.