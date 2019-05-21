Forest Drive partially reopened after ‘several hours’ due to gas line fix, officials say

A cut gas line has closed part of Forest Drive. Google Maps

A portion of Forest Drive was closed for several hours Tuesday while crews worked to repair a gas line, according to fire officials.

The Columbia Fire Department tweeted just after 11 a.m. that Forest Drive was closed at Devonshire Drive, which is between Two Notch Road and Glenwood Road. Firefighters were working with Dominion Energy to repair a cut gas line.

Just before 4 p.m., the fire department tweeted Forest Drive “partially reopened in both directions.”

The partial flow of traffic could affect drivers on the evening commute.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Forest Drive, which is a major thoroughfare between downtown Columbia and Forest Acres and Interstate 77, could be closed for several hours, Columbia Fire Department spokesman Mike DeSumma said. Crews have to dig a hole in the road to repair the line.

Check back for updates.