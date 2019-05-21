1 rescued from Columbia hotel fire, officials say

The scene from La Quinta Inn fire in Columbia, SC Columbia firefighters respond to a fire Tuesday at the La Quinta Inn off of Horseshoe Drive near Two Notch Road. One victim has been rescued. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Columbia firefighters respond to a fire Tuesday at the La Quinta Inn off of Horseshoe Drive near Two Notch Road. One victim has been rescued.

At least one person had to be rescued from a fire at a Columbia hotel Tuesday.

The two-alarm fire happened Tuesday afternoon at the La Quinta Inn off Horseshoe Drive near Two Notch Road, according to the Columbia Fire Department. That’s located between Interstates 20 and 77.

Details are limited, but the fire department said multiple ladders are being used on the rear of the hotel. Video posted to the department’s Twitter account appears to show damage to at least half a dozen rooms.

This was the scene when our crews first arrived on scene. Heavy fire in rear of the motel extending up all floors.

There was no immediate word on injuries or what caused the fire.

Firefighters had the blaze contained by 1:45 p.m. About 37 of the hotel’s 99 rooms were occupied when the fire broke out, according to the department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.