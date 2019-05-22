Local

Columbia’s downtown is one of the most affordable in the nation. Here’s why

A pictorial history of Main Street Columbia

Photographs from the John Hensel Collection at USC's Caroliniana Library show how the city has changed since 1950. By
Up Next
Photographs from the John Hensel Collection at USC's Caroliniana Library show how the city has changed since 1950. By
COLUMBIA SC

A banking website has ranked Columbia’s downtown as one of the most affordable in the country.

The Capital City ranked 13th most affordable downtown in the country by banking website GoBankingRates.com.

The website measured by zip code the affordability of downtowns by median home price, median rent, monthly cost of utilities and cost of monthly transportation.

Columbia’s costs were:

Median Home Price: $197,000.

Median Rent: $1,138.

Monthly Cost Of Utilities: $162.16.

Cost of Monthly Public Transportation Cost: $40.

Columbia joined four other Carolina cities on the most affordable list: Winston-Salem, N.C. (3rd); Raleigh, N.C. (14th); Asheville, N.C. (15th); and, Durham, N.C. (24th).

Of the five Carolina downtowns, Columbia had the lowest median home price, but the highest monthly utilities, the rankings showed.

Jeff Wilkinson

Jeff Wilkinson has worked for The State for both too long and not long enough. He’s covered politics, city government, history, business, the military, marijuana and the Iraq War. Jeff knows the weird, wonderful and untold secrets of South Carolina. Buy him a shot and he’ll tell you all about them.
  Comments  