Lexington home sells for $875,000

Charlotte is losing the headquarters of RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corp., which is relocating just over the South Carolina in exchange for incentives from that state.

A home near Lake Murray has sold for $875,000

Charles E. Williams and Karen K.C. Williams sold the 5,656-square-foot home at 110 Rocky Cove Court to Gene K. Godley and 4214, LLC

The home has five bedrooms, six and half baths and was built in 2008, according to Zillow.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Top Five Richland County

2734 Canterbury Road 29204 from John Anderson Folsom and Lucy C. Folsom to Matt Foster and Zoe Foster $745,000

746 Abelia Road 29205 from Lynn S. Evans to Jon Wood and Katherine Wood $675,000

6447 Eastshore Road 29206 from Mary Jane Dickerson Edwards to Myda R. Tompkins $574,000

1049 Jones Road 29063 from Rocky Lawton Reed and Samantha Martin Reed to Charles Taylor Maxwell, II and Maria Colleen Maxwell $505,000

21 Townpark Circle 29201 from Towns Park at BullStreet, LLC to Laura A. Valleni f/k/a Laura Basile $470,000

Top Five Lexington County

110 Rocky Cove Court 29072 from Charles E. Williams and Karen K.C. Williams to Gene K. Godley and 4214, LLC $875,000

104 Red Fox Trail 29036 from William H. Ryan to Rick E. Sundberg and Lori L. Sundberg $615,000

321 Kenwood Drive 29072 from Diane C. Kirchner to Rocky L. Reed and Samantha M. Reed $605,000

319 Dungannon Drive 29072 from Matthew E. Stanton and Wendy K. Stanton to Christopher A. Pierson and Christine A. Wagner $555,000

310 Lands End Drive 29036 from Jane S. Laney to John Alberet Stockwell and Dina J. Stockwell $529,000

Top Five Kershaw County

78 Foxwood Lane 29020 from Alexandra M. Breedon a/k/a Alexandra Madeira Breedon to Myra J. Murphy and Michael J. Murphy $450,000

32 Kensington Court E. 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Leo N. Scott, Jr. and MichetteCQ Latese Scott $388,449

192 Laurel Crossing Drive 29078 from Judy C. Gladden to Karen M. Anderson and Kevin L. Anderson $367,000

139 Kelsney Ridge Drive 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Willie Johnson, Jr. $352,505

8 Stratford Plantation Drive 29045 from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Jacob Helsley and Sarah Helsley $282,000

Richland County

29016





86 Roundtree Road from Judy Dove to Adriana R. Houston $289,000

1063 Allendale Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kanika Octavia Davis $167,000

3008 Gedney Circle from Fortress Homes, LLC to Anthony Coker Cantrell and Katherine Davis $209,990

588 Wild Hickory Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to David Morrall and Justine Morrall $452,136

127 Windfall Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Veronica Jean Dunn $169,399

121 Windfall Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Yolanda Jeanette Smith $180,780

103 Pinewood Cottage Lane from Frederick Lee Lamphere Revocable Trust to Sandra A. Thomas $169,900

1151 Grey Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jerald Harvin and Ladonna Harvin $203,082

16 W. Canterbury Court from Kathryn M. Taylor to Roger H. Atkinson and Margie B. Atkinson $225,000

66 Wading Bird Loop from Kenneth P. Williams, Sr. and Kimberly N. Mintz-Williams to Shawndrika Amos $325,000

6 Landen Meadow Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Enrico S. Norris $194,990

29036





1052 Night Harbor Circle from James R. O’Donnell and Denise Pamela McCrea Wilcox a/k/a Denise O’Donnell to Banana River Technology Consulting, Inc. 401K Plan $150,000

349 Renoir Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Life Estate for Laura S. Jones, Andrew Jason Croft and Kevin Miles Croft $254,900

1104 Forrest Shealy Road from Ryan C. Brown and Nicole D. Brown to Elizabeth L. Sekula and Kai C. Sekula $297,000

29044





1852 St. Matthew Church Road from Gregory A. Sharp and Cynthia L. Sharp to Anthony Michael Costa and Ginell Hathaway Costa $217,500

29045





11 Attucks Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Ricky Allen Hatwood $202,256

505 Silver Spoon Lane from David A. Spears, Jr. and Candita M. Spears to Michael O. Belton $168,750

216 Tamwood Lane from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Leroy Rhodan, Jr. and Toni Miles $110,000

34 Attucks Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Michael Jordan Nolan and Melissa Caroline Kearse $199,345

2 Casey Drive from Karisha Gilreath to Brian Crenshaw $102,000

421 Ferncliffe Road from Katrina Cabot to Grant M. Shaver and Caroline C. Shaver $128,000

595 Silver Spoon Lane from Tracy M. Searcy to Delgarcia Scott $173,000

1010 Campbell Ridge Drive from Tannis Morgan and Tommy Morgan to Rodderick Williams and Sherry Williams $263,500

1110 Beechfern Road from NVR, Inc. to Tanera L. Cephas $298,122

109 Tamwood Lane from Camp Properties, Inc. to Guillermo Santiago $129,000

29063





209 Headwater Circle from Teresa Trivision and Michael E. Gilbert to Elizabeth K. Mortimer $256,400

348 S. Royal Tower Drive from Robert E. Gordon and Delores Ann Gordon to Leonard Clarence Wilcox $167,500

419 Coral Rose Drive from Kathryn C. Kelley f/k/a Kathryn C. Ryan and Michael P. Kelley to Carol Detwiler and Shawn Detwiler $279,900

51 Nature Creek Trail from Kenneth Joshuah Cain and Jena Wellborn Cain to Catherine W. Bost $234,000

103 Willow Creek Drive from Clemmons Clarence Beard, Jr. and Holly Beth Beard to Jerry Daniel Carmichael $315,000

17 Cape Lookout Court from Philip A. Strickland and Danielle N. Strickland to Matthew Salters and Lori Shumpert $218,900

913 Chadford Road from Duane L. Gunn and Katrina M. Gunn to Logan Gunn and Michael Martin Gunn $125,000

316 Misty Glen Circle from Heidi Dail to Nicholas J. Laperche $205,000

232 Charlwood Road from Joseph M. Martin and Diana M. Martin to Sylvia B. Brannon Revocable Trust $149,900

1049 Jones Road from Rocky Lawton Reed and Samantha Martin Reed to Charles Taylor Maxwell, II and Maria Colleen Maxwell $505,000

282 Cedar Hollow Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Nathaniel Henderson and Charity A. Henderson $278,500

17 Cashel Court from Clinton W. Lynch and Tara P. Lynch to Lloyd D. Fulton $207,000

29201

1829 Senate St., Apt. 10-D from Kermit S. King and Carolyn King to Paula Harper Bethea $363,800

821 W. Confederate Avenue from Daniel Myers and Meredith Myers to Clay Yomtob $249,900

1520 Senate St. from Martin Stephen Appel and Ross Appel to H. Hayne Crum, III $136,000

1415 Confederate Avenue, Unit #3-A from James Campbell Lane and Justin Alan Dagit to Bruno Gerald Delage Revocable Trust $142,500

21 Townpark Circle from Towns Park at BullStreet, LLC to Laura A. Valleni f/k/a Laura Basile $470,000

1340 Elmwood Avenue from Glenn T. Kubilus and Laura C. Kubilus to South Carolina Progressive Network Education Fund $200,000

3325 Earlewood Drive from Regan W. Norris to Jessica A. Derr $142,000

1804 Pulaski St. from Scott Bradley Desrochers, Jr. to Becket P. Wagner $165,000

29203





311 Cumberland Drive from Patrick M. Balzer and Kurt G. Oliver to Paul J. Hackett and Elizabeth Watson $214,820

3800 Palmetto Avenue from Matthew B. Hart to Shamika Wannamaker $128,500

29204





2440 Paxton St. from Huy M. Tran, Hien M. Tran and Tran Nguyen to Brianna Robinson $100,500

2734 Canterbury Road from John Anderson Folsom and Lucy C. Folsom to Matt Foster and Zoe Foster $745,000

1536 Forest Trace Drive from Aaron M. Dupree and Amy W. Dupree to Samuel M. Rhodes and Alyssa E. Rhodes $185,000

29205





832 Kipling Drive from Leigh New Dubose and William P. Dubose, III Revocable Trust to Bryan S. McCann and Ashley McCann $395,000

600 Woodrow St., Unit A from Brantley W. Cope to Sharon W. Davis and Mackinlee Slate $232,000

801 King St., Unit K from Mary Elizabeth Zimmerman n/k/a Elizabeth Thelan to Brian David Charboneau $118,000

3600 Yale Avenue from Stephen E. Lipscomb, Jr. to Michael L. Guffee, Jr. $280,000

1327 Glenhaven Drive from James F. McKivergan and Glenna M. McKivergan to Gisela Elaine Kloess $103,500

3911 Duncan St. from David E. Dukes, Jr. and Mary Ashton Nalley n/k/a Mary Ashton N. Dukes to Clayton Stoddard $239,900

3721 Duncan St. from Edward Nathaniel Hanley, III and Elizabeth Harkness Hanley to Evan David Welchman and Caroline Ludwig Welchman $350,000

746 Abelia Road from Lynn S. Evans to Jon Wood and Katherine Wood $675,000

2931 Devine St. from Hahn Family, LLC to G & M Properties of South Carolina, LLC $230,000

3821 Live Oak St. from Precision Investment Group, LLC to SFR3, LLC $120,500

1606 Catawba St. from Robert M. Figger to Justin N. Fox and Jennifer L. Fox $445,000

2837/2839 Burney Drive from Leigh D. Soufas to William McMillan Company, LLC $210,000

2904 Hope Avenue from Randy K. Dennis and Marietta Barksdale Dennis to William McMillan Company, LLC $169,000

3420 Heyward St. from Ronald Glenn McCoy, II and Megan Ann McCoy to Adam Tyler Marshall and Cassandra Staton Marshall $318,000

3407 Heyward St. from Zachary J. Walters to Zachary T. Adams $305,000

2715 Duncan St. from Sara Eaves f/k/a Sara M. Hosch and Michael Brett Eaves to Thomas B. Marsh and Rachel Postal $405,000

1216 Maiden Lane from Robert Bowers to Annabelle Laroque $407,000

1035 Wando St. from Estate of Gerald D. Floyd to Franklin T. Fox and Kimberly Fox $136,500

29206





2210 Decker Boulevard from TSHEL Decker, LLC to RAC Property Investments $175,000

6447 Eastshore Road from Mary Jane Dickerson Edwards to Myda R. Tompkins $574,000

5711 Ravenwood Road from Kristen S. Swanson and Randall A. Swanson to Robert Gilbert and Gina Nicole Smith $240,000

404 Hawkeye Court from Charles Adams to Freddie Aguiar and Tania Aguiar $165,000

E/S Taylor Chapel Road from BOI, LLC to Walter Patrick Dorn, III $201,380

6707 Lake Arcadia Lane from Jennifer Kneece Shealy and William Chandler Kneece to Hartwell H. Traylor, Jr. and Vanessa S. Traylor $215,000

149 Mayhaw Drive from Jeremy Godwin and Holly Harring n/k/a Holly Harring Godwin to Deborah A. Shurr $412,000

29209





1 Worchester Court from Julio E. Mendoza, Jr. to Mitchell T. Smith and Denise M. Smith $342,500

318 Forest Green Drive from Angela K. Seigler to Jody Lanza-Gregory $164,500

509 Eastfair Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Michael B. Simmons $152,459

1923 Mars Drive from Estate of Emma C. Norman to Symone A. Johnson and Trequan M. Minggia $220,500

6005 S. Hampton Ridge Road from Patricia A. Vasarhelyi to Margin Properties, LLC $112,000

1 Quinby Place from Madeline M. Joseph and Philip Matthew Joseph to Samuel McGlothin and Holly McGlothin $217,000

1004 Universal Drive from Estate of Ernestine Deeder to Alexander Reese, Jr. $105,050

221 Hampton Trace Lane from Alison E. Pearson and Ryan C. Pearson to Jie Li and Hongshan Lai $254,500

625 Legacy Park Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Minnina M. Smith $165,449

8021 Trailwood Lane from Walker Farm Partnership a/k/a Walker Farms Partnership to Robert Everett $116,500

900 S. Twin Oaks Way from The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Michael Garry $101,001

844 Forest Park from Matthew J. Fallon to La’Jessica Stringfellow $125,000

32 Brooksby Court from Judith Jones Legrand to Rachel R. Watson $125,000

129 Kingston Ridge Drive from Robin Blumenfurth to Lanita Williams $131,000

713 Walters Lane from Mary S. Collins n/k/a Mary S. Gonzalez to Eric J. Hilliard $189,000

711 Wildlife Lane from Darren Gregory Bennett to Synquis A. Montgomery $120,500

29210





2232 Hertford Drive from Rodney Criss Seibert and Tammy Kay Seibert to Sha’ Cara Kinard $133,000

1224 Broad River Road from M. Everett Smith and Joan H. Smith to Bliss Properties, LLC $114,000

165 Morningside Drive from Joseph Patrick Walsh and Margaret Ann Walsh to Clayvon Williams $129,500

29212





5 Northgrove Court from Charles M. Yates and Donna H. Yates to Christine M. Rapczyk $125,000

29223





217 Thyme Circle from Jennifer Shepherd to Derrick Glover $115,500

132 Mallet Hill Road from Scott M. Lee and Cheryl Shofner Lee to Paul A. Koutroulakis and Panayiota P. Kouotroulakis $330,000

113 Seven Springs Road from Develle R. Mello-Gibson n/k/a Develle Roshelle Williams to Jason Wayne Sharp $165,000

Sloan Road from Barbara Fulmer and Wendy Klapman to LGDG, LLC $155,000

Sloan Road from Carol Bryant to LGDG, LLC $106,500

561 Summer Vista Drive from Corey A. Hall to Jonathan Duncan and Hannah Duncan $172,000

29229





102 Ashton Hill Drive from Marsha L. Kjoller to Nicholas L. Adams $203,000

442 Chalmers Lane from Ryan B. Caldwell to Bradley H. Smith and Marye Bethani Smith $203,500

600 Castle Ridge Drive from American Homes 4 Rent Properties Ten, LLC to Edward C. Wilson and Sherry D. Wilson $145,000

701 Fore Avenue from Jerome D. Wilson to Albert Duncan, Jr. and Mary Duncan $100,000

400 Wagner Trail from Jean L. Bryant to Hilario Velasquez and Sofia E. Rosin Velasquez $245,000

7 Austree Court from Moises Morales and Yanieri C. Aponte to Candy J. Posey and Alvin E. Posey $203,200

224 Alelia Lane from Anthony J. Scott and Carolyn R. Scott to Shondora Davis $230,000

236 Indigo Springs Drive from Darrell W. Aubrey to Rhonda Michelle Glenn $174,000

108 Ivy Square Drive from Salomon Guerra, Jr. to Nikita Q. Dotson $119,900

101 Fawnhill Court from Destin S. Hellard to Andrea P. Jones and Tyler T. Williams $143,000

300 Viking Drive from Ryan Thomas MacDonald and Hannah McLane MacDonald to Eric J. Hebing and Shelby Hebring $225,000

1831 Lake Carolina Drive from United States Department of Housing and Urban Development a/k/a Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Collin George $135,861

4 Woodlands Ridge Court from Jeremy A. Holloway to Tina A. Winchip $165,000

3 Hidden Pines Lane from Michael S. Simmons and Deborah Y. Simmons to Todai Gibson $145,000

200 Sandpine Circle from Sandy Richardson to Demitrics C. Sanders and Tarsheka Smith $144,000

504 Summer Vista Drive from Reginald B. Creech, Sr. to Frank J. Ward, III $148,000

Lexington County

29033





1508 Benton Circle from Brian C. Zarnick and Kelswey Zarnick to David Hugh Lee $108,000

29036





921 Isle Court from Mungo Homes Properties, Inc. to James A. Firlein and Catherine L. Firlein $292,020

233 Whispering Oak Lane from Aubrey D. Strickhouser to Brenda Cheryl Emanuel $150,000

109 Night Harbor Drive from Donald James Kuskey and Rosalie Edith Kuskey to Timothy Joseph Mullen and Joy Cheryl Mullen $340,000

310 Lands End Drive from Jane S. Laney to John Albert Stockwell and Dina J. Stockwell $529,000

35 Southwoode Circle from Alan T. North to Frank G. Brueckmann and Diana D. Brueckmann $160,000

929 Isle Court from Mungo Homes Properties, Inc. to John G. Zelius and Margaret J. Zelius $292,664

321 Lighthouse Lane from Young Su Chu and Youngran P. Chu to Chung Van Nguyen and Phi Yen Thi Tran $336,000

104 Red Fox Trail from William H. Ryan to Rick E. Sundberg and Lori L. Sundberg $615,000

422 Caro Lane from Pavel I. Ortinski and Jill Rebecca Ortinski to Christopher T. Dawson $404,000

12 Southwoode Circle from Diana D. Brueckmann and Frank G. Brueckmann to Shirley A. Brophy $155,000

624 Marvin Garden Lane from Fortress Homes, LLC to Tony S. Evans $224,990

29053





1333 W.E. Jeffcoat Road from Estate of Sarah A. Skinner to Richard Jason Roach $131,400

705 Meadownfield Road from John Scott Arthmann and Debra H. Barber-Arthmann to Herman L. Gelgar $100,000

552 Lawndale Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to April Diane Campbell $193,054

29054





1625 Deep Cove Road from Thomas S. Bryant to Bryana V. Bryant $157,000

2585 Cedar Grove Road from James Odell Barnes, Jr. to USAA, LP $100,000

29070





1550 Ben Franklin Road from Lee J. Hannah to Jonathan R. Belt and Brittany D. Belt $145,000

432 Lakeshore Drive from Christopher S. Andrews and Jody A. Andrews to Tommie Merimon and Samuel Shepherd $527,000

29072





244 Bonhomme Circle from Jennifer L. McClarrie n/k/a Jennifer Clemons to Margaret O. Bordeaux $164,500

224 Farmhouse Loop from Glen A. Molen and Connie J. Molen to Andrew Todd Sturman and Diane Abbagale Pack-Sturman $197,000

211 Nehemiah Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Brittany Lynn Wilkinson $179,901

116 Vista Springs Avenue from Russell E. Ditzler and Lauren C. Ditzler to Phyllis Bowen $380,000

516 Fourteen Mile Lane from Joseph T. Simpson and Madison B. Simpson to James E. Paradise and Audrey B. Paradise $257,000

108 Phoenix Court from Jackie L. Carpenter to Dillan W. Brown and Lauren B. Gainey $133,000

166 Mill Stream Road from Donald R. Sigley and Betty M. Sigley to Susan P. Bouknight $299,900

319 Dungannon Drive from Matthew E. Stanton and Wendy K. Stanton to Christopher A. Pierson and Christine A. Wagner $555,000

321 Kenwood Drive from Diane C. Kirchner to Rocky L. Reed and Samantha M. Reed $605,000

8 Wise Ferry Court from Anna M. Barrier and William L. Barrier to Maria Madalena De P. Alvim $288,000

140 Hammock Drive from Susan Townsend to Leisha K. Terry $230,000

110 Rocky Cove Court from Charles E. Williams and Karen K.C. Williams to Gene K. Godley and 4214, LLC $875,000

107 Gowan Hill Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, Inc. to David Peter Sykes and Norma Jennifer Sykes $322,636

148 Fitzwarin Court from Mungo Homes Properties, Inc. to Christopher A. Pierson and Christine A. Wagner $254,768

309 Presque Isle Road from Nicholas Hunter Jackson to Demetrio Bellocido Borja $249,900

124 Woodside Road from Jefferson Crouch and Megan Crouch f/k/a Megan Mitchell to Charles E. Williams and Karen K. Williams $499,900

606 Gibson Forest Drive from Patricia K. Fisher and Charles C. Wikoff to Michael W. McCoy $135,000

555 Ariel Circle from Mungo Homes Properties, Inc. to Samuel Tilden Warren and Jeannemarie Warren $244,900

208 Allenbrooke Drive from Daniel F. Whittington and Carolyn E. Whittington to Kevin Duane Wilson $224,900

112 Waterway Court, Unit 20B from Hammock Bay, LLC to Catherine Ross $156,500

112 Shumard Leaf Court from Mungo Homes Properties, Inc. to Michael P. Berrones, Jr. and Maria Chavez Flores $359,975

247 Columbia Avenue from Brenda Michelle Bundrick and Christy B. Harmon to Troy Holdings, LLC $105,000

201 Beckenham St. from Don A. Culp to Matthew Alan Stilwell and Abby Black Stilwell $184,000

144 Saks Avenue from Ricky A. Hendricks and Kathleen M. Hendricks to HPA US1 LLC $344,900

816 Neighbor Lane from James A. Freeman to Gerald W. Gullion $190,000

607 Harmon St. from Celeste Burner, Timothy Giroux, Stephen Giroux, Kathy Granger and Trust for Paul Giroux under the Will of Marcel Giroux to Michael D. Driggers $147,000

403 Greenetree Lane from Kinsey Homes, LLC to Joseph C. McLane and Andrea L. McLane $497,500

112 Settlers Drive from Richard L. Lunday and Vicki A. Lunday f/k/a Vicki Baier to Kathleen M. Freeley $259,000

29073





202 Silverbrook Lane from Michael Reno McCutcheon to Brauncy Jenkins $214,900

529 Long Ridge Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to John Gregory Copado, II and Dawn Copado $340,847

724 Spring Cress Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Lance Frank and Stephanie Frank $244,000

707 Tallaran from Mungo Homes Properties, Inc. to Kendra Green and James Green $215,828

245 Colony Lakes Drive from Joyce Renee Kent n/k/a Joyce Gibson to Veronica S. Craig $129,000

539 Crassula Drive from Vinson A. Downer and Samanthan R. Downer to Kenneth N. Roof and Kathryn M. Roof $167,000

313 Finch Lane, Unit 313 from Taylor L. Brown and Jennifer Danielle Brett a/k/a Jennifer Danielle Brown to Casey E. Halbrook $159,000

622 Walter Lane from Kevin D. Wilson to William L. Nagle and Carol J. Nagle $175,000

201 Church View Loop from Kevin T. Eubanks and Cassandra R. Eubanks to William P. Trevathan and Pamela L. Trevathan $248,000

1032 Moore Gate Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Michelle Emily Meyers and Jeffrey Roy Meyers $288,000

2003 Bliss Lane from Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Cory M. McGoldrick and Amber E. Mendoza $209,055

89 Mayapple Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Alexis R. Williams $182,000

1129 Nazareth Road from James R. Blaylock and Jessica Y. Blaylock to Robert G. Coughlin $102,000

616 Crestwood Arch from Joshua S. Starkey to Derrick D. Ellis $117,650

142 Siddington Way from Nannette M. Voisine to David J. Rhoades and Cindy M. Rhoades $165,142

120 Sandy Path Lane from Michael W. Lawler to Antwon Andre Nicholson $175,000

322 Riglaw Circle from Trevan Reeves and Karalee A. Reeves to Cassandra Rose Eubanks $188,900

29112





1905 Savannah Highway from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Shawn Nelson $101,131

29169





1030 Wisteria Drive from VVW Development Ltd. Co., LLC to Benjamin Calderon $130,000

609 Finnegan Lane from Hayley Elizabeth Edwards to BDJAK, Inc. $165,000

1036 Dawson Drive from Joseph Checca to Robert N. Evans $125,000

2330 Mary Drive from Estate of Ferol Mae Loftis Burton to Jennifer Sheehan and Camden Sheehan $102,500

1197 Hummingbird Drive from James P. Wrenn and Pamela K. Wrenn to Albert Ray F. Brazier and Jamie J. Brazier $230,000

29170





207 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Olympia S. Pinckney $203,861

309 Oristo Ridge Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Matthew Mafnas and Breanna Abeyta $204,500

166 Saint George Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Joshua Dyami Slygh $156,700

529 Dawn Drive from R & D Properties of S.C., LLC to Gary J. Emmanoyhlidhs $100,000

166 Parkwood Drive from Mary F. Wilkinson to Stephanie Griffin $121,000

29172





231 Leica Lane from WJH, LLC to Insulation by Cohen’s, LLC $121,990

682 Dixiana Road from William R. Dunton to Freedom’s Blessings Investments, LLC $345,000

127 Indigo Place Court from Heather D. Hale to Kedrin Harts $132,000

29210





267 Middlesex Road from Justin B. Bridwell to David JH.CQ Silva and Angela M. Silva $156,000

302 Brookshire Drive from Inez M. Elliott to Jamison Kuhn $102,000

409 Nottingham Road from Linda G. Hayes a/k/a Linda G. Adcock to County of Lexington $154,000

29212





407 Old Friars Road from Tanzella J. Gaither to Mercedes C. McCrea $144,000

426 Briddle Road from William C. Chapman to Antwone Mack $136,000

418 Biddle Road from Dream 12 Properties, LLC to Amy Azarias $115,000

221 Woodwinds Drive from B&B Real Estate Investors a/k/a B&B RealEstate Investors, LLC to Edward Ivy Stuart, III and Elisabeth A. Stuart $167,900

3850 Fernandina Road from Evans Steel Service, Inc. to Rice, Beans and Potatoes, LLC $425,000

110 Greenhouse Court from Randy Kicher and Holly Kicher to Joseph M. Martin and Diana M. Martin $215,000

Kershaw County

29020





205 Canada Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Angel A. Samuel $183,167

1804 Forest Drive from Edward A. Gill to James C. Clea and Jessica N. Cates $141,900

114 Leonard Circle from William Sparks and Rebecca Sparks to Brenden S. Marcell and Caitlyn M. Marcell $200,000

304 Rapid Run from Bock Construction, Inc. to Roosevelt Osborne, Sr. and Beverly J. Osborne $240,700

102 Sandy Springs Drive from Michael A. Murray to Robert Tyee Williams $142,600

13 Bomburgh Road from Michael E. Wills, Jr. to Kimm C. Patterson and Charlotte S. Patterson $187,000

1512 Lyttleton St. from Stephen B. Clyburn, Sr. to Samuel A. Arnett and Sara Jane Arnett $272,000

78 Foxwood Lane from Alexandra M. Breedon a/k/a Alexandra Madeira Breedon to Myra J. Murphy and Michael J. Murphy $450,000

29045





308 Longleaf Drive from Rodney Voelker to Wyatt Adams $115,000

8 Stratford Plantation Drive from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Jacob Helsley and Sarah Helsley $282,000

139 Kelsney Ridge Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Willie Johnson, Jr. $352,505

232 Haigs Creek N. from John E. Turiak and Sharon L. Turiak to Michael Gunshore and Nancy Harrington $230,000

32 Kensington Court E. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Leo N. Scott, Jr. and Michette Latese Scott $388,449

29078





1171 Medfield Road from Nicholas R. Owens and Rachel L. Owens to Christopher Audett $174,900

192 Laurel Crossing Drive from Judy C. Gladden to Karen M. Anderson and Kevin L. Anderson $367,000

1234 Fredericksburg Drive S. from William B. Holland and Amanda M. Holland to Nicholas R. Owens and Rachel L. Owens $249,900

49 Mauser Drive from Jason Baccomo to Renike S. McConico $199,990