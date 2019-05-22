Local
Lexington home sells for $875,000
A home near Lake Murray has sold for $875,000
Charles E. Williams and Karen K.C. Williams sold the 5,656-square-foot home at 110 Rocky Cove Court to Gene K. Godley and 4214, LLC
The home has five bedrooms, six and half baths and was built in 2008, according to Zillow.
Top Five Richland County
2734 Canterbury Road 29204 from John Anderson Folsom and Lucy C. Folsom to Matt Foster and Zoe Foster $745,000
746 Abelia Road 29205 from Lynn S. Evans to Jon Wood and Katherine Wood $675,000
6447 Eastshore Road 29206 from Mary Jane Dickerson Edwards to Myda R. Tompkins $574,000
1049 Jones Road 29063 from Rocky Lawton Reed and Samantha Martin Reed to Charles Taylor Maxwell, II and Maria Colleen Maxwell $505,000
21 Townpark Circle 29201 from Towns Park at BullStreet, LLC to Laura A. Valleni f/k/a Laura Basile $470,000
Top Five Lexington County
110 Rocky Cove Court 29072 from Charles E. Williams and Karen K.C. Williams to Gene K. Godley and 4214, LLC $875,000
104 Red Fox Trail 29036 from William H. Ryan to Rick E. Sundberg and Lori L. Sundberg $615,000
321 Kenwood Drive 29072 from Diane C. Kirchner to Rocky L. Reed and Samantha M. Reed $605,000
319 Dungannon Drive 29072 from Matthew E. Stanton and Wendy K. Stanton to Christopher A. Pierson and Christine A. Wagner $555,000
310 Lands End Drive 29036 from Jane S. Laney to John Alberet Stockwell and Dina J. Stockwell $529,000
Top Five Kershaw County
78 Foxwood Lane 29020 from Alexandra M. Breedon a/k/a Alexandra Madeira Breedon to Myra J. Murphy and Michael J. Murphy $450,000
32 Kensington Court E. 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Leo N. Scott, Jr. and MichetteCQ Latese Scott $388,449
192 Laurel Crossing Drive 29078 from Judy C. Gladden to Karen M. Anderson and Kevin L. Anderson $367,000
139 Kelsney Ridge Drive 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Willie Johnson, Jr. $352,505
8 Stratford Plantation Drive 29045 from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Jacob Helsley and Sarah Helsley $282,000
Richland County
29016
86 Roundtree Road from Judy Dove to Adriana R. Houston $289,000
1063 Allendale Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kanika Octavia Davis $167,000
3008 Gedney Circle from Fortress Homes, LLC to Anthony Coker Cantrell and Katherine Davis $209,990
588 Wild Hickory Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to David Morrall and Justine Morrall $452,136
127 Windfall Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Veronica Jean Dunn $169,399
121 Windfall Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Yolanda Jeanette Smith $180,780
103 Pinewood Cottage Lane from Frederick Lee Lamphere Revocable Trust to Sandra A. Thomas $169,900
1151 Grey Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jerald Harvin and Ladonna Harvin $203,082
16 W. Canterbury Court from Kathryn M. Taylor to Roger H. Atkinson and Margie B. Atkinson $225,000
66 Wading Bird Loop from Kenneth P. Williams, Sr. and Kimberly N. Mintz-Williams to Shawndrika Amos $325,000
6 Landen Meadow Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Enrico S. Norris $194,990
29036
1052 Night Harbor Circle from James R. O’Donnell and Denise Pamela McCrea Wilcox a/k/a Denise O’Donnell to Banana River Technology Consulting, Inc. 401K Plan $150,000
349 Renoir Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Life Estate for Laura S. Jones, Andrew Jason Croft and Kevin Miles Croft $254,900
1104 Forrest Shealy Road from Ryan C. Brown and Nicole D. Brown to Elizabeth L. Sekula and Kai C. Sekula $297,000
29044
1852 St. Matthew Church Road from Gregory A. Sharp and Cynthia L. Sharp to Anthony Michael Costa and Ginell Hathaway Costa $217,500
29045
11 Attucks Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Ricky Allen Hatwood $202,256
505 Silver Spoon Lane from David A. Spears, Jr. and Candita M. Spears to Michael O. Belton $168,750
216 Tamwood Lane from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Leroy Rhodan, Jr. and Toni Miles $110,000
34 Attucks Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Michael Jordan Nolan and Melissa Caroline Kearse $199,345
2 Casey Drive from Karisha Gilreath to Brian Crenshaw $102,000
421 Ferncliffe Road from Katrina Cabot to Grant M. Shaver and Caroline C. Shaver $128,000
595 Silver Spoon Lane from Tracy M. Searcy to Delgarcia Scott $173,000
1010 Campbell Ridge Drive from Tannis Morgan and Tommy Morgan to Rodderick Williams and Sherry Williams $263,500
1110 Beechfern Road from NVR, Inc. to Tanera L. Cephas $298,122
109 Tamwood Lane from Camp Properties, Inc. to Guillermo Santiago $129,000
29063
209 Headwater Circle from Teresa Trivision and Michael E. Gilbert to Elizabeth K. Mortimer $256,400
348 S. Royal Tower Drive from Robert E. Gordon and Delores Ann Gordon to Leonard Clarence Wilcox $167,500
419 Coral Rose Drive from Kathryn C. Kelley f/k/a Kathryn C. Ryan and Michael P. Kelley to Carol Detwiler and Shawn Detwiler $279,900
51 Nature Creek Trail from Kenneth Joshuah Cain and Jena Wellborn Cain to Catherine W. Bost $234,000
103 Willow Creek Drive from Clemmons Clarence Beard, Jr. and Holly Beth Beard to Jerry Daniel Carmichael $315,000
17 Cape Lookout Court from Philip A. Strickland and Danielle N. Strickland to Matthew Salters and Lori Shumpert $218,900
913 Chadford Road from Duane L. Gunn and Katrina M. Gunn to Logan Gunn and Michael Martin Gunn $125,000
316 Misty Glen Circle from Heidi Dail to Nicholas J. Laperche $205,000
232 Charlwood Road from Joseph M. Martin and Diana M. Martin to Sylvia B. Brannon Revocable Trust $149,900
1049 Jones Road from Rocky Lawton Reed and Samantha Martin Reed to Charles Taylor Maxwell, II and Maria Colleen Maxwell $505,000
282 Cedar Hollow Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Nathaniel Henderson and Charity A. Henderson $278,500
17 Cashel Court from Clinton W. Lynch and Tara P. Lynch to Lloyd D. Fulton $207,000
29201
1829 Senate St., Apt. 10-D from Kermit S. King and Carolyn King to Paula Harper Bethea $363,800
821 W. Confederate Avenue from Daniel Myers and Meredith Myers to Clay Yomtob $249,900
1520 Senate St. from Martin Stephen Appel and Ross Appel to H. Hayne Crum, III $136,000
1415 Confederate Avenue, Unit #3-A from James Campbell Lane and Justin Alan Dagit to Bruno Gerald Delage Revocable Trust $142,500
21 Townpark Circle from Towns Park at BullStreet, LLC to Laura A. Valleni f/k/a Laura Basile $470,000
1340 Elmwood Avenue from Glenn T. Kubilus and Laura C. Kubilus to South Carolina Progressive Network Education Fund $200,000
3325 Earlewood Drive from Regan W. Norris to Jessica A. Derr $142,000
1804 Pulaski St. from Scott Bradley Desrochers, Jr. to Becket P. Wagner $165,000
29203
311 Cumberland Drive from Patrick M. Balzer and Kurt G. Oliver to Paul J. Hackett and Elizabeth Watson $214,820
3800 Palmetto Avenue from Matthew B. Hart to Shamika Wannamaker $128,500
29204
2440 Paxton St. from Huy M. Tran, Hien M. Tran and Tran Nguyen to Brianna Robinson $100,500
2734 Canterbury Road from John Anderson Folsom and Lucy C. Folsom to Matt Foster and Zoe Foster $745,000
1536 Forest Trace Drive from Aaron M. Dupree and Amy W. Dupree to Samuel M. Rhodes and Alyssa E. Rhodes $185,000
29205
832 Kipling Drive from Leigh New Dubose and William P. Dubose, III Revocable Trust to Bryan S. McCann and Ashley McCann $395,000
600 Woodrow St., Unit A from Brantley W. Cope to Sharon W. Davis and Mackinlee Slate $232,000
801 King St., Unit K from Mary Elizabeth Zimmerman n/k/a Elizabeth Thelan to Brian David Charboneau $118,000
3600 Yale Avenue from Stephen E. Lipscomb, Jr. to Michael L. Guffee, Jr. $280,000
1327 Glenhaven Drive from James F. McKivergan and Glenna M. McKivergan to Gisela Elaine Kloess $103,500
3911 Duncan St. from David E. Dukes, Jr. and Mary Ashton Nalley n/k/a Mary Ashton N. Dukes to Clayton Stoddard $239,900
3721 Duncan St. from Edward Nathaniel Hanley, III and Elizabeth Harkness Hanley to Evan David Welchman and Caroline Ludwig Welchman $350,000
746 Abelia Road from Lynn S. Evans to Jon Wood and Katherine Wood $675,000
2931 Devine St. from Hahn Family, LLC to G & M Properties of South Carolina, LLC $230,000
3821 Live Oak St. from Precision Investment Group, LLC to SFR3, LLC $120,500
1606 Catawba St. from Robert M. Figger to Justin N. Fox and Jennifer L. Fox $445,000
2837/2839 Burney Drive from Leigh D. Soufas to William McMillan Company, LLC $210,000
2904 Hope Avenue from Randy K. Dennis and Marietta Barksdale Dennis to William McMillan Company, LLC $169,000
3420 Heyward St. from Ronald Glenn McCoy, II and Megan Ann McCoy to Adam Tyler Marshall and Cassandra Staton Marshall $318,000
3407 Heyward St. from Zachary J. Walters to Zachary T. Adams $305,000
2715 Duncan St. from Sara Eaves f/k/a Sara M. Hosch and Michael Brett Eaves to Thomas B. Marsh and Rachel Postal $405,000
1216 Maiden Lane from Robert Bowers to Annabelle Laroque $407,000
1035 Wando St. from Estate of Gerald D. Floyd to Franklin T. Fox and Kimberly Fox $136,500
29206
2210 Decker Boulevard from TSHEL Decker, LLC to RAC Property Investments $175,000
6447 Eastshore Road from Mary Jane Dickerson Edwards to Myda R. Tompkins $574,000
5711 Ravenwood Road from Kristen S. Swanson and Randall A. Swanson to Robert Gilbert and Gina Nicole Smith $240,000
404 Hawkeye Court from Charles Adams to Freddie Aguiar and Tania Aguiar $165,000
E/S Taylor Chapel Road from BOI, LLC to Walter Patrick Dorn, III $201,380
6707 Lake Arcadia Lane from Jennifer Kneece Shealy and William Chandler Kneece to Hartwell H. Traylor, Jr. and Vanessa S. Traylor $215,000
149 Mayhaw Drive from Jeremy Godwin and Holly Harring n/k/a Holly Harring Godwin to Deborah A. Shurr $412,000
29209
1 Worchester Court from Julio E. Mendoza, Jr. to Mitchell T. Smith and Denise M. Smith $342,500
318 Forest Green Drive from Angela K. Seigler to Jody Lanza-Gregory $164,500
509 Eastfair Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Michael B. Simmons $152,459
1923 Mars Drive from Estate of Emma C. Norman to Symone A. Johnson and Trequan M. Minggia $220,500
6005 S. Hampton Ridge Road from Patricia A. Vasarhelyi to Margin Properties, LLC $112,000
1 Quinby Place from Madeline M. Joseph and Philip Matthew Joseph to Samuel McGlothin and Holly McGlothin $217,000
1004 Universal Drive from Estate of Ernestine Deeder to Alexander Reese, Jr. $105,050
221 Hampton Trace Lane from Alison E. Pearson and Ryan C. Pearson to Jie Li and Hongshan Lai $254,500
625 Legacy Park Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Minnina M. Smith $165,449
8021 Trailwood Lane from Walker Farm Partnership a/k/a Walker Farms Partnership to Robert Everett $116,500
900 S. Twin Oaks Way from The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Michael Garry $101,001
844 Forest Park from Matthew J. Fallon to La’Jessica Stringfellow $125,000
32 Brooksby Court from Judith Jones Legrand to Rachel R. Watson $125,000
129 Kingston Ridge Drive from Robin Blumenfurth to Lanita Williams $131,000
713 Walters Lane from Mary S. Collins n/k/a Mary S. Gonzalez to Eric J. Hilliard $189,000
711 Wildlife Lane from Darren Gregory Bennett to Synquis A. Montgomery $120,500
29210
2232 Hertford Drive from Rodney Criss Seibert and Tammy Kay Seibert to Sha’ Cara Kinard $133,000
1224 Broad River Road from M. Everett Smith and Joan H. Smith to Bliss Properties, LLC $114,000
165 Morningside Drive from Joseph Patrick Walsh and Margaret Ann Walsh to Clayvon Williams $129,500
29212
5 Northgrove Court from Charles M. Yates and Donna H. Yates to Christine M. Rapczyk $125,000
29223
217 Thyme Circle from Jennifer Shepherd to Derrick Glover $115,500
132 Mallet Hill Road from Scott M. Lee and Cheryl Shofner Lee to Paul A. Koutroulakis and Panayiota P. Kouotroulakis $330,000
113 Seven Springs Road from Develle R. Mello-Gibson n/k/a Develle Roshelle Williams to Jason Wayne Sharp $165,000
Sloan Road from Barbara Fulmer and Wendy Klapman to LGDG, LLC $155,000
Sloan Road from Carol Bryant to LGDG, LLC $106,500
561 Summer Vista Drive from Corey A. Hall to Jonathan Duncan and Hannah Duncan $172,000
29229
102 Ashton Hill Drive from Marsha L. Kjoller to Nicholas L. Adams $203,000
442 Chalmers Lane from Ryan B. Caldwell to Bradley H. Smith and Marye Bethani Smith $203,500
600 Castle Ridge Drive from American Homes 4 Rent Properties Ten, LLC to Edward C. Wilson and Sherry D. Wilson $145,000
701 Fore Avenue from Jerome D. Wilson to Albert Duncan, Jr. and Mary Duncan $100,000
400 Wagner Trail from Jean L. Bryant to Hilario Velasquez and Sofia E. Rosin Velasquez $245,000
7 Austree Court from Moises Morales and Yanieri C. Aponte to Candy J. Posey and Alvin E. Posey $203,200
224 Alelia Lane from Anthony J. Scott and Carolyn R. Scott to Shondora Davis $230,000
236 Indigo Springs Drive from Darrell W. Aubrey to Rhonda Michelle Glenn $174,000
108 Ivy Square Drive from Salomon Guerra, Jr. to Nikita Q. Dotson $119,900
101 Fawnhill Court from Destin S. Hellard to Andrea P. Jones and Tyler T. Williams $143,000
300 Viking Drive from Ryan Thomas MacDonald and Hannah McLane MacDonald to Eric J. Hebing and Shelby Hebring $225,000
1831 Lake Carolina Drive from United States Department of Housing and Urban Development a/k/a Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Collin George $135,861
4 Woodlands Ridge Court from Jeremy A. Holloway to Tina A. Winchip $165,000
3 Hidden Pines Lane from Michael S. Simmons and Deborah Y. Simmons to Todai Gibson $145,000
200 Sandpine Circle from Sandy Richardson to Demitrics C. Sanders and Tarsheka Smith $144,000
504 Summer Vista Drive from Reginald B. Creech, Sr. to Frank J. Ward, III $148,000
Lexington County
29033
1508 Benton Circle from Brian C. Zarnick and Kelswey Zarnick to David Hugh Lee $108,000
29036
921 Isle Court from Mungo Homes Properties, Inc. to James A. Firlein and Catherine L. Firlein $292,020
233 Whispering Oak Lane from Aubrey D. Strickhouser to Brenda Cheryl Emanuel $150,000
109 Night Harbor Drive from Donald James Kuskey and Rosalie Edith Kuskey to Timothy Joseph Mullen and Joy Cheryl Mullen $340,000
310 Lands End Drive from Jane S. Laney to John Albert Stockwell and Dina J. Stockwell $529,000
35 Southwoode Circle from Alan T. North to Frank G. Brueckmann and Diana D. Brueckmann $160,000
929 Isle Court from Mungo Homes Properties, Inc. to John G. Zelius and Margaret J. Zelius $292,664
321 Lighthouse Lane from Young Su Chu and Youngran P. Chu to Chung Van Nguyen and Phi Yen Thi Tran $336,000
104 Red Fox Trail from William H. Ryan to Rick E. Sundberg and Lori L. Sundberg $615,000
422 Caro Lane from Pavel I. Ortinski and Jill Rebecca Ortinski to Christopher T. Dawson $404,000
12 Southwoode Circle from Diana D. Brueckmann and Frank G. Brueckmann to Shirley A. Brophy $155,000
624 Marvin Garden Lane from Fortress Homes, LLC to Tony S. Evans $224,990
29053
1333 W.E. Jeffcoat Road from Estate of Sarah A. Skinner to Richard Jason Roach $131,400
705 Meadownfield Road from John Scott Arthmann and Debra H. Barber-Arthmann to Herman L. Gelgar $100,000
552 Lawndale Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to April Diane Campbell $193,054
29054
1625 Deep Cove Road from Thomas S. Bryant to Bryana V. Bryant $157,000
2585 Cedar Grove Road from James Odell Barnes, Jr. to USAA, LP $100,000
29070
1550 Ben Franklin Road from Lee J. Hannah to Jonathan R. Belt and Brittany D. Belt $145,000
432 Lakeshore Drive from Christopher S. Andrews and Jody A. Andrews to Tommie Merimon and Samuel Shepherd $527,000
29072
244 Bonhomme Circle from Jennifer L. McClarrie n/k/a Jennifer Clemons to Margaret O. Bordeaux $164,500
224 Farmhouse Loop from Glen A. Molen and Connie J. Molen to Andrew Todd Sturman and Diane Abbagale Pack-Sturman $197,000
211 Nehemiah Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Brittany Lynn Wilkinson $179,901
116 Vista Springs Avenue from Russell E. Ditzler and Lauren C. Ditzler to Phyllis Bowen $380,000
516 Fourteen Mile Lane from Joseph T. Simpson and Madison B. Simpson to James E. Paradise and Audrey B. Paradise $257,000
108 Phoenix Court from Jackie L. Carpenter to Dillan W. Brown and Lauren B. Gainey $133,000
166 Mill Stream Road from Donald R. Sigley and Betty M. Sigley to Susan P. Bouknight $299,900
319 Dungannon Drive from Matthew E. Stanton and Wendy K. Stanton to Christopher A. Pierson and Christine A. Wagner $555,000
321 Kenwood Drive from Diane C. Kirchner to Rocky L. Reed and Samantha M. Reed $605,000
8 Wise Ferry Court from Anna M. Barrier and William L. Barrier to Maria Madalena De P. Alvim $288,000
140 Hammock Drive from Susan Townsend to Leisha K. Terry $230,000
110 Rocky Cove Court from Charles E. Williams and Karen K.C. Williams to Gene K. Godley and 4214, LLC $875,000
107 Gowan Hill Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, Inc. to David Peter Sykes and Norma Jennifer Sykes $322,636
148 Fitzwarin Court from Mungo Homes Properties, Inc. to Christopher A. Pierson and Christine A. Wagner $254,768
309 Presque Isle Road from Nicholas Hunter Jackson to Demetrio Bellocido Borja $249,900
124 Woodside Road from Jefferson Crouch and Megan Crouch f/k/a Megan Mitchell to Charles E. Williams and Karen K. Williams $499,900
606 Gibson Forest Drive from Patricia K. Fisher and Charles C. Wikoff to Michael W. McCoy $135,000
555 Ariel Circle from Mungo Homes Properties, Inc. to Samuel Tilden Warren and Jeannemarie Warren $244,900
208 Allenbrooke Drive from Daniel F. Whittington and Carolyn E. Whittington to Kevin Duane Wilson $224,900
112 Waterway Court, Unit 20B from Hammock Bay, LLC to Catherine Ross $156,500
112 Shumard Leaf Court from Mungo Homes Properties, Inc. to Michael P. Berrones, Jr. and Maria Chavez Flores $359,975
247 Columbia Avenue from Brenda Michelle Bundrick and Christy B. Harmon to Troy Holdings, LLC $105,000
201 Beckenham St. from Don A. Culp to Matthew Alan Stilwell and Abby Black Stilwell $184,000
144 Saks Avenue from Ricky A. Hendricks and Kathleen M. Hendricks to HPA US1 LLC $344,900
816 Neighbor Lane from James A. Freeman to Gerald W. Gullion $190,000
607 Harmon St. from Celeste Burner, Timothy Giroux, Stephen Giroux, Kathy Granger and Trust for Paul Giroux under the Will of Marcel Giroux to Michael D. Driggers $147,000
403 Greenetree Lane from Kinsey Homes, LLC to Joseph C. McLane and Andrea L. McLane $497,500
112 Settlers Drive from Richard L. Lunday and Vicki A. Lunday f/k/a Vicki Baier to Kathleen M. Freeley $259,000
29073
202 Silverbrook Lane from Michael Reno McCutcheon to Brauncy Jenkins $214,900
529 Long Ridge Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to John Gregory Copado, II and Dawn Copado $340,847
724 Spring Cress Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Lance Frank and Stephanie Frank $244,000
707 Tallaran from Mungo Homes Properties, Inc. to Kendra Green and James Green $215,828
245 Colony Lakes Drive from Joyce Renee Kent n/k/a Joyce Gibson to Veronica S. Craig $129,000
539 Crassula Drive from Vinson A. Downer and Samanthan R. Downer to Kenneth N. Roof and Kathryn M. Roof $167,000
313 Finch Lane, Unit 313 from Taylor L. Brown and Jennifer Danielle Brett a/k/a Jennifer Danielle Brown to Casey E. Halbrook $159,000
622 Walter Lane from Kevin D. Wilson to William L. Nagle and Carol J. Nagle $175,000
201 Church View Loop from Kevin T. Eubanks and Cassandra R. Eubanks to William P. Trevathan and Pamela L. Trevathan $248,000
1032 Moore Gate Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Michelle Emily Meyers and Jeffrey Roy Meyers $288,000
2003 Bliss Lane from Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Cory M. McGoldrick and Amber E. Mendoza $209,055
89 Mayapple Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Alexis R. Williams $182,000
1129 Nazareth Road from James R. Blaylock and Jessica Y. Blaylock to Robert G. Coughlin $102,000
616 Crestwood Arch from Joshua S. Starkey to Derrick D. Ellis $117,650
142 Siddington Way from Nannette M. Voisine to David J. Rhoades and Cindy M. Rhoades $165,142
120 Sandy Path Lane from Michael W. Lawler to Antwon Andre Nicholson $175,000
322 Riglaw Circle from Trevan Reeves and Karalee A. Reeves to Cassandra Rose Eubanks $188,900
29112
1905 Savannah Highway from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Shawn Nelson $101,131
29169
1030 Wisteria Drive from VVW Development Ltd. Co., LLC to Benjamin Calderon $130,000
609 Finnegan Lane from Hayley Elizabeth Edwards to BDJAK, Inc. $165,000
1036 Dawson Drive from Joseph Checca to Robert N. Evans $125,000
2330 Mary Drive from Estate of Ferol Mae Loftis Burton to Jennifer Sheehan and Camden Sheehan $102,500
1197 Hummingbird Drive from James P. Wrenn and Pamela K. Wrenn to Albert Ray F. Brazier and Jamie J. Brazier $230,000
29170
207 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Olympia S. Pinckney $203,861
309 Oristo Ridge Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Matthew Mafnas and Breanna Abeyta $204,500
166 Saint George Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Joshua Dyami Slygh $156,700
529 Dawn Drive from R & D Properties of S.C., LLC to Gary J. Emmanoyhlidhs $100,000
166 Parkwood Drive from Mary F. Wilkinson to Stephanie Griffin $121,000
29172
231 Leica Lane from WJH, LLC to Insulation by Cohen’s, LLC $121,990
682 Dixiana Road from William R. Dunton to Freedom’s Blessings Investments, LLC $345,000
127 Indigo Place Court from Heather D. Hale to Kedrin Harts $132,000
29210
267 Middlesex Road from Justin B. Bridwell to David JH.CQ Silva and Angela M. Silva $156,000
302 Brookshire Drive from Inez M. Elliott to Jamison Kuhn $102,000
409 Nottingham Road from Linda G. Hayes a/k/a Linda G. Adcock to County of Lexington $154,000
29212
407 Old Friars Road from Tanzella J. Gaither to Mercedes C. McCrea $144,000
426 Briddle Road from William C. Chapman to Antwone Mack $136,000
418 Biddle Road from Dream 12 Properties, LLC to Amy Azarias $115,000
221 Woodwinds Drive from B&B Real Estate Investors a/k/a B&B RealEstate Investors, LLC to Edward Ivy Stuart, III and Elisabeth A. Stuart $167,900
3850 Fernandina Road from Evans Steel Service, Inc. to Rice, Beans and Potatoes, LLC $425,000
110 Greenhouse Court from Randy Kicher and Holly Kicher to Joseph M. Martin and Diana M. Martin $215,000
Kershaw County
29020
205 Canada Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Angel A. Samuel $183,167
1804 Forest Drive from Edward A. Gill to James C. Clea and Jessica N. Cates $141,900
114 Leonard Circle from William Sparks and Rebecca Sparks to Brenden S. Marcell and Caitlyn M. Marcell $200,000
304 Rapid Run from Bock Construction, Inc. to Roosevelt Osborne, Sr. and Beverly J. Osborne $240,700
102 Sandy Springs Drive from Michael A. Murray to Robert Tyee Williams $142,600
13 Bomburgh Road from Michael E. Wills, Jr. to Kimm C. Patterson and Charlotte S. Patterson $187,000
1512 Lyttleton St. from Stephen B. Clyburn, Sr. to Samuel A. Arnett and Sara Jane Arnett $272,000
78 Foxwood Lane from Alexandra M. Breedon a/k/a Alexandra Madeira Breedon to Myra J. Murphy and Michael J. Murphy $450,000
29045
308 Longleaf Drive from Rodney Voelker to Wyatt Adams $115,000
8 Stratford Plantation Drive from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Jacob Helsley and Sarah Helsley $282,000
139 Kelsney Ridge Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Willie Johnson, Jr. $352,505
232 Haigs Creek N. from John E. Turiak and Sharon L. Turiak to Michael Gunshore and Nancy Harrington $230,000
32 Kensington Court E. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Leo N. Scott, Jr. and Michette Latese Scott $388,449
29078
1171 Medfield Road from Nicholas R. Owens and Rachel L. Owens to Christopher Audett $174,900
192 Laurel Crossing Drive from Judy C. Gladden to Karen M. Anderson and Kevin L. Anderson $367,000
1234 Fredericksburg Drive S. from William B. Holland and Amanda M. Holland to Nicholas R. Owens and Rachel L. Owens $249,900
49 Mauser Drive from Jason Baccomo to Renike S. McConico $199,990
