Local

Motorcyclist killed in Lexington County crash, troopers say

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a pickup in Lexington County Wednesday night, according to troopers.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on U.S. 321 near Old Wire Road, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. 321 when it crashed into a pickup that was at a stop sign on Old Wire Road, attempting to cross the highway, Southern said. The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim Thursday as 47-year-old Keven E. Brannon, of Irmo.

The driver of the pickup and a passenger were not injured, Southern said.

Teddy Kulmala

Teddy Kulmala covers breaking news for The State and covered crime and courts for seven years in Columbia, Rock Hill, Aiken and Lumberton, N.C. He graduated from Clemson University and grew up in Barnwell County.

  Comments  