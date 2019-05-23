Motorcyclist killed in Lexington County crash, troopers say

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a pickup in Lexington County Wednesday night, according to troopers.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on U.S. 321 near Old Wire Road, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. 321 when it crashed into a pickup that was at a stop sign on Old Wire Road, attempting to cross the highway, Southern said. The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim Thursday as 47-year-old Keven E. Brannon, of Irmo.

The driver of the pickup and a passenger were not injured, Southern said.