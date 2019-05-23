Black bear spotted twice near Midlands city; sheriff warns residents to stay away

A black bear was spotted twice in Newberry County Wednesday, and the sheriff’s office is warning residents not to try to approach or feed the bear. Newberry County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to keep an eye out for a black bear that was spotted twice Wednesday.

The bear was spotted Wednesday morning on S.C. 121 near U.S. 76 in Newberry, and a second time on Shortcut Road near S.C. 34, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

“The bear was not being aggressive but wandering,” the sheriff’s office said. “Black bears are generally omnivores and eat a variety of plants and fruits.”

The agency also warned residents that bears are wild animals and can be dangerous and unpredictable.

“Do not approach bears or allow them to approach you,” the post reads. “While they are considered dangerous, a black bear will probably move away from humans unless directly confronted or cornered. Most attacks by black bears are caused by invading their space while trying to get a picture or feed it like a pet.”

The sheriff’s office received information that the bear is likely migrating to another region and was foraging for food while passing through the area.

Anyone who sees a bear is urged not to approach or try to feed it.