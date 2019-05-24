Lexington 1 to spend $1.6 million on land for middle school

Photo illustration of the 34-acre piece of land Lexington 1 school district voted to purchase for $1.6 million this week, shown on Google Maps. Isabella Cueto

Lexington 1 School District will purchase 34 acres of land for $1.6 million for the relocation of Lexington Middle School, school board members decided this week.

The school board voted at a May 21 meeting on the purchase price after district administrators recommended the purchase. The two properties are side-by-side on Old Cherokee Road in the town of Lexington. Both pieces of land are owned by Teresa Betsill, a special education teacher in Pickens County, according to her LinkedIn page.

The larger parcel, which is 23.57 acres, has an appraised land value of $353,600 and the smaller, 10-acre parcel has an appraised value of $200,000, according to Lexington County property records. Betsill inherited both properties from family members, according to property transfer information.

The land will be used to build a replacement facility for Lexington Middle School — one of many projects included in Lexington 1’s $365 million building plan which was approved by voters in November.

