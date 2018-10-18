If voters say yes, here’s what each Lexington-area school would get in building plan

If voters in Lexington District 1 say yes on Nov. 6, each school in the Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion district will receive at least some improvements.

The district is asking voters for permission to borrow $365 million to make the improvements. For more information about the bond referendum, click here.

Here’s a look at the specific improvements planned for each school.

The referendum will be held in conjunction with the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 6. To get a sample ballot or find out more about voting in South Carolina, visit scvotes.org.

This is what $365 million would buy the district, school by school, according to plans from Lexington 1.

What would your child’s school use Lexington 1 referendum money for?

New buildings to replace Lexington Middle and Pelion Middle — $53 million each

Accommodate 1,000 students in classrooms

Projected opening: 2021-2022 school year

New elementary school in White Knoll attendance area — $37 million

Accommodate pre-K through fifth grade, fit 800 students in classrooms

Projected opening: 2022-2023 school year

New schools to replace Gilbert Elementary; support River Bluff area - $33.5 million each

Accommodate pre-K through fifth grade, fit 800 students in classrooms

White Knoll High School — $29.95 million

White Knoll High School was built in 2000 and has a current enrollment of 1,918 students.

32 additional classrooms and a performing arts center will be added for $23 million.

Renovations will be done with $6.6 million: new ceiling tiles in the cafeteria and gymnasium lobby, a new roof, new HVAC system and new water heater; existing gymnasium will be re-purposed.

The remaining $380,000 will be used for fencing and security upgrades. (Note: school district officials would not release the specifics of what security upgrades would be made in order to protect schools.)

Gilbert High School - $14.5 million

Gilbert High School was built in 2002 and there are 955 students currently enrolled.

Most of the money, $12.62 million, will be used to build a performing arts center and a weight/wrestling room.

The school will get a new fire alarm system, upgraded interior and exterior lighting and other safety improvements for $1.1 million.

The remaining $630,000 will be for interior and exterior painting, a new school store on campus, a window addition to the chorus room and replacement water heaters.

Oak Grove Elementary - $8.47 million

Oak Grove Elementary was built in 1974. With 750 students currently enrolled, the school is overcapacity.

About $5 million of the funds will be used for a classroom/fine arts addition, as well as additional parking and a fire lane.

Student restrooms will be renovated, interior finishes will be upgraded and some exterior improvements will be made with $1.6 million.

The rest of the money will be used to purchase a new fire sprinkler system and new alarm system, to upgrade exterior lighting and make other safety improvements. That will cost $1.7 million.

Lexington High School - $7.02 million

Lexington High School was built in 1978, with the latest addition 10 years ago. There are 1,928 students currently enrolled.

Almost all the money — $6.62 million — will be used for renovations: carpet replacement, interior finishes, parking and road improvements and a roof replacement.

Two athletic storage buildings will be purchased for a combined total of $380,000.

The remaining $20,000 will be used to replace hallway signage in the A through D wings and improve security.

Pelion High School - $5.82 million

Pelion High School was built in 2001 and has 750 students enrolled.

New additions, including a building containing locker rooms, restrooms and concessions at the track, will be constructed with $5,450,000. This money will also fund the addition of a visitor locker room at the school’s stadium, as well as wrestling/weight rooms.

Another $200,000 will add a school store to the campus commons area and upgrade sound systems in the gymnasium and auditorium.

Exterior lighting upgrades and a replacement emergency lighting, as well as other safety improvements will be made with the remaining $170,000.

Carolina Springs Middle School - $4.18 million

Carolina Springs Middle School was built in 2008 but with an enrollment of 870 students, it is overcapacity.

For $2,370,000, six additional classrooms and an outdoor storage/equipment building will be added to the campus.

Another $1 million will be used to improve the bus canopy and widen car lanes.

The remaining $810,000 will replace the fire alarm system, upgrade cafeteria lighting and make other safety improvements.

Lexington Elementary - $4.13 million

Lexington Elementary School was built in 1985 and has 700 students enrolled.

$3.5 million will go toward replacing ceiling tiles, flooring and other miscellaneous features; removing buildings that have exceeded their life expectancy; and resurfacing asphalt and adding a new stacking lane.

For $530,000, the school will get upgrades to exterior lighting, rubber stair treads, replacement doors and hardware and other safety improvements.

The remaining $100,000 will be used for an outdoor storage/equipment building.

White Knoll Elementary — $4.05 million

White Knoll Elementary was built in 1992 and is overcapacity, with 742 enrolled students.

$2.5 million will be used to build four additional kindergarten classrooms, as well as an outdoor storage/equipment building.

The next biggest chunk of the money will be for replacing the fire alarm system, replacing the kitchen exhaust hood and making other security upgrades. This will cost $908,000.

Window replacements, interior finish upgrades and bus drive improvements will be made with the remaining $645,000.

Gilbert Primary School — $3.25 million

Gilbert Primary School is a pre-K through second grade school built in 1980. The latest addition was made 10 years ago. There are 740 students enrolled, and it is slated to be converted into a K through 5 school.

Nearly $2 million will be used for interior painting, new canopies and a walking track. The money will also be used to re-route the driveway and parking areas and to replace HVAC control, the water heater and the exhaust hood.

Another $1.25 million will be devoted to upgrade restrooms to make them compliant with the federal Americans With Disability Act, or ADA, modernize interior and exterior lighting, replace doors and hardware and add directional signs. Part of the funds will also be used to make safety improvements.

New transportation facility - $3 million

New facility to serve as a bus holding area and training grounds

Gilbert Middle School - $2.88 million

Gilbert Middle School was built in 1993 and is overcapacity with 769 enrolled students.

Four additional classrooms will be constructed for $1.68 million.

For $895,000, interior finish upgrades and parking improvements (including additional visitor parking) will be made.

Fire alarm and exterior lighting replacements will be bought with the remaining $306,000, as will a new dishwasher, cooler and freezer.

Pelion Elementary - $2.8 million

Pelion Elementary School was built in 1980, and the latest addition was made in 2001. There are 675 enrolled students.

The largest portion of the money will be for safety improvements, including a roof replacement at the 2001 addition section of the school and interior lighting upgrades.

Ceiling and lighting replacements, general interior finishes and replacement kitchen equipment will be bought with $1.33 million.

The remaining $100,000 will buy an outdoor storage/equipment building.

Lake Murray Elementary - $2.45 million

Lake Murray Elementary School was built in 1999 and has 778 enrolled students.

For $2.14 million, the school will get interior and exterior painting, a roof replacement, upgraded cafeteria and stage lighting and a terraced wall addition to the playground.

Bathrooms will be made ADA compliant, exterior lighting will be upgraded and other safety improvements will be made with $207,000.

The final $100,000 will be for an outdoor storage/equipment facility.

White Knoll Middle School - $2.39 million

White Knoll Middle School was built in 1990 and has 772 enrolled students.

Interior finish upgrades and bus canopy improvements will be made for $1.14 million.

Exterior and interior lighting improvements, as well as new exit lights and other safety upgrades, will be made with $710,000.

A new outdoor storage/equipment building and parking will be built for $540,000.

Lexington Technology Center - $2.16 million

LTC was built in 1971, with the latest addition made eight years ago.

$1.5 million will be for renovations: replacing flooring and old windows, adding canopies, overlaying asphalt on the front drive, painting the exterior and renovating locker rooms.

The remaining $620,000 will be for restroom upgrades to make them ADA compliant, and to replace roll-up doors at labs. This money will also be used for additional safety improvements.

Forts Pond Elementary - $2.15 million

Fort Pond Elementary was built in 2008, has 528 enrolled students and is overcapacity.

Four additional classrooms and an outdoor storage/equipment building will be built for $1.9 million.

Replacements to a folding partition and to multipurpose room flooring will be made for $210,000.

The remaining $30,000 will be used to add exterior lighting to the front parking area and make other safety upgrades.

Lexington and Pelion middle schools - $2 million each

Lexington Middle School was built in 1956, with the latest addition 10 years ago.

Pelion Middle School was built in 1951 and the latest addition was made 11 years ago.

Demolition and preparing the sites to be repurposed.

Gilbert Elementary - $1.5 million (to demolish)

Gilbert Elementary was built in 1953. The latest addition was built 30 years ago. The facility is nearing the end of its life expectancy and serves 748 students in third through fifth grade.

Demolition and preparing the site to be repurposed.

Red Bank Elementary - $1.36 million

Red Bank Elementary was built in 1989 and serves 583 students.

The largest amount of money will be used for safety upgrades, which include a new kitchen hood, freezer and cooler, as well as replacing serving lines and other security improvements.

Student restrooms will be renovated and interior finishes, for $545,000.

An outdoor storage/equipment facility will be built for $85,000.

Saxe Gotha Elementary - $1.3 million

Saxe Gotha Elementary was built in 1991 and enrolls 755 students currently.

Serving lines will be replaced, and other safety improvements made for $785,000.

Window replacements and interior finishes will be purchased for $425,000.

The remaining $85,000 will be used for an outdoor storage/equipment building.

Midway Elementary - $1.18 million

Midway Elementary was built in 1994 and has 875 students in K through fifth grade.

Most of the money — $724,000 — will be used for safety and security upgrades, including a new fire alarm system and better interior and exterior lighting.

Another $360,000 will be used for renovations: general interior finish upgrades and improved computer labs.

The school will also get an outdoor storage/equipment building for $100,000.

Pleasant Hill Elementary - $850,000

Pleasant Hill Elementary was built in 2005 and enrolls 935 students.

For $615,000, the school will get interior finish upgrades, a new loading dock at the kitchen and a new folding partition.

An outdoor storage/equipment building will be added for $220,000.

The remaining $15,000 will be for safety improvements.

Carolina Springs Elementary - $780,000

Carolina Springs Elementary was built in 2008 and is overcapacity, with 815 students. As of the summer, Carolina Springs had 20 portables, at least 12 of which were used for teaching. The school’s overcrowding is predicted to be alleviated by the new elementary school in the White Knoll attendance area.

Most of the money — $610,000 — will be for renovations, including replacing a folding partition and multipurpose room flooring, as well as the water heater. These funds will also pay for painting corridors, repairing erosion control issues and extending the bus canopy.

Safety and security improvements will be made with $100,000.

The remaining $70,000 will be for an outdoor storage/equipment building.

Pleasant Hill Middle School - $460,000

Pleasant Hill Middle School was built in 2005 and is overcapacity at 1,198 students. This problem should be alleviated with a new middle school in the attendance area, according to Lexington 1 administrators.

An additional canopy will be added with $260,000.

For $200,000, the school will upgrade interior lighting and make other safety improvements.

New Providence Elementary - $401,000

New Providence Elementary was built in 2008 and enrolls 645 students.

Safety improvements will take up the largest part of the budget for this school, at $170,000 for interior lighting control replacements and other upgrades.

For $131,000, the school will get a new folding partition and repainted corridors.

The remaining $100,000 will buy an outdoor storage/equipment building.

Rosenwald Community Learning Center - $350,000

Rosenwald Community Learning Center was built in 1953, but was renovated recently. Sixty to 130 students are enrolled at the center, according to school district data.

A new walk-in cooler and freezer and new serving lines will be added for $335,000. Some of this money will also be used to replace ceiling tiles.

The rest of the money — $15,000 — will be for safety and security upgrades.

River Bluff High School - $175,000

River Bluff High School was built in 2013, and has 2,037 students enrolled.

For $160,000, the school will get student canopy improvements and a cover to mitigate storm drainage issues.

The other $15,000 will go toward safety and security upgrades.

Maintenance office - $140,000

All funds will be used for a partial roof replacement.

Meadow Glen Elementary - $100,000

Meadow Glen Elementary was built in 2011, but enrollment has outgrown capacity. The school has 932 students. School district administrators predict a new elementary school in the River Bluff attendance area will help with overcrowding.

The school will get an outdoor storage/equipment building for $85,000.

The remaining $15,000 will be for safety and security improvements.

Meadow Glen Middle School - $100,000

Meadow Glen Middle School was built in 2012 but is overcapacity at 1,083 students. A new middle school will help alleviate capacity issues, according to district plans. Middle school rezoning is scheduled to begin January 2019.

An outdoor storage/equipment building will be added for $85,000.

Safety and security upgrades will be made for $15,000.

Deerfield Elementary - $15,000

Deerfield Elementary was built in 2014 and has 685 students enrolled.

All $15,000 will be used for safety and security upgrades.

Rocky Creek Elementary - $15,000