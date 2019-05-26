100-degree temperatures to continue in Columbia through midweek, forecasters say

A child stands under cascading water at Fort Jackson’s Palmetto Falls Water Park in 2016.

A wave of unseasonably warm temperatures with highs in the triple digits will continue to broil the Columbia area through the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures in Columbia on Saturday reached 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Columbia. It was the first time in 2019 that the Capital City has broken the triple digits, and the first time since 1985 that Columbia has hit 100 degrees in a calendar year before Tuscon, Ariz.

Columbia SC hit 100° today for the 1st time in 2019 while #Tucson still waits for its 1st day. This is the 1st time since 1985 & 3rd time overall (1899 & 1918) that Columbia SC has hit 100° before Tucson did. @NWSColumbia #azwx #scwx #caewx — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) May 26, 2019

The triple-digit highs will linger through the middle of the week, with highs in Columbia expected to ping-pong from 101 to 100 Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the forecast. Heat index values between 103 and 105 are possible.

Lows will stay in the low to mid 70s through Friday night, according to the forecast.

“Many high temperature records are expected to be reached or broken over the next few days with temperatures nearly 15 degrees above normal,” forecasters said Sunday in a special weather statement. “The unusual heat this early in the season can be hazardous, especially for those that do not take proper precautions.”

The triple-digit temperatures will break Thursday, which has a forecast high of 98, according to the weather service.

There have been no heat advisories or warnings, but the National Weather Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday urged residents to remain alert to the potential dangers of heat and to prepare accordingly.

Are you playing it safe outdoors? @NWSColumbia says the heat index could reach 103 today! Take a look at the safety tips they recommend if you’re outdoors today! #NoHeatstroke pic.twitter.com/TKNXnTvjab — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) May 26, 2019