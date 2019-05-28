Driver and child ejected from four-wheeler in deadly Midlands crash, troopers say

STOCK IMAGE

The driver of a four-wheeler was killed and a 10-year-old passenger injured Monday when the ATV hit a car that was making a turn in Fairfield County, according to troopers.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on West Peach Road, which is just off U.S. 321 about four miles south of Winnsboro, according to Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A Honda four-wheeler was traveling east on West Peach Road when a westbound Hyundai car tried to turn left onto Orchard Drive from West Peach Road, Hovis said. The four-wheeler hit the right side of the car.

The driver of the four-wheeler was ejected and taken to Prisma Health Richland hospital and later died, according to Hovis. A 10-year-old passenger also was ejected from the four-wheeler and taken to Prisma Health Richland with unknown injuries.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing helmets, Hovis said.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 22-year-old woman, was not injured, Hovis said.

The identity of the driver will be released by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

This was the second deadly crash involving an ATV in the Midlands over the holiday weekend. A 21-year-old man and volunteer firefighter died in a Saturday crash in Kershaw County when the ATV he was driving flipped on a dirt road.

