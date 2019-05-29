These Lexington County schools will serve free meals throughout the summer

Summer Camp may rescue struggling third grade readers Summer reading camps in Richland 1 and Richland 2 are helping struggling readers meet the challenge of reading on their grade level. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Summer reading camps in Richland 1 and Richland 2 are helping struggling readers meet the challenge of reading on their grade level.

Many students who receive free and reduced price meals at school rely on the consistency of breakfast and lunch being available at school. When summer comes, that support often stops, and food insecurity becomes a concern for many low-income families.

The federal government has partnered with local school districts to respond to summertime hunger concerns and provide free meals to children during the off-months. Various schools and other locations in Lexington County will serve free meals throughout the summer, from early June to August.

Sites participating in the Summer Food Service Program will serve any child under 18. Service is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Here is where to find free meals this summer.

In Lexington 1:

▪ Forts Pond Elementary School | 7350 Fish Hatchery Road, Pelion: Will serve meals Monday through Thursday, from June 10 until Aug. 2 (closed July 1-4). Breakfast will be served from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. Lunch will be served from 12:15 to 1 p.m.

▪ Gilbert Primary School | 520 Main St., Gilbert: Will serve meals Monday through Thursday, from June 10 until June 27. Breakfast will be served from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

▪ River Bluff High School | 320 Corley Mill Road, Lexington: Will serve meals Monday through Thursday, from June 10 until July 19 (closed July 1-4). Breakfast will be served from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

▪ Rosenwald Community Learning Center | 420 Hendrix St., Lexington: Will serve meals Monday through Thursday from June 10 until July 26 (closed July 1-4). Breakfast will be served from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

▪ White Knoll Elementary School | 132 White Knoll Way, West Columbia: Will serve meals Monday through Thursday from June 10 until Aug. 2 (closed July 4). Breakfast will be served from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

White Knoll Elementary School will also partner with Lexington County Public Library to bring a mobile library to the school on June 19, and July 3, 17 and 31. Attendees can check out books, sign up for a library card and receive a free meal between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

In Lexington 2:

▪ Airport High School | 1315 Boston Ave., West Columbia: Will serve meals Monday through Thursday, from June 3 until Aug. 12 (closed July 1-4). Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

▪ Brookland Cayce High School | 1300 State St., Cayce: Will serve meals Monday through Thursday from June 3 until Aug. 12 (closed July 1-4). Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

▪ Cayce Elementary | 515 Bulldog Blvd., Cayce: Will serve meals Tuesday through Thursday from June 18 until July 25 (closed July 1-4). Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

▪ Church of Christ | 1303 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia: Will serve meals Monday through Thursday from June 10 to Aug. 8 (closed July 4). Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Snacks will be served from 12:45 to 1 p.m.

▪ Riverbank Elementary | 160 Cougar Drive, West Columbia: Will serve meals Monday through Thursday from June 10 to July 11 (closed July 4). Breakfast will be served from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Lunch will be served from 12 to 1 p.m.

▪ South Congaree-Pine Ridge Library | 200 Sunset Drive, West Columbia: Will serve meals on Mondays from June 10 to July 29. Lunch will be served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Any person older than 19 who has a physical or mental disability is also eligible for meals at the Lexington 2 locations if he or she attended a public or private non-profit program for people with disabilities during the school year.

In Lexington 3:

▪ Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School | 403 South Lee St., Batesburg-Leesville: Will serve meals Monday through Thursday from June 10 to Aug. 1. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Questions about Lexington 3’s locations and services should be directed to 803-532-8006.

In Lexington 4:

▪ Swansea High School | 500 East First St., Swansea: Will serve meals Monday through Thursday from June 10 to July 25 (closed July 1-4). Breakfast will be served from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

▪ Sandhills Primary School | 140 Lewis Rast Road, Swansea: Will serve meals Monday through Friday from June 10 to 28. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 10:50 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Entrance at Swansea High School and Sandhills Primary is through the school office. Questions should be directed to Debra Hoffman, who can be reached at 803-490-7000 or dhoffman@lexington4.net.

In Lexington-Richland 5:

▪ Irmo High School | 6671 St. Andrews Road, Columbia: Will serve meals Monday through Thursday, from June 10 to Aug. 1 (closed July 1-4). Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

▪ Dutch Fork High School | 1400 Old Tamah Road, Irmo: Will serve meals Monday through Thursday, from June 17 to Aug. 1 (closed July 1-4). Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

▪ Harbison West Elementary School | 257 Crossbow Drive, Columbia: Will serve meals Monday through Thursday, from June 17 to July 25 (closed July 1-4). Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

▪ Edventure Museum | 211 Gervais St., Columbia: Will serve meals Monday through Friday, from June 10 to Aug. 1 (closed July 1-5). Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Snacks will be served from 3 to 3:30 p.m.

▪ Irmo Village Apartments | 700 Chipwood Court, Columbia: Will serve meals Monday through Thursday, from June 10 to Aug. 1 (closed July 1-4). Lunch will be served from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

▪ River Oaks Apartments | 5324 Bush River Road, Columbia: Will serve meals Monday through Thursday, from June 10 to Aug. 1 (closed July 1-4). Lunch will be served from 12 to 12:30 p.m.

To find more summer meal sites near you, call 1-866-348-6479 (or 1-877-8-HAMBRE for information in Spanish).