Check your pockets — a $100,000 lottery ticket was just sold at a Columbia store

A visit to a Columbia news stand has made someone $100,000 richer, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

A Palmetto Cash 5 ticket purchased at the Columbia News Stand #2 on Washington Street matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday, winning the ticket holder a $100,000 prize, the lottery said in a release. The winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing were 1, 12, 20, 23 and 32, with the power-up number of 3.

Had the ticket holder paid an additional $1 for the Power-Up, their prize would have multiplied to $300,000, according to the lottery.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their winnings.

