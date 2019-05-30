Prisma Health, formerly Palmetto Health, announces new president and CEO

Palmetto Health CEO Charles D. Beaman Jr. announces Palmetto Health and Greenville Health System merger. Palmetto Health CEO Charles D. Beaman Jr. announces Palmetto Health and Greenville Health System merger. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Palmetto Health CEO Charles D. Beaman Jr. announces Palmetto Health and Greenville Health System merger.

Mark S. O’Halla has been named president and chief executive of Prisma Health.

O’Halla, who served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Michigan-based McLaren Health Care since 2014., will begin work mid-August, the health system said in a news release.

O’Halla has more than 30 years of experience as a senior health care executive, including 13 years with the McLaren organization, the release said. McLaren is a 14-hospital system with two health insurance plans covering 583,000 people.

“We believe his experience leading a multi-regional health care system will be a critical element in ensuring Prisma Health continues its journey to transform health care for our communities,” said James “Rick” Wheeler, chair of the Prisma Health board of directors.

Prisma, South Carolina’s largest heath care system, resulted from the merger of the former Palmetto Health and Greenville Health systems. Prisma has 32,000 employees, 18 hospitals and more than 300 physicians serving more than 1.2 million patients, according to the release.

O’Halla takes the helm of the system from current co-CEOs, Michael C. Riordan, former CEO of Greenville Health, and Charles D. Beaman Jr., former CEO of Palmetto Health.

O’Halla earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of Toledo, in Toledo, Ohio; and his master’s degree in business administration from William E. Simon Graduate School of Business at the University of Rochester, Rochester, N.Y.

He is active in several health care organizations including American College of Healthcare Executives and served on several community boards.

O’Halla and his wife, Anita, will be relocating to Greenville, S.C. They have three grown children.