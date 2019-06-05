Local
High profile Irmo strip mall sells for $4.4 million
Communities around Lake Murray continue to grow
The High Point Centre strip mall in Irmo has been sold.
The high profile mall at 800 Lake Murray Blvd. was sold by Pebb Irmo, LLC to Store Master Funding II, LLC for $4.4 million.
The mall, built in 1994, has 61,888 square feet of leasable space, according to LoopNet.
Here are the other property transfers for the week of June 3.
Top Five Richland County
800 Lake Murray Boulevard 29063 from Pebb Irmo, LLC to Store Master Funding II, LLC $4,400,000
4765 Heath Hill Road 29206 from Andrew C. Reed and Sara Reed to John Anderson Folsom and Lucy Currie Folsom $1,165,000
339 Heyward St. 29201 from 339 Heyward Street, LLC to Heyward Street Holdings, LLC $930,000
172 Island View Circle 29045 from William Keith Bishop and Melissa Munoz-Bishop to Stanley J. Cooper and Linda Mendenhall-Cooper $825,000
3700 Cassina Road 29205 from Richard Moody, Jr. to W. Jenkins Williamson, Jr. $800,000
Top Five Lexington County
937 S. Lake Drive 29072 from Chatham Capital, LLC to QuikTrip Corporation $1,400,000
129 Ashley Trace Drive 29072 from Ashley C. Taylor and Meredith J. Taylor to Shuai Chen and Chensi Zhou $666,000
838 Shoreview Drive 29212 from Rolando M. Santiago and Susan G. Santiago to Michael Lee Moore and Donna Upchurch Moore $640,000
116 Caribou St. 29072 from Glen A. Hill and Beverly B. Hill to Marcus L. Miller and Ann S. Miller $593,500
105 Columbia St. 29170 from TDM Investments, LLC to Morgan Jeffrey Wood and Ellen Faun Wood Revocable Living Trust $480,000
Top Three Kershaw County
114 Ascot Drive 29020 from Dara Barron to Ryan D. Bowen $399,900
692 Red Fox Road 29020 from Lucy K. Hines Revocable Trust to Janice Coley $275,000
69 Leatherwood Drive 29078 from Kenneth F. Galdeen and Mary E. Galdeen to Jody L. Atkinson and Meredith C. Atkinson $255,000
Richland County
29016
1155 Valley Estates from Peter J. Bruns and Cami Bruns to HPA US1 LLC $315,000
25 Broken Arrow Court from John D. Schuster to Michael T. Gilliam and Precious Felder $184,900
503 Cartgate Circle from Joseph B. Lowder and Cheryl A. Lowder to HPA US1 LLC $345,000
1122 Grey Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Velton Bennett and Tammy Thomas Bennett $198,796
35 Lata Palm Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Leon L. McCargo $343,923
114 Deer Creek Drive from Howard F. Cantrell, Jr. and Robin S. Cantrell to Christie E. Adams $199,000
747 Clamp Road from Daniel J. Gibbs and Richard G. Lambert to Blake C. Krueger and Erika M. Krueger $230,000
75 Glen Ord Court from Jeffrey J. Flowers to Pierre D. McFadden and Salonda Gallishaw $209,000
331 Kingsbury Lane from Abigail L. Creese to Shavon Jones $279,900
656 Kennington Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Quinteris D. Hodges and Shequita M. Hodges $216,100
3015 Gedney Circle from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michelle Gertru Metts $210,000
513 Holland Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Layla Mitchell $187,751
408 Pine Knot Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Magnus O. Thorpe and Helena A. Thorpe $397,637
151 Graddick Road from Adam L. Martin to James R. Errante $137,500
679 Scarlet Baby Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Richard T. Waters, Shirley A. Waters and Cathy Lynn Banks $248,990
554 Long Pine Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jaime D. Soto Ramos and Kayleigh Sarah Soto $252,626
29036
2180 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Chang Liu and Fei Qian $396,308
546 Foxstone Drive from Brandy Lee to Thomas A. Opalka $160,000
216 Matisse Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to John Patrick Coleman $254,250
112 Lake Hilton Drive from Ashley G. Hyman and Loren M. Hyman to Taylor Seffels $255,000
140 Cordage Drive from Allison S. Mitchum and Kevin G. Mitchum to Lauren Shuler Thompson $172,000
29044
1333 Hickory Hill Road from Truth Church and Ministries, Inc. to Bobby Jermaine Fullard $199,000
29045
172 Island View Circle from William Keith Bishop and Melissa Munoz-Bishop to Stanley J. Cooper and Linda Mendenhall-Cooper $825,000
30 Attucks Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to George Simons and Yelena El-haji $193,796
925 Hargrave Bend from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Bing Gong Gao $314,900
321 Liberty Ridge Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Shevonda Shell $210,862
3027 Cool Breeze Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Damon Lamar Butler and Monica Jean Dixon a/k/a Monica Dixon Butler $429,900
331 Avensong Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jermaine S. Smith and Erika L. Smith $289,900
25 Attucks Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Juanita C. Blagmon $189,900
5 Spears Court from Lakeshia Tew and Rodino Tew to Desiree L. Foster $149,000
1194 Coopers Ridge Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Martin Jon Guzior, III $184,779
116 Milkweed Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kenneth Jerome English and Nicole Miller-English $349,900
29061
29 Wishmore Court from Cecilia Hem-Lee and Josh Hem-Lee to John Patterson and Denise Patterson $135,000
29063
129 Jim Koon Road from Rachel Hauser and Brandon Hauser to Marlon Simeon Durity and Colette Durity $336,500
105 Heathwood Circle from Christopher Graves and Tammela Graves to Tina Moak $287,000
235 Bookman Mill Road from Abraham C. Greyling to Brenna K. Lowe $112,000
607 Doncaster Drive from Gregory Jordan Smith and Ollie Smith to Alyxandria V. Fredrickson and Eric Frederickson $164,900
109 Pale Ivy Lane from E. Wayne Pittman to Mildred L. Loftin $170,500
147 Cedar Chase Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Randall L. Smith and Rita T. Smith $300,000
302 Arbor Oaks Lane from Sharon Post Revocable Trust to Benjamin Oke $195,000
300 Milway Road from Matthew N. Netzel to Joshua Y. Hemmings and Alexandria F. Hemmings $100,000
120 Coopers Hawk Circle from Christine E. Lutz n/k/a Christine Adams to Wesley Phillip Meadows and Elizabeth Condra Meadows $231,000
1024 Coogler St. from David Reyes to Thomas Webb $275,000
111 Old Hall Road from Lucretia L. Jones to Eric V. Clark $168,900
533 Parlock Road from Marion L. Rich and Janet E. Rich to Murle C. Meetze, III $124,900
159 Bradstone Road from James M. English, Pauline D. English and Valerie E. Rumbough to Jessica D. Washington $133,000
121 Caddis Creek Road from Matthew Ryan Benenhaley to Sheri R. Wharton $136,000
112 Rolling Creek Circle from Curtis G. Condra, Jr. and Tara Condra Brockman to Richard Garcia and Bonnie Garcia $302,500
800 Lake Murray Boulevard from Pebb Irmo, LLC to Store Master Funding II, LLC $4,400,000
208 Aderley Oak Loop from Robert J. Norris and Patricia B. Norris to Sharon Hamill $145,500
29201
339 Heyward St. from 339 Heyward Street, LLC to Heyward Street Holdings, LLC $930,000
352 Canal Place Drive from Thomas F. Walker, Jr. to John Charles Sharpe $224,900
1106 Gist St. from Julie A. Reed to Kaye H. Shipley $581,500
723 Darlington St. from Adam G. Regenthal to Andrew Paul Flack and Marycruz Noemi Figueroa $152,000
1312 Northwood St. from Jeremy D. Lethco and Mary K. Lethco to Laura M. Smoak and Jeffrey B. Smoak $205,000
1829 Senate St., Apt. 8-F from Brian J. Cohl and Stacey L. Cohl to Barbara Ann Rogers $175,000
1929 Bluff Road, Unit 128 from Lisa A. Cieslak and Kaitlin Cieslak Skelton f/k/a Kaitlin F. Cieslak to Mona Baldauf, Gerard Baldauf and Hailey Baldauf $124,500
1520 Senate St., Unit 9-E from Maria Mendez and Enrique A. Mendez to Amy Anders Land $129,000
601 Main St., Unit 126 from Chris Nesmith and Melanie L. Culpepper to Mark Andrew Yancey and Leslie Elaine Yancey $272,000
29203
208 Birchfield Drive from Emily V. Bates, Traci Crosby and Qonza Crosby to Latoya Christine Bennefield $186,000
561 W. Killian Road from I-77, LLC to Killian Hotels, LLC $682,000
472 Summerlea Drive from Jason L. Brunson to Sojourner P. Williams $145,000
1005 Carola Avenue from Celtic Works, Inc. to Christopher Harris, Jr. and Darien Harris $188,000
715 Sharpe Road from Estate of Joseph B. Landrum to Lauren E. Collins and Robert Edward Richardson $185,000
29204
1216 Devonshire Drive from 3464 Sunset Blvd LLC to Matthew Evan Trail and Jane Edwards Trail $365,000
1833 Glenwood Road from Jane Marie Edwards a/k/a Jane Trail and Matthew E. Trail to Martin Andrew McKissick and Amy Jackson McKissick $193,000
20 Delane Drive from Torchbearer Properties, LLC a/k/a Torch Realty, LLC to Robert A. Brugh and Phyllis I. Brugh $150,500
2132 Robin Road from Jennifer T. Greenwell n/k/a Jennifer G. Hamilton to Sara H. Kalbaugh $126,000
2637 Merling Drive from Elden Duane Daniels and Janet Daniels McCabe to Carolyn Campbell Johnson $112,500
29205
918 S. Bonham Road from Robyn S. Richardson and Scarlett S. Atkinson to Justin Hans Lang-Spittler and Sabine F. Lang $177,500
3219 Rosewood Drive from Jane L. Flake to Aaron Joseph Aranda $100,000
506 King St. from Peggy W. Brown and Estate of James W. Brown to Kelsey Rothera Day, Robin Ellis Rothera and Andrea Rose Rothera $293,000
11 Cedarwood Lane from Charlotte Hutton Cox and James Austin Cox to James W. Haltiwanger, Jr. TEEECQ Sallie B. Haltiwanger GST Trust $331,000
1704 Pinewood Drive from John M. Risko, Sandra S. Risko and Benjamin A. Risko to John T. Wakefield, Jenny Wakefeild, William Walker Wakefield and John Brownlee Wakefield $234,900
305 Fulton St. from Edward Lipscomb and Jill Lipscomb to 305 Fulton Street, LLC $310,000
1101 S. Beltline Boulevard from Robert A. Britt and Clinton L. Mullins to Jean Kearney $390,000
203 S. Waccamaw Avenue from Richard James Ford and Kelly Goodlove Ford to Dylan Ward Goff and Carla Gray Goff $720,000
2427 Terrace Way from David Michael Heath and Dominique L. Heath to Kathryn M. Lindeman and Albert S. Nunez $435,000
2822 Blossom St. from Dylan W. Goff and Carla G. Goff to Willis C. Moore, III and Debra G. Moore $375,000
537 S. Bull St. from Robert W. Smalling and Aileen M. Smalling Living Trust to Andre Shawn Davis $208,500
131 Woodrow St. from M. Michele Burnette to Bradley H. Powers $467,500
4100 Yale Avenue from Timothy Scott Maples and Judy Saunders Maples to Nicholas W. Feigley and Pamela L. Szathmary $322,650
2305 Blossom St. from L. Allan James to David A. Guy $285,000
1731 Enoree Avenue from Martha F. Thomas to Richard J. Ford and Kelly Goodlove Ford $425,999
3415 Wheat St. from Jackqulin C. Kirby, Richard J. Ford and Kelly G. Ford to Adam C. Fenton and Amy E. Lake $249,900
123 Kalmia Drive from Ross J. Taylor and Elise Maggioncalda to Travis Ward and Emily Ward $299,000
3213 Amherst Avenue from Melissa J. Armstrong to Walter Lee Meares $512,000
3700 Cassina Road from Richard Moody, Jr. to W. Jenkins Williamson, Jr. $800,000
1915 Kennedy St. from Joanna M. Arief and Alexander K. Arief to Manuel T. Deguzman, Matthew S. Deguzman and Stefani P. Deguzman $180,250
3919 Thornwell Court from Columbia Town Properties, LLC to Christopher B. Viard $168,000
2806 Kershaw St. from Karen Abney f/k/a Karen M. Linton to Campbell Gray Stuckey $208,000
29206
5930 Northridge Road from Kathryn W. Parrott to John Bradford Miano and Grace Ellen Miano $285,000
6301 Pinefield Road from Mildred Waites Lemond to Angela W. Yates $207,000
6079 Crabtree Road from Charles E. Lynde, Andrea Lynde and Amalia Lynde a/k/a Amalia Mock to Karen E. Thompson $230,000
3919 Longbrook Road from Warren E. Propst to Patrice S. Gibson $182,000
25 Coronet Dr. from Jerry A. Russell and Helen K. Russell to Sean Dozier and Mary Elizabeth Dozier $318,500
503 Alexander Circle from The Heinitsh-Roberts, LLC to Lynn S. Evans and Victor S. Evans $210,000
208 Gregg Parkway from Revocable Trust Agreement of Annette M. Goldstsein to Marjorie Lyall Heggie and David S. Estefano $525,000
4014 MacGregor Drive from Emily A. Long to Mary Michele Burnette $262,500
4765 Heath Hill Road from Andrew C. Reed and Sara Reed to John Anderson Folsom and Lucy Currie Folsom $1,165,000
4111 Trenholm Road from Christopher R. Spotts to Dara J. Barron $269,900
1346 Sinkler Road from Nancy Alexander Winn Trust to Bradley P. Mote and Benjamin G. Mote, II $340,000
34 Churchill Circle from Edward M. Weathers and Anna B. Weathers to Denice Reynolds Rowell $291,000
29209
300 Hampton Forest Drive from Lauren A. Tison to Branden T. Litle $124,900
613 Legacy Park Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Nicholas Johnson and Kimberly Johnson $144,125
137 Vermillion Drive from Southern Traditional Homes, Inc. to Denequio Yvonnta Jones $180,000
110 Emerald Lake Road from Athena S. Christensen f/k/a Athena S. Westeren and Carl C. Christensen to Andrew B. Seebauer and Stefanie L. Seebauer $195,000
6308 Christie Road from Steven B. Bouknight and Rhonda R. Bouknight to Melissa Dawson $242,500
9510 Commonwealth Boulevard from Day 7 Properties, LLC and K.A.L. Short Sales, LLC to Kyler Aaron $172,000
7538 Stephen St. from Betty Jean Gray and Melanie Gray Rease to Rachel Watjen $110,000
118 Courtyard Homes Drive from David R. Granger and Kelsey Granger to Ramset Melvin Calhoun $115,000
249 Knight Valley Circle from Nathan Stephens and Sarah Stephens to Efren John Afante $162,500
14 Creek Way Court from Marc A. Steele and Karen D. Steele to Pacey Stone and Courtney Starcher $133,500
6409 Saye Cut from Allison P. Clinton a/k/a Allison Clinton Kingery to Shannon Bullion $235,000
119 High Hampton Drive from William L. Boozer, II Living Trust to Richard J. Morgan and Dee C. Morgan $540,000
840 Forest Park Road from Don D. Dinkel and Janice Foy Dinkel to Kayla Mae Dinkel $125,000
1101 Coatesdale Road from Catherine Watt f/k/a Catherine W. Hough to David R. Granger and Kelsey M. Granger $245,000
513 Eastfair Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Krista M. Mezentsoff $153,068
396 Fox Squirrel Circle from Aaron Bartfield to Chestnee Morrow $131,000
497 Galway Lane from John D. Blair and Jennifer L. Blair to Caroline Assey Lowe and Forrest Justin Lowe $335,000
29210
1007 Piney Woods Road from Southern Dwellings, LLC to Brian Berry and Samerra Small $122,000
133 Nobility Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Terrance Dwayne Wright $116,400
109 River Bluff Court from Antony I. Bell and Elizabeth A. Bell to Lisa Elain Hopkins and Robert Lane Cowsert $126,000
29212
1624 Lost Creek Drive from Richard L. Garcia to Brian Oneal Pugh $237,000
29223
141 Heritage Lane from Bradley G. Gonda and Carla H. Gonda to Jessica Raquelle Moultrie and Roland Edward Robinson, Jr. $165,500
205 Rabon Springs Road from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Kindell Chelsea Brown $135,000
2912 Hickory Nut Lane from Terry B. Pack and Vivian W. Pack to Lauren F. Pansegrau $175,000
106 Leaning Tree Road from Kelvin J. Wiley to Raji L. Kodali $400,000
58 Olde Springs Road from Alvin R. Cockerel and Leila M. Cockerel to Mark R. Levine and Cameron C. Levine $249,000
217 Rabon Springs Road from James B. Cook to Gerald Lavon Evans $153,000
29229
24 Loggerhead Drive from Joseph A. Ferrugia and Christine L. Ferrugia to Rickey A. Economes, II and Allison M. Economes $195,000
225 Salusbury Lane from Estate of Herbert Drucker to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $100,000
704 Sorenson Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jon A. Miller and Aurora Miller $247,900
417 Robins Egg Drive from Kisito T. Ogoussan to Chrystal D. Stukes $168,000
195 Cogburn Road from Mandy Best f/n/a Mandy Haney to KLH1 Properties, LLC $115,000
804 Sutters Mill Road from Nelson J. Wilson, Jr. and Patricia H. Wilson to Travis R. Pinkston $158,000
790 Harbor Vista Drive from Yuhong Wu and Kang Liu to Ashlynn P. Owens $282,000
101 Belle Grove Circle from Virginia R. Barrett n/k/a Virginia R. Pope to Earnest L. King, Jr. and Courtney P. McCallum $280,000
20 Coulter Pine Court from Hedi A. Bingham n/k/a Hedi England to Robert R. Mableton, Sr. and Khnitta Mableton $169,900
402 Winslow Way from Jennifer R. Jeffcoat to Valinda Drakeford and Ruth E. Frazier $110,000
304 Morning Echo Drive from Raymond M. Van Camp and Lynn M. Van Camp to Matthew Ryan Roberge, Erin Nic ole Wilson and Paula J. Roberge $335,000
1013 Colony Park Drive from Rose M. Kimberley to Donna L. Champ $127,500
567 Teaberry Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Gerald C. Lewis and Latonya T. Lewis $220,000
808 Wickham Lane from Latricia M. Brooks to Robert A. Weeratne and Kathleen Tiru $156,900
962 Centennial Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brandi Danielle Harden and Duane Ligon-Lindsay $328,608
863 Sandmyrtle Circle from Victor A. Santiago to Barbara Wingate $127,950
405 Green Rose Road from Terry Faciane, Jr. and Laura Faciane to Terra Ashleigh Sevinsky and Nichollas Cory Sevinsky $136,000
722 Brannigan Lane from JPMorgan Chase Bank to Aaron Bartfield $104,250
3 Sweet Jasmine Court from Eric D. Mollo and Carolan Glatstein to Tyler C. Stephens and Leah Stephens $304,900
121 Camlin Court from Leslie Ann Hoover to Dena L. Jenkins $188,000
217 Castle Ridge Drive from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Willie P. Mullins and Victoria R. Mullins $145,000
Lexington County
29033
1808 10th St. from Elite Builders and Remodeling, LLC to Randolph O. Baldwin $187,000
1909 Third St. from Revive Homes, LLC to Ben D. Wilkerson and Lori L. Wilderson $114,000
1217 Congaree Bluff Court from Lady Street Builders, LLC to William M. Durkin and Patti Durkin $435,599
29036
814 Bergenfield Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Amelia K. Jackson and Cullen David Parrott $242,028
239 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Michael Daniel Pfeiffer $191,500
198 Walkbridge Way from Joshua A. Bennett to Matthew B. Turner $164,900
137 Shipyard Boulevard from Matthew L. Tepper to Sarah Lynn Johnsen $169,900
228 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Daniel Peipert $200,000
824 Summer Sands Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Cory M. Genetski and Frances E. Genetski $294,994
1324 Dreher Island Road from Diana M. Bussard and Brad L. Bussard to Randall Magee $275,000
557 Lever Hill Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Daniel John Rossman and Karla H. Hazen $317,055
765 Xander Way from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Patrick Brian Lotan and Sandra Lynn Lotan $289,900
550 Lilypad Court from David N. Yohan and Sara Breanne Sikes Yohan to Debra A. Day $429,500
29053
519 Lawndale Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jennifer Giles Castillo and Marcos M. Giles Castillo $158,000
29054
2359 Shulls Ford Road from Charles Edward Wyont a/k/a Charles Wyont and Karen Crouch Wyont a/k/a Karen Wyont to Charles W. McDaniel and Doris W. McDaniel $232,000
231 Evans Addy Road from Travis Blake Nance and Stasia Nance to Nathan D. Nienberg $234,000
200 Whiteplains Court from Allan M. Dickerson and John E. Dickerson, Jr. to David F. Parsons and Lynn A. Parsons $290,000
448 W. Point Drive from Woodridge Investments, L.P. to Christopher S. Andrews and Jody A. Andrews $232,000
430 Long Branch Road from Deborah A. McKinney, Donna M. Wright and Michael L. Mayo to Thomas D. Hines $127,500
1300 Martins Camp Lane from Meredith B. Graves and Henry D. Pigg to Amy Gootee Rohrs and John Geoffrey Rohrs $319,000
2807 Priceville Road from Horace Dale Johnson and Teresa M. Johnson to Kerry R. Brown and Georgia M. Brown $356,000
29063
5 Cotting Court from Loretta R. Whitehead and James D. Whitehead to Gopi Shah $285,000
128 Castle Vale from John S. Sands and Teresa G. Sands to Chad R. Russell and Heather P. Russell $160,000
29070
635 E. Church St. from Joan T. Caughman Irrevocable Trust and Estate of Joan T. Caughman to Kimberly McKinney $186,000
3848 Fairview Road from Alvin J. Miller to Maria Rose Moscatello and Cameron Temples $147,500
1060 Vansant Road from George R. and Anne Q. Shealy Revocable Living Trust to Robert G. Shealy $150,000
327 Bush Clover Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to D. Thomas Edwards and Virginia Edwards $184,900
119 Mallard Watch Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Edward L. Daughtrey, Jr. and Nancy B. Daughtrey $320,261
332 Bush Clover Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Carter Lybrand and Lacie R. Lybrand $189,500
115 S. Park Place from McGuinn Homes, LLC to William E. Lucas and Robyn L. Lucas $372,900
29072
316 Lightning Bug Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Robin W. Whiting $414,000
405 Jordan Way from Adam J. Whiting and Robin W. Whiting to Jonas I. Hughes and Charlotte L. Sellers $263,500
105 Linger Court from Amanda Murphy and Kurt Murphy to Keith J. Brayman and Michelle L. Brayman $240,000
375 Poindexter Lane from Estate of Li9nda Spring Sheely to Lisa N. Accordini $233,000
128 Red Barn Road from Joyce Dennis Park a/k/a Joyce D. Park to Sophia K. Harvin and Elliott P. Layne $172,000
100 Marissa Lane from Traverse City Family Trust to Chloe McKenzie Hardy $287,000
151 Greenside Drive from Jason Conrad and Jennifer Conrad to Rajesh K. Verma and Neelam Verma $469,900
308 Lightening Bug Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Patrick Lilavois $429,000
328 Lightning Bug Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to John Carl Enright, Jr. and Michelle Smoak Enright $395,000
513 Saddlebrooke Lane from Fusion Real Estate Investment Group, LLC to Brandi Q. Patterson $151,000
207 Harbor Vista Circle from David E. Wichmann and Tamy K. Wichmann to Jason Blaney and Brianna Blaney $220,000
332 Allenbrooke Drive from Dominic A. Trabucco and Lisa Trabucco to Josiah N., Gaza and Mary Leigh Gaza $215,000
175 Spillway Boulevard from Alexander J. Krakuszeski and Catherine M. Krakuszeski to Chad Elliott Nabors and Kristin Smith Nabors $320,000
115 Yellowbark Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Donovan Dean and Ashley M. Dean $340,777
133 Village View Way from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to William A. Forsythe and Susan W. Forsythe $239,000
417 Rolling Shoals Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Bruce M. Tucker and Sharon Steele $284,060
459 Sterling Road from James Brett Cooke to John W. Hastings and Devan Leigh Hardy $212,900
204 Coventry Drive from Nicholas Robert Fields and Maria Christine Fields to Ashley Elizabeth Lehuanani Santiago $155,000
201 Golden Fluke Drive from Edward Daughtrey and Nancy Daughtrey to Shaishavkrmar Shah and Suhani Shah $339,000
828 Mallard Lakes Drive from Elizabeth A. Watson to Christina A. Brown $169,900
120 Fox Chase from Michael Todd Jensen to Elizabeth A. Watson and Michael Watson $225,000
132 Inverness Drive from Robert S. Patterson and Virginia P. Patterson to Dwight L. Johnson $362,500
301 Cobbleview Drive from Nicholas A. Kunkel and Anna T. Kunkel to Joshua L. Windham and Oriana B. Windham $185,000
164 Flagstone Way from Dustin Ryan Stimson to Blair A. Morris $255,500
508 Ariel Circle from Marlin L. Williams and Sumer N. Williams to Kaylin E. Fitzgerald and Stefano S. Crociata $231,000
112 Village View Way from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Qiu Fang Dong and Jianfeng Zheng $262,800
937 S. Lake Drive from Chatham Capital, LLC to QuikTrip Corporation $1,400,000
212 S. Lake Drive from James R. Reilly and Rachel C. Reilly to County of Lexington $130,000
107 White Oleander Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Christopher T. Hancock and Dayna B. Hancock $330,912
639 Hopscotch Lane from Kaelyn Eddy and Christopher Eddy to Daniel Dieter $219,500
363 Asa Rose Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Rachael C. Stockwell and Andrew James Hershelman $252,065
153 Fitzwarin Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Thomas Walter Sharpe and Vicki Ellis Sharpe $319,911
2202 Laryn Lane from Thomas W. Sharpe and Vicki E. Sharpe to Mark J. Hatchett and Esther Y. Hatchett $347,500
334 Sterling Brook Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Michael J. Bath and Ariana Lizelle Bath $364,900
159 Spillway Boulevard from Manharsinh N. Parmar and Firojabibi M. Parmar to William K. Baerwalde and Irene R. Baerwalde $295,000
318 Brooklet Court from Thomas Joseph Johnston and Lesley Joyce Johnston to Jeffrey Allen Jones and Amanda Jones $452,000
206 Laurel Drive from Cody A. Bonham to Jared M. Librich and Rosemary H. Librich $132,000
122 Hope Springs Road from David M. Mackey to Charles William Bootie $368,000
334 Cabana Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Christopher George Taflinger and Natalie Michelle Taflinger $208,241
129 Ashley Trace Drive from Ashley C. Taylor and Meredith J. Taylor to Shuai Chen and Chensi Zhou $666,000
116 Caribou St. from Glen A. Hill and Beverly B. Hill to Marcus L. Miller and Ann S. Miller $593,500
100 Everleigh Court from Michael W. Pickens and Shannon S. Pickens to Glen A. Hill and Beverly B. Hill $390,000
919 Seabrook Court from Colene Brockman Crider and Brannon Lee Crider to Matthew A. Landsea $415,750
29073
223 Red Leaf Court from Jacob Graf to Chancen W. Blackwood and Meredith H. Blackwood $146,000
741 Vista Farm Court from Stephanie Lauren Pascal n/k/a Stephanie Pascal Statham to Zachary C. Hollis and Lindsey N. Hollis $187,500
237 S. Wrenwood Drive from John W. Morgan and Marie Morgan to Randolph Patrick Hahne $130,000
150 Volley Court from Paula Harden to Leroy Kirk Singletary and Jackie Parsons Singletary $115,000
123 Timbergate Drive from George M. Green a/k/a G. Michael Grecu and Rosan K. Grecu to Philip Bambach and Ashley Young Bambach $221,500
704 Turner Hill Drive from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Nancy Huynh and Haxuyen Trinh $348,415
242 Crassula Drive from Kui-Im Lee to Shelby L. Smith $169,900
173 Knotts Road from Susan C. Dooley and James R. Dooley to Christopher Michael Strunk and Diane Marie Strunk $197,500
472 Pond Branch Road from Montgomery Clark Pate and Cynthia Lynn Pate to Diana Marie Bussard and Brad Lee Bussard $246,000
538 Winterfield Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Maximo Osario Lancerio and Veronica A. Lancerio $297,873
623 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to James Kellen MacLean and Iris Graciela MacLean $227,497
908 Roper Mountain Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Joseph Lyons and Leslie Lyons $295,000
739 Turner Hill Drive from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Ryan Vaughan and Heather Vaughan $286,285
1024 Moore Gate Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Ramesh Patel and Kumud Patel $330,000
124 Cornish Way from Brian D. Briles and Chandra J. Briles to Sarah Lawson Sanders $182,000
2217 Nazareth Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Donna Makara-Diaz $215,638
135 Ridge Terrace Lane from Susan E. Boykin to Elizabeth C. Miles $135,000
100 Oak Leaf Lane from Mark W. Smith to Albert Strickland, Jr. and Jessica Leigh Strickland $144,900
4928 Fish Hatchery Road from Ronnie M. Floyd to Dallas McKenzie Wise and Jonathan Tate Floyd $200,000
1524 Mesa Verde Court from NVR, Inc. to Brandon Huntley and Alexandrea Huntley $192,000
244 Two Notch Road from Sandra Dooley Parker to Elite Builders and Remodeling, LLC $135,000
162 Siddington Way from Anthony B. Anderson to Amie Douglass $172,000
515 Amberwaves Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Luis O. De Jesus-Torres and Gladys Suarez Melendez $249,900
812 Red Solstice Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Godwin Chukwunenye Duru and Anthonia Duru $192,500
113 Spring Tyme Lane from Joyce Sprool to Christian Lee Barr and Lincoln Nathaniel Barr $189,900
413 Peak Copper Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Justus K. Kirwa and Carla C. Kriwa $192,416
928 Bannockburn Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Kenneth Miller $229,900
909 Gum Bluff Court from John G. Legler to Lucy Ileen Barwick $148,000
429 Shag Bark Trail from Sandra Durham to Jessica L. Gardener $187,000
318 Crassula Drive from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Dennis Dixon and Ritsuko T. Dixon $169,129
29160
537 Jim Rucker Road from Amelia Kate Jackson to Tiesha L. Garner $153,500
104 Jim Rucker Road from Patricia T. McLemore to Kellie Kleber $197,000
29169
119 Edgewater Lane from Herman L. Hammond Living Trust and Betty R. Hammond Living Trust to Sherry R. Phillips and William Rhett Kelly $180,000
560 Meeting St. from Angel J. Vargas to Lavendertulip, LLC $180,400
920 Osage Avenue from Wesley Norwood Dickerson Irrevocable Trust to Aaron J. Glenn $145,000
912 C Avenue from Michael L. Goebeler to Joshua Steven Plenzler and Erin Elizabeth Jones $184,000
2104 Raven Trail from Michael Burr and Buffie Han Burr to Samuel B. Watson and Caitlin C. Watson $285,000
2116 Lazy Pines Drive from Charles J. Hawley to Thomas J. Hartmann $176,000
29170
214 Isom Lane from James J. Hamme, Sr. to Jordan Danielle Webster and James Copeland Thomas $132,000
340 Oristo Ridge Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kip D. Beckwith, Jr., Buddy G. Herring and Jo Ann L. Herring $187,581
356 Oristo Ridge Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Marie Allison Starkey and Joshua Shane Starkey $205,020
3309 Glendale Road from Mitchell Davenport and Juno M. Bierman a/k/a June Davenport to Vernie A. Hicks $150,000
211 Parkstream Circle from Erin Boswell Crane f/k/a Erin M. Boswell to Catherine Boswell $105,000
105 Columbia St. from TDM Investments, LLC to Morgan Jeffrey Wood and Ellen Faun Wood Revocable Living Trust $480,000
312 Wesleyan Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Bridgett R. Tabor and Latasha Taylor $158,000
310 John Wayne Drive from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Sarah E. Swittenberg $276,755
100 Lee St. from Estate of Janice E. Gardner to 100 Lee Street, LLC $356,250
175 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to LaToya M. Tittle $199,900
336 Congaree Ridge Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James Lansdell and Tiffany Lansdell $368,699
247 Oristo Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Tyler J. Parker and Bailey M. Parker $197,234
231 Shellmound Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Joseph W. Okey and Alice A. Mansfield $174,810
184 Appletree Lane from Christina Solway Frick f/k/a Christina Growley Solway to Kristina A. Pruitt $125,000
247 Lake Frances Drive from Mary Elizabeth Rogan n/k/a Mary Elizabeth Rogan Dozier to Michael L. Goebeler and Stefanie L. Goebeler $380,000
811 Frogmore Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Tashima Janee Martin $170,000
29172
106 Burkett St. from Randolph O. Baldwin to Benjamin C. Newtona and Tammy E. Newton $149,000
759 Lansford Bay Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to McKenzie A. Pepper and Elizabeth Pepper $197,189
735 Lansford Bay Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Linda Schaertl $173,100
29210
913 Tara Trail from Juno Properties, LLC to Christopher R. McNeil $169,900
113 Tram Court from Mildred Loftin and Stacy Renee Nates to Marion R. Morris and Sandra A. Morris $173,000
209 Ambling Circle from Joyce Holladay Adams Trust to Mark S. Finocchiaro, Sr. $140,900
29212
112 Brent Ford Road from Catherine G. Sylvester to William Brian Rowan and Amanda Larene Rowan $195,000
121 Kinder Road from Caleb S. Kellogg and Ashly K. Kellogg to Mary Ashley Morgan Marshall $148,000
161 Langsdale Road from Lance P. Anderson and Joselin L. Gustafsson to Matthew Ryan Benenhaley $272,000
117 Cove Court from Andrew F. Coleman and Mitzie Joy Coleman to John David Coleman and Sherrie Jo Anne Coleman $137,500
123 Cove Court from Mary Beth W. Brown and John Michael Brown to Robert S. Croom $126,000
166 Stockmoor Road from Lani B. Baxter and Jerry L. Baxter to Lorence H. Crossett, III $143,000
206 Aldbury Road from Estate of Betty Ann Crockett to Cody M. Ailes $110,000
121 Walnut Court from Thomas Webb to Angel Juan Vargas $280,400
235 Shoals Landing Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Kenneth Ray Aycock, Sr. and Hazel Greene Aycock $225,990
838 Shoreview Drive from Rolando M. Santiago and Susan G. Santiago to Michael Lee Moore and Donna Upchurch Moore $640,000
177 Ridgemont Drive from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Benjamin Keith Sawyer and Jennifer Sandra Sawyer $288,000
319 Waltham Abby Road from Barbara R. Williams to Charmaine S. Brunson and James F. Brunson $155,000
1735 Willow Creek Drive from James A. Revels to Brandon E. Newell $152,500
125 Crossbow Court from Marjorie H. Gooding to Wallco, LLC $200,000
433 Winding Way from John Edward Jones and Andrea Wonderly Jones to Andre Rosaire Girard and Pamela Girard $177,500
232 Braewick Road from Kevin R. Carpenter to Peter C. Wilkins $148,000
151 Seafarer Lane from Safe Haven Properties, LLC to Deborah R. Shuler $124,500
Kershaw County
29020
880 St. Paul’s Church Circle from Signal Homes, LLC to Monique DuBose $141,900
114 Ascot Drive from Dara Barron to Ryan D. Bowen $399,900
2238 and 2274 Beaver Creek Road from Barbara F. Owens and Jack Owens to Steven K. Henderson and Michele C. Henderson $188,000
692 Red Fox Road from Lucy K. Hines Revocable Trust to Janice Coley $275,000
29045
854 Draymore Lane from Richard M. Peake to Austin Peake $133,000
989 Wildwood Lane from Mary Morgan to Schanen L. Davis and Rosane L. Davis $125,000
315 Watts Hill Road from Mildred Mae Manley to Donna Jan Blazek and Anthony Gene Blazek $121,900
29078
219 Pine Mark Lane from Henry R. Powers and Rosemary K. Powers to Henry Rodney Powers, Jr. and Bridgett Charlene Powers $149,000
1848 Fort Jackson Road from The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development a/k/a The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Christina L. Lawson $105,000
101 Falcon Crest Road from Christopher Maynard to Charles Mark Paulson and Katherine Elizabeth Paulson $140,000
308 Chickadee Lane from Cody A. Gillespie to Stephanie N. Sword $144,900
69 Leatherwood Drive from Kenneth F. Galdeen and Mary E. Galdeen to Jody L. Atkinson and Meredith C. Atkinson $255,000
31 Haven Way from Albert E. Lawrence and Gwendolyn H. Lawence and Colette C. Slemp $167,500
29130
2668 Lake Road from Gordon Family Wealth Trust to Robert G. Bailey and Darlene R. Bailey $115,000
1954 Boxelder Trail from Richard Ray Owens to Shannon A. Atkinson and James G. Atkinson $125,000
Comments