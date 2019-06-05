High profile Irmo strip mall sells for $4.4 million

Communities around Lake Murray continue to grow Michael Murphy, a former pro-bass fisherman, uses fishing as a way to guide clients across Lake Murray and show them property. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Michael Murphy, a former pro-bass fisherman, uses fishing as a way to guide clients across Lake Murray and show them property.

The High Point Centre strip mall in Irmo has been sold.

The high profile mall at 800 Lake Murray Blvd. was sold by Pebb Irmo, LLC to Store Master Funding II, LLC for $4.4 million.

The mall, built in 1994, has 61,888 square feet of leasable space, according to LoopNet.

Here are the other property transfers for the week of June 3.

Top Five Richland County

800 Lake Murray Boulevard 29063 from Pebb Irmo, LLC to Store Master Funding II, LLC $4,400,000

4765 Heath Hill Road 29206 from Andrew C. Reed and Sara Reed to John Anderson Folsom and Lucy Currie Folsom $1,165,000

339 Heyward St. 29201 from 339 Heyward Street, LLC to Heyward Street Holdings, LLC $930,000

172 Island View Circle 29045 from William Keith Bishop and Melissa Munoz-Bishop to Stanley J. Cooper and Linda Mendenhall-Cooper $825,000

3700 Cassina Road 29205 from Richard Moody, Jr. to W. Jenkins Williamson, Jr. $800,000

Top Five Lexington County

937 S. Lake Drive 29072 from Chatham Capital, LLC to QuikTrip Corporation $1,400,000

129 Ashley Trace Drive 29072 from Ashley C. Taylor and Meredith J. Taylor to Shuai Chen and Chensi Zhou $666,000

838 Shoreview Drive 29212 from Rolando M. Santiago and Susan G. Santiago to Michael Lee Moore and Donna Upchurch Moore $640,000

116 Caribou St. 29072 from Glen A. Hill and Beverly B. Hill to Marcus L. Miller and Ann S. Miller $593,500

105 Columbia St. 29170 from TDM Investments, LLC to Morgan Jeffrey Wood and Ellen Faun Wood Revocable Living Trust $480,000

Top Three Kershaw County

114 Ascot Drive 29020 from Dara Barron to Ryan D. Bowen $399,900

692 Red Fox Road 29020 from Lucy K. Hines Revocable Trust to Janice Coley $275,000

69 Leatherwood Drive 29078 from Kenneth F. Galdeen and Mary E. Galdeen to Jody L. Atkinson and Meredith C. Atkinson $255,000

Richland County

29016





1155 Valley Estates from Peter J. Bruns and Cami Bruns to HPA US1 LLC $315,000

25 Broken Arrow Court from John D. Schuster to Michael T. Gilliam and Precious Felder $184,900

503 Cartgate Circle from Joseph B. Lowder and Cheryl A. Lowder to HPA US1 LLC $345,000

1122 Grey Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Velton Bennett and Tammy Thomas Bennett $198,796

35 Lata Palm Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Leon L. McCargo $343,923

114 Deer Creek Drive from Howard F. Cantrell, Jr. and Robin S. Cantrell to Christie E. Adams $199,000

747 Clamp Road from Daniel J. Gibbs and Richard G. Lambert to Blake C. Krueger and Erika M. Krueger $230,000

75 Glen Ord Court from Jeffrey J. Flowers to Pierre D. McFadden and Salonda Gallishaw $209,000

331 Kingsbury Lane from Abigail L. Creese to Shavon Jones $279,900

656 Kennington Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Quinteris D. Hodges and Shequita M. Hodges $216,100

3015 Gedney Circle from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michelle Gertru Metts $210,000

513 Holland Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Layla Mitchell $187,751

408 Pine Knot Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Magnus O. Thorpe and Helena A. Thorpe $397,637

151 Graddick Road from Adam L. Martin to James R. Errante $137,500

679 Scarlet Baby Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Richard T. Waters, Shirley A. Waters and Cathy Lynn Banks $248,990

554 Long Pine Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jaime D. Soto Ramos and Kayleigh Sarah Soto $252,626

29036





2180 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Chang Liu and Fei Qian $396,308

546 Foxstone Drive from Brandy Lee to Thomas A. Opalka $160,000

216 Matisse Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to John Patrick Coleman $254,250

112 Lake Hilton Drive from Ashley G. Hyman and Loren M. Hyman to Taylor Seffels $255,000

140 Cordage Drive from Allison S. Mitchum and Kevin G. Mitchum to Lauren Shuler Thompson $172,000

29044





1333 Hickory Hill Road from Truth Church and Ministries, Inc. to Bobby Jermaine Fullard $199,000

29045





172 Island View Circle from William Keith Bishop and Melissa Munoz-Bishop to Stanley J. Cooper and Linda Mendenhall-Cooper $825,000

30 Attucks Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to George Simons and Yelena El-haji $193,796

925 Hargrave Bend from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Bing Gong Gao $314,900

321 Liberty Ridge Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Shevonda Shell $210,862

3027 Cool Breeze Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Damon Lamar Butler and Monica Jean Dixon a/k/a Monica Dixon Butler $429,900

331 Avensong Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jermaine S. Smith and Erika L. Smith $289,900

25 Attucks Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Juanita C. Blagmon $189,900

5 Spears Court from Lakeshia Tew and Rodino Tew to Desiree L. Foster $149,000

1194 Coopers Ridge Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Martin Jon Guzior, III $184,779

116 Milkweed Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kenneth Jerome English and Nicole Miller-English $349,900

29061





29 Wishmore Court from Cecilia Hem-Lee and Josh Hem-Lee to John Patterson and Denise Patterson $135,000

29063





129 Jim Koon Road from Rachel Hauser and Brandon Hauser to Marlon Simeon Durity and Colette Durity $336,500

105 Heathwood Circle from Christopher Graves and Tammela Graves to Tina Moak $287,000

235 Bookman Mill Road from Abraham C. Greyling to Brenna K. Lowe $112,000

607 Doncaster Drive from Gregory Jordan Smith and Ollie Smith to Alyxandria V. Fredrickson and Eric Frederickson $164,900

109 Pale Ivy Lane from E. Wayne Pittman to Mildred L. Loftin $170,500

147 Cedar Chase Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Randall L. Smith and Rita T. Smith $300,000

302 Arbor Oaks Lane from Sharon Post Revocable Trust to Benjamin Oke $195,000

300 Milway Road from Matthew N. Netzel to Joshua Y. Hemmings and Alexandria F. Hemmings $100,000

120 Coopers Hawk Circle from Christine E. Lutz n/k/a Christine Adams to Wesley Phillip Meadows and Elizabeth Condra Meadows $231,000

1024 Coogler St. from David Reyes to Thomas Webb $275,000

111 Old Hall Road from Lucretia L. Jones to Eric V. Clark $168,900

533 Parlock Road from Marion L. Rich and Janet E. Rich to Murle C. Meetze, III $124,900

159 Bradstone Road from James M. English, Pauline D. English and Valerie E. Rumbough to Jessica D. Washington $133,000

121 Caddis Creek Road from Matthew Ryan Benenhaley to Sheri R. Wharton $136,000

112 Rolling Creek Circle from Curtis G. Condra, Jr. and Tara Condra Brockman to Richard Garcia and Bonnie Garcia $302,500

800 Lake Murray Boulevard from Pebb Irmo, LLC to Store Master Funding II, LLC $4,400,000

208 Aderley Oak Loop from Robert J. Norris and Patricia B. Norris to Sharon Hamill $145,500

29201





339 Heyward St. from 339 Heyward Street, LLC to Heyward Street Holdings, LLC $930,000

352 Canal Place Drive from Thomas F. Walker, Jr. to John Charles Sharpe $224,900

1106 Gist St. from Julie A. Reed to Kaye H. Shipley $581,500

723 Darlington St. from Adam G. Regenthal to Andrew Paul Flack and Marycruz Noemi Figueroa $152,000

1312 Northwood St. from Jeremy D. Lethco and Mary K. Lethco to Laura M. Smoak and Jeffrey B. Smoak $205,000

1829 Senate St., Apt. 8-F from Brian J. Cohl and Stacey L. Cohl to Barbara Ann Rogers $175,000

1929 Bluff Road, Unit 128 from Lisa A. Cieslak and Kaitlin Cieslak Skelton f/k/a Kaitlin F. Cieslak to Mona Baldauf, Gerard Baldauf and Hailey Baldauf $124,500

1520 Senate St., Unit 9-E from Maria Mendez and Enrique A. Mendez to Amy Anders Land $129,000

601 Main St., Unit 126 from Chris Nesmith and Melanie L. Culpepper to Mark Andrew Yancey and Leslie Elaine Yancey $272,000

29203





208 Birchfield Drive from Emily V. Bates, Traci Crosby and Qonza Crosby to Latoya Christine Bennefield $186,000

561 W. Killian Road from I-77, LLC to Killian Hotels, LLC $682,000

472 Summerlea Drive from Jason L. Brunson to Sojourner P. Williams $145,000

1005 Carola Avenue from Celtic Works, Inc. to Christopher Harris, Jr. and Darien Harris $188,000

715 Sharpe Road from Estate of Joseph B. Landrum to Lauren E. Collins and Robert Edward Richardson $185,000

29204





1216 Devonshire Drive from 3464 Sunset Blvd LLC to Matthew Evan Trail and Jane Edwards Trail $365,000

1833 Glenwood Road from Jane Marie Edwards a/k/a Jane Trail and Matthew E. Trail to Martin Andrew McKissick and Amy Jackson McKissick $193,000

20 Delane Drive from Torchbearer Properties, LLC a/k/a Torch Realty, LLC to Robert A. Brugh and Phyllis I. Brugh $150,500

2132 Robin Road from Jennifer T. Greenwell n/k/a Jennifer G. Hamilton to Sara H. Kalbaugh $126,000

2637 Merling Drive from Elden Duane Daniels and Janet Daniels McCabe to Carolyn Campbell Johnson $112,500

29205





918 S. Bonham Road from Robyn S. Richardson and Scarlett S. Atkinson to Justin Hans Lang-Spittler and Sabine F. Lang $177,500

3219 Rosewood Drive from Jane L. Flake to Aaron Joseph Aranda $100,000

506 King St. from Peggy W. Brown and Estate of James W. Brown to Kelsey Rothera Day, Robin Ellis Rothera and Andrea Rose Rothera $293,000

11 Cedarwood Lane from Charlotte Hutton Cox and James Austin Cox to James W. Haltiwanger, Jr. TEEECQ Sallie B. Haltiwanger GST Trust $331,000

1704 Pinewood Drive from John M. Risko, Sandra S. Risko and Benjamin A. Risko to John T. Wakefield, Jenny Wakefeild, William Walker Wakefield and John Brownlee Wakefield $234,900

305 Fulton St. from Edward Lipscomb and Jill Lipscomb to 305 Fulton Street, LLC $310,000

1101 S. Beltline Boulevard from Robert A. Britt and Clinton L. Mullins to Jean Kearney $390,000

203 S. Waccamaw Avenue from Richard James Ford and Kelly Goodlove Ford to Dylan Ward Goff and Carla Gray Goff $720,000

2427 Terrace Way from David Michael Heath and Dominique L. Heath to Kathryn M. Lindeman and Albert S. Nunez $435,000

2822 Blossom St. from Dylan W. Goff and Carla G. Goff to Willis C. Moore, III and Debra G. Moore $375,000

537 S. Bull St. from Robert W. Smalling and Aileen M. Smalling Living Trust to Andre Shawn Davis $208,500

131 Woodrow St. from M. Michele Burnette to Bradley H. Powers $467,500

4100 Yale Avenue from Timothy Scott Maples and Judy Saunders Maples to Nicholas W. Feigley and Pamela L. Szathmary $322,650

2305 Blossom St. from L. Allan James to David A. Guy $285,000

1731 Enoree Avenue from Martha F. Thomas to Richard J. Ford and Kelly Goodlove Ford $425,999

3415 Wheat St. from Jackqulin C. Kirby, Richard J. Ford and Kelly G. Ford to Adam C. Fenton and Amy E. Lake $249,900

123 Kalmia Drive from Ross J. Taylor and Elise Maggioncalda to Travis Ward and Emily Ward $299,000

3213 Amherst Avenue from Melissa J. Armstrong to Walter Lee Meares $512,000

3700 Cassina Road from Richard Moody, Jr. to W. Jenkins Williamson, Jr. $800,000

1915 Kennedy St. from Joanna M. Arief and Alexander K. Arief to Manuel T. Deguzman, Matthew S. Deguzman and Stefani P. Deguzman $180,250

3919 Thornwell Court from Columbia Town Properties, LLC to Christopher B. Viard $168,000

2806 Kershaw St. from Karen Abney f/k/a Karen M. Linton to Campbell Gray Stuckey $208,000







29206





5930 Northridge Road from Kathryn W. Parrott to John Bradford Miano and Grace Ellen Miano $285,000

6301 Pinefield Road from Mildred Waites Lemond to Angela W. Yates $207,000

6079 Crabtree Road from Charles E. Lynde, Andrea Lynde and Amalia Lynde a/k/a Amalia Mock to Karen E. Thompson $230,000

3919 Longbrook Road from Warren E. Propst to Patrice S. Gibson $182,000

25 Coronet Dr. from Jerry A. Russell and Helen K. Russell to Sean Dozier and Mary Elizabeth Dozier $318,500

503 Alexander Circle from The Heinitsh-Roberts, LLC to Lynn S. Evans and Victor S. Evans $210,000

208 Gregg Parkway from Revocable Trust Agreement of Annette M. Goldstsein to Marjorie Lyall Heggie and David S. Estefano $525,000

4014 MacGregor Drive from Emily A. Long to Mary Michele Burnette $262,500

4765 Heath Hill Road from Andrew C. Reed and Sara Reed to John Anderson Folsom and Lucy Currie Folsom $1,165,000

4111 Trenholm Road from Christopher R. Spotts to Dara J. Barron $269,900

1346 Sinkler Road from Nancy Alexander Winn Trust to Bradley P. Mote and Benjamin G. Mote, II $340,000

34 Churchill Circle from Edward M. Weathers and Anna B. Weathers to Denice Reynolds Rowell $291,000

29209





300 Hampton Forest Drive from Lauren A. Tison to Branden T. Litle $124,900

613 Legacy Park Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Nicholas Johnson and Kimberly Johnson $144,125

137 Vermillion Drive from Southern Traditional Homes, Inc. to Denequio Yvonnta Jones $180,000

110 Emerald Lake Road from Athena S. Christensen f/k/a Athena S. Westeren and Carl C. Christensen to Andrew B. Seebauer and Stefanie L. Seebauer $195,000

6308 Christie Road from Steven B. Bouknight and Rhonda R. Bouknight to Melissa Dawson $242,500

9510 Commonwealth Boulevard from Day 7 Properties, LLC and K.A.L. Short Sales, LLC to Kyler Aaron $172,000

7538 Stephen St. from Betty Jean Gray and Melanie Gray Rease to Rachel Watjen $110,000

118 Courtyard Homes Drive from David R. Granger and Kelsey Granger to Ramset Melvin Calhoun $115,000

249 Knight Valley Circle from Nathan Stephens and Sarah Stephens to Efren John Afante $162,500

14 Creek Way Court from Marc A. Steele and Karen D. Steele to Pacey Stone and Courtney Starcher $133,500

6409 Saye Cut from Allison P. Clinton a/k/a Allison Clinton Kingery to Shannon Bullion $235,000

119 High Hampton Drive from William L. Boozer, II Living Trust to Richard J. Morgan and Dee C. Morgan $540,000

840 Forest Park Road from Don D. Dinkel and Janice Foy Dinkel to Kayla Mae Dinkel $125,000

1101 Coatesdale Road from Catherine Watt f/k/a Catherine W. Hough to David R. Granger and Kelsey M. Granger $245,000

513 Eastfair Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Krista M. Mezentsoff $153,068

396 Fox Squirrel Circle from Aaron Bartfield to Chestnee Morrow $131,000

497 Galway Lane from John D. Blair and Jennifer L. Blair to Caroline Assey Lowe and Forrest Justin Lowe $335,000

29210





1007 Piney Woods Road from Southern Dwellings, LLC to Brian Berry and Samerra Small $122,000

133 Nobility Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Terrance Dwayne Wright $116,400

109 River Bluff Court from Antony I. Bell and Elizabeth A. Bell to Lisa Elain Hopkins and Robert Lane Cowsert $126,000

29212





1624 Lost Creek Drive from Richard L. Garcia to Brian Oneal Pugh $237,000

29223





141 Heritage Lane from Bradley G. Gonda and Carla H. Gonda to Jessica Raquelle Moultrie and Roland Edward Robinson, Jr. $165,500

205 Rabon Springs Road from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Kindell Chelsea Brown $135,000

2912 Hickory Nut Lane from Terry B. Pack and Vivian W. Pack to Lauren F. Pansegrau $175,000

106 Leaning Tree Road from Kelvin J. Wiley to Raji L. Kodali $400,000

58 Olde Springs Road from Alvin R. Cockerel and Leila M. Cockerel to Mark R. Levine and Cameron C. Levine $249,000

217 Rabon Springs Road from James B. Cook to Gerald Lavon Evans $153,000

29229





24 Loggerhead Drive from Joseph A. Ferrugia and Christine L. Ferrugia to Rickey A. Economes, II and Allison M. Economes $195,000

225 Salusbury Lane from Estate of Herbert Drucker to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $100,000

704 Sorenson Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jon A. Miller and Aurora Miller $247,900

417 Robins Egg Drive from Kisito T. Ogoussan to Chrystal D. Stukes $168,000

195 Cogburn Road from Mandy Best f/n/a Mandy Haney to KLH1 Properties, LLC $115,000

804 Sutters Mill Road from Nelson J. Wilson, Jr. and Patricia H. Wilson to Travis R. Pinkston $158,000

790 Harbor Vista Drive from Yuhong Wu and Kang Liu to Ashlynn P. Owens $282,000

101 Belle Grove Circle from Virginia R. Barrett n/k/a Virginia R. Pope to Earnest L. King, Jr. and Courtney P. McCallum $280,000

20 Coulter Pine Court from Hedi A. Bingham n/k/a Hedi England to Robert R. Mableton, Sr. and Khnitta Mableton $169,900

402 Winslow Way from Jennifer R. Jeffcoat to Valinda Drakeford and Ruth E. Frazier $110,000

304 Morning Echo Drive from Raymond M. Van Camp and Lynn M. Van Camp to Matthew Ryan Roberge, Erin Nic ole Wilson and Paula J. Roberge $335,000

1013 Colony Park Drive from Rose M. Kimberley to Donna L. Champ $127,500

567 Teaberry Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Gerald C. Lewis and Latonya T. Lewis $220,000

808 Wickham Lane from Latricia M. Brooks to Robert A. Weeratne and Kathleen Tiru $156,900

962 Centennial Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brandi Danielle Harden and Duane Ligon-Lindsay $328,608

863 Sandmyrtle Circle from Victor A. Santiago to Barbara Wingate $127,950

405 Green Rose Road from Terry Faciane, Jr. and Laura Faciane to Terra Ashleigh Sevinsky and Nichollas Cory Sevinsky $136,000

722 Brannigan Lane from JPMorgan Chase Bank to Aaron Bartfield $104,250

3 Sweet Jasmine Court from Eric D. Mollo and Carolan Glatstein to Tyler C. Stephens and Leah Stephens $304,900

121 Camlin Court from Leslie Ann Hoover to Dena L. Jenkins $188,000

217 Castle Ridge Drive from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Willie P. Mullins and Victoria R. Mullins $145,000

Lexington County

29033





1808 10th St. from Elite Builders and Remodeling, LLC to Randolph O. Baldwin $187,000

1909 Third St. from Revive Homes, LLC to Ben D. Wilkerson and Lori L. Wilderson $114,000

1217 Congaree Bluff Court from Lady Street Builders, LLC to William M. Durkin and Patti Durkin $435,599

29036





814 Bergenfield Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Amelia K. Jackson and Cullen David Parrott $242,028

239 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Michael Daniel Pfeiffer $191,500

198 Walkbridge Way from Joshua A. Bennett to Matthew B. Turner $164,900

137 Shipyard Boulevard from Matthew L. Tepper to Sarah Lynn Johnsen $169,900

228 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Daniel Peipert $200,000

824 Summer Sands Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Cory M. Genetski and Frances E. Genetski $294,994

1324 Dreher Island Road from Diana M. Bussard and Brad L. Bussard to Randall Magee $275,000

557 Lever Hill Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Daniel John Rossman and Karla H. Hazen $317,055

765 Xander Way from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Patrick Brian Lotan and Sandra Lynn Lotan $289,900

550 Lilypad Court from David N. Yohan and Sara Breanne Sikes Yohan to Debra A. Day $429,500

29053





519 Lawndale Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jennifer Giles Castillo and Marcos M. Giles Castillo $158,000

29054





2359 Shulls Ford Road from Charles Edward Wyont a/k/a Charles Wyont and Karen Crouch Wyont a/k/a Karen Wyont to Charles W. McDaniel and Doris W. McDaniel $232,000

231 Evans Addy Road from Travis Blake Nance and Stasia Nance to Nathan D. Nienberg $234,000

200 Whiteplains Court from Allan M. Dickerson and John E. Dickerson, Jr. to David F. Parsons and Lynn A. Parsons $290,000

448 W. Point Drive from Woodridge Investments, L.P. to Christopher S. Andrews and Jody A. Andrews $232,000

430 Long Branch Road from Deborah A. McKinney, Donna M. Wright and Michael L. Mayo to Thomas D. Hines $127,500

1300 Martins Camp Lane from Meredith B. Graves and Henry D. Pigg to Amy Gootee Rohrs and John Geoffrey Rohrs $319,000

2807 Priceville Road from Horace Dale Johnson and Teresa M. Johnson to Kerry R. Brown and Georgia M. Brown $356,000

29063





5 Cotting Court from Loretta R. Whitehead and James D. Whitehead to Gopi Shah $285,000

128 Castle Vale from John S. Sands and Teresa G. Sands to Chad R. Russell and Heather P. Russell $160,000

29070





635 E. Church St. from Joan T. Caughman Irrevocable Trust and Estate of Joan T. Caughman to Kimberly McKinney $186,000

3848 Fairview Road from Alvin J. Miller to Maria Rose Moscatello and Cameron Temples $147,500

1060 Vansant Road from George R. and Anne Q. Shealy Revocable Living Trust to Robert G. Shealy $150,000

327 Bush Clover Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to D. Thomas Edwards and Virginia Edwards $184,900

119 Mallard Watch Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Edward L. Daughtrey, Jr. and Nancy B. Daughtrey $320,261

332 Bush Clover Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Carter Lybrand and Lacie R. Lybrand $189,500

115 S. Park Place from McGuinn Homes, LLC to William E. Lucas and Robyn L. Lucas $372,900

29072





316 Lightning Bug Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Robin W. Whiting $414,000

405 Jordan Way from Adam J. Whiting and Robin W. Whiting to Jonas I. Hughes and Charlotte L. Sellers $263,500

105 Linger Court from Amanda Murphy and Kurt Murphy to Keith J. Brayman and Michelle L. Brayman $240,000

375 Poindexter Lane from Estate of Li9nda Spring Sheely to Lisa N. Accordini $233,000

128 Red Barn Road from Joyce Dennis Park a/k/a Joyce D. Park to Sophia K. Harvin and Elliott P. Layne $172,000

100 Marissa Lane from Traverse City Family Trust to Chloe McKenzie Hardy $287,000

151 Greenside Drive from Jason Conrad and Jennifer Conrad to Rajesh K. Verma and Neelam Verma $469,900

308 Lightening Bug Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Patrick Lilavois $429,000

328 Lightning Bug Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to John Carl Enright, Jr. and Michelle Smoak Enright $395,000

513 Saddlebrooke Lane from Fusion Real Estate Investment Group, LLC to Brandi Q. Patterson $151,000

207 Harbor Vista Circle from David E. Wichmann and Tamy K. Wichmann to Jason Blaney and Brianna Blaney $220,000

332 Allenbrooke Drive from Dominic A. Trabucco and Lisa Trabucco to Josiah N., Gaza and Mary Leigh Gaza $215,000

175 Spillway Boulevard from Alexander J. Krakuszeski and Catherine M. Krakuszeski to Chad Elliott Nabors and Kristin Smith Nabors $320,000

115 Yellowbark Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Donovan Dean and Ashley M. Dean $340,777

133 Village View Way from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to William A. Forsythe and Susan W. Forsythe $239,000

417 Rolling Shoals Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Bruce M. Tucker and Sharon Steele $284,060

459 Sterling Road from James Brett Cooke to John W. Hastings and Devan Leigh Hardy $212,900

204 Coventry Drive from Nicholas Robert Fields and Maria Christine Fields to Ashley Elizabeth Lehuanani Santiago $155,000

201 Golden Fluke Drive from Edward Daughtrey and Nancy Daughtrey to Shaishavkrmar Shah and Suhani Shah $339,000

828 Mallard Lakes Drive from Elizabeth A. Watson to Christina A. Brown $169,900

120 Fox Chase from Michael Todd Jensen to Elizabeth A. Watson and Michael Watson $225,000

132 Inverness Drive from Robert S. Patterson and Virginia P. Patterson to Dwight L. Johnson $362,500

301 Cobbleview Drive from Nicholas A. Kunkel and Anna T. Kunkel to Joshua L. Windham and Oriana B. Windham $185,000

164 Flagstone Way from Dustin Ryan Stimson to Blair A. Morris $255,500

508 Ariel Circle from Marlin L. Williams and Sumer N. Williams to Kaylin E. Fitzgerald and Stefano S. Crociata $231,000

112 Village View Way from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Qiu Fang Dong and Jianfeng Zheng $262,800

937 S. Lake Drive from Chatham Capital, LLC to QuikTrip Corporation $1,400,000

212 S. Lake Drive from James R. Reilly and Rachel C. Reilly to County of Lexington $130,000

107 White Oleander Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Christopher T. Hancock and Dayna B. Hancock $330,912

639 Hopscotch Lane from Kaelyn Eddy and Christopher Eddy to Daniel Dieter $219,500

363 Asa Rose Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Rachael C. Stockwell and Andrew James Hershelman $252,065

153 Fitzwarin Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Thomas Walter Sharpe and Vicki Ellis Sharpe $319,911

2202 Laryn Lane from Thomas W. Sharpe and Vicki E. Sharpe to Mark J. Hatchett and Esther Y. Hatchett $347,500

334 Sterling Brook Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Michael J. Bath and Ariana Lizelle Bath $364,900

159 Spillway Boulevard from Manharsinh N. Parmar and Firojabibi M. Parmar to William K. Baerwalde and Irene R. Baerwalde $295,000

318 Brooklet Court from Thomas Joseph Johnston and Lesley Joyce Johnston to Jeffrey Allen Jones and Amanda Jones $452,000

206 Laurel Drive from Cody A. Bonham to Jared M. Librich and Rosemary H. Librich $132,000

122 Hope Springs Road from David M. Mackey to Charles William Bootie $368,000

334 Cabana Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Christopher George Taflinger and Natalie Michelle Taflinger $208,241

129 Ashley Trace Drive from Ashley C. Taylor and Meredith J. Taylor to Shuai Chen and Chensi Zhou $666,000

116 Caribou St. from Glen A. Hill and Beverly B. Hill to Marcus L. Miller and Ann S. Miller $593,500

100 Everleigh Court from Michael W. Pickens and Shannon S. Pickens to Glen A. Hill and Beverly B. Hill $390,000

919 Seabrook Court from Colene Brockman Crider and Brannon Lee Crider to Matthew A. Landsea $415,750

29073





223 Red Leaf Court from Jacob Graf to Chancen W. Blackwood and Meredith H. Blackwood $146,000

741 Vista Farm Court from Stephanie Lauren Pascal n/k/a Stephanie Pascal Statham to Zachary C. Hollis and Lindsey N. Hollis $187,500

237 S. Wrenwood Drive from John W. Morgan and Marie Morgan to Randolph Patrick Hahne $130,000

150 Volley Court from Paula Harden to Leroy Kirk Singletary and Jackie Parsons Singletary $115,000

123 Timbergate Drive from George M. Green a/k/a G. Michael Grecu and Rosan K. Grecu to Philip Bambach and Ashley Young Bambach $221,500

704 Turner Hill Drive from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Nancy Huynh and Haxuyen Trinh $348,415

242 Crassula Drive from Kui-Im Lee to Shelby L. Smith $169,900

173 Knotts Road from Susan C. Dooley and James R. Dooley to Christopher Michael Strunk and Diane Marie Strunk $197,500

472 Pond Branch Road from Montgomery Clark Pate and Cynthia Lynn Pate to Diana Marie Bussard and Brad Lee Bussard $246,000

538 Winterfield Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Maximo Osario Lancerio and Veronica A. Lancerio $297,873

623 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to James Kellen MacLean and Iris Graciela MacLean $227,497

908 Roper Mountain Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Joseph Lyons and Leslie Lyons $295,000

739 Turner Hill Drive from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Ryan Vaughan and Heather Vaughan $286,285

1024 Moore Gate Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Ramesh Patel and Kumud Patel $330,000

124 Cornish Way from Brian D. Briles and Chandra J. Briles to Sarah Lawson Sanders $182,000

2217 Nazareth Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Donna Makara-Diaz $215,638

135 Ridge Terrace Lane from Susan E. Boykin to Elizabeth C. Miles $135,000

100 Oak Leaf Lane from Mark W. Smith to Albert Strickland, Jr. and Jessica Leigh Strickland $144,900

4928 Fish Hatchery Road from Ronnie M. Floyd to Dallas McKenzie Wise and Jonathan Tate Floyd $200,000

1524 Mesa Verde Court from NVR, Inc. to Brandon Huntley and Alexandrea Huntley $192,000

244 Two Notch Road from Sandra Dooley Parker to Elite Builders and Remodeling, LLC $135,000

162 Siddington Way from Anthony B. Anderson to Amie Douglass $172,000

515 Amberwaves Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Luis O. De Jesus-Torres and Gladys Suarez Melendez $249,900

812 Red Solstice Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Godwin Chukwunenye Duru and Anthonia Duru $192,500

113 Spring Tyme Lane from Joyce Sprool to Christian Lee Barr and Lincoln Nathaniel Barr $189,900

413 Peak Copper Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Justus K. Kirwa and Carla C. Kriwa $192,416

928 Bannockburn Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Kenneth Miller $229,900

909 Gum Bluff Court from John G. Legler to Lucy Ileen Barwick $148,000

429 Shag Bark Trail from Sandra Durham to Jessica L. Gardener $187,000

318 Crassula Drive from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Dennis Dixon and Ritsuko T. Dixon $169,129

29160





537 Jim Rucker Road from Amelia Kate Jackson to Tiesha L. Garner $153,500

104 Jim Rucker Road from Patricia T. McLemore to Kellie Kleber $197,000

29169





119 Edgewater Lane from Herman L. Hammond Living Trust and Betty R. Hammond Living Trust to Sherry R. Phillips and William Rhett Kelly $180,000

560 Meeting St. from Angel J. Vargas to Lavendertulip, LLC $180,400

920 Osage Avenue from Wesley Norwood Dickerson Irrevocable Trust to Aaron J. Glenn $145,000

912 C Avenue from Michael L. Goebeler to Joshua Steven Plenzler and Erin Elizabeth Jones $184,000

2104 Raven Trail from Michael Burr and Buffie Han Burr to Samuel B. Watson and Caitlin C. Watson $285,000

2116 Lazy Pines Drive from Charles J. Hawley to Thomas J. Hartmann $176,000

29170





214 Isom Lane from James J. Hamme, Sr. to Jordan Danielle Webster and James Copeland Thomas $132,000

340 Oristo Ridge Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kip D. Beckwith, Jr., Buddy G. Herring and Jo Ann L. Herring $187,581

356 Oristo Ridge Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Marie Allison Starkey and Joshua Shane Starkey $205,020

3309 Glendale Road from Mitchell Davenport and Juno M. Bierman a/k/a June Davenport to Vernie A. Hicks $150,000

211 Parkstream Circle from Erin Boswell Crane f/k/a Erin M. Boswell to Catherine Boswell $105,000

105 Columbia St. from TDM Investments, LLC to Morgan Jeffrey Wood and Ellen Faun Wood Revocable Living Trust $480,000

312 Wesleyan Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Bridgett R. Tabor and Latasha Taylor $158,000

310 John Wayne Drive from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Sarah E. Swittenberg $276,755

100 Lee St. from Estate of Janice E. Gardner to 100 Lee Street, LLC $356,250

175 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to LaToya M. Tittle $199,900

336 Congaree Ridge Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James Lansdell and Tiffany Lansdell $368,699

247 Oristo Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Tyler J. Parker and Bailey M. Parker $197,234

231 Shellmound Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Joseph W. Okey and Alice A. Mansfield $174,810

184 Appletree Lane from Christina Solway Frick f/k/a Christina Growley Solway to Kristina A. Pruitt $125,000

247 Lake Frances Drive from Mary Elizabeth Rogan n/k/a Mary Elizabeth Rogan Dozier to Michael L. Goebeler and Stefanie L. Goebeler $380,000

811 Frogmore Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Tashima Janee Martin $170,000

29172





106 Burkett St. from Randolph O. Baldwin to Benjamin C. Newtona and Tammy E. Newton $149,000

759 Lansford Bay Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to McKenzie A. Pepper and Elizabeth Pepper $197,189

735 Lansford Bay Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Linda Schaertl $173,100

29210





913 Tara Trail from Juno Properties, LLC to Christopher R. McNeil $169,900

113 Tram Court from Mildred Loftin and Stacy Renee Nates to Marion R. Morris and Sandra A. Morris $173,000

209 Ambling Circle from Joyce Holladay Adams Trust to Mark S. Finocchiaro, Sr. $140,900

29212





112 Brent Ford Road from Catherine G. Sylvester to William Brian Rowan and Amanda Larene Rowan $195,000

121 Kinder Road from Caleb S. Kellogg and Ashly K. Kellogg to Mary Ashley Morgan Marshall $148,000

161 Langsdale Road from Lance P. Anderson and Joselin L. Gustafsson to Matthew Ryan Benenhaley $272,000

117 Cove Court from Andrew F. Coleman and Mitzie Joy Coleman to John David Coleman and Sherrie Jo Anne Coleman $137,500

123 Cove Court from Mary Beth W. Brown and John Michael Brown to Robert S. Croom $126,000

166 Stockmoor Road from Lani B. Baxter and Jerry L. Baxter to Lorence H. Crossett, III $143,000

206 Aldbury Road from Estate of Betty Ann Crockett to Cody M. Ailes $110,000

121 Walnut Court from Thomas Webb to Angel Juan Vargas $280,400

235 Shoals Landing Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Kenneth Ray Aycock, Sr. and Hazel Greene Aycock $225,990

838 Shoreview Drive from Rolando M. Santiago and Susan G. Santiago to Michael Lee Moore and Donna Upchurch Moore $640,000

177 Ridgemont Drive from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Benjamin Keith Sawyer and Jennifer Sandra Sawyer $288,000

319 Waltham Abby Road from Barbara R. Williams to Charmaine S. Brunson and James F. Brunson $155,000

1735 Willow Creek Drive from James A. Revels to Brandon E. Newell $152,500

125 Crossbow Court from Marjorie H. Gooding to Wallco, LLC $200,000

433 Winding Way from John Edward Jones and Andrea Wonderly Jones to Andre Rosaire Girard and Pamela Girard $177,500

232 Braewick Road from Kevin R. Carpenter to Peter C. Wilkins $148,000

151 Seafarer Lane from Safe Haven Properties, LLC to Deborah R. Shuler $124,500

Kershaw County

29020





880 St. Paul’s Church Circle from Signal Homes, LLC to Monique DuBose $141,900

114 Ascot Drive from Dara Barron to Ryan D. Bowen $399,900

2238 and 2274 Beaver Creek Road from Barbara F. Owens and Jack Owens to Steven K. Henderson and Michele C. Henderson $188,000

692 Red Fox Road from Lucy K. Hines Revocable Trust to Janice Coley $275,000

29045





854 Draymore Lane from Richard M. Peake to Austin Peake $133,000

989 Wildwood Lane from Mary Morgan to Schanen L. Davis and Rosane L. Davis $125,000

315 Watts Hill Road from Mildred Mae Manley to Donna Jan Blazek and Anthony Gene Blazek $121,900

29078





219 Pine Mark Lane from Henry R. Powers and Rosemary K. Powers to Henry Rodney Powers, Jr. and Bridgett Charlene Powers $149,000

1848 Fort Jackson Road from The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development a/k/a The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Christina L. Lawson $105,000

101 Falcon Crest Road from Christopher Maynard to Charles Mark Paulson and Katherine Elizabeth Paulson $140,000

308 Chickadee Lane from Cody A. Gillespie to Stephanie N. Sword $144,900

69 Leatherwood Drive from Kenneth F. Galdeen and Mary E. Galdeen to Jody L. Atkinson and Meredith C. Atkinson $255,000

31 Haven Way from Albert E. Lawrence and Gwendolyn H. Lawence and Colette C. Slemp $167,500

29130





2668 Lake Road from Gordon Family Wealth Trust to Robert G. Bailey and Darlene R. Bailey $115,000

1954 Boxelder Trail from Richard Ray Owens to Shannon A. Atkinson and James G. Atkinson $125,000