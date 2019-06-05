Drivers urged to avoid northeast Richland road for 6 weeks while I-77 bridge is repaired

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes while lanes are closed on Killian Road to repair a bridge over Interstate 77, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.

The work to repair the Killian Road bridge over I-77 will be conducted in two stages and is part of the highway department’s 10-year strategic plan to rehabilitate and improve structurally-deficient bridges across the state, according to a news release from the Department of Transportation.

For the first stage, the right westbound lane of Killian Road starting at Killian Crossing and ending beyond the I-77 overpass will close Monday night and remain closed for three weeks, according to the release. After completion of the right lane of the bridge, traffic will shift onto the new lane and the left lane will be closed to traffic for the second stage.

Lane closures are planned for the westbound portion of Killian Road over I-77 in Richland County beginning the night of June 10. More details at:https://t.co/gCCxeEizy0 pic.twitter.com/VXzrWl6RX2 — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) June 5, 2019

Each stage will last about three weeks, and the entire project is expected to take about six weeks, barring delays from weather or other circumstances, according to the release. Work will be done around the clock to minimize the impact on motorists, transportation officials said.

All I-77 on-ramps and off-ramps at that interchange will remain open during the construction.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area by taking alternate routes during the construction.