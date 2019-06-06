Crash with injuries involving 2 trucks blocking lanes on I-26, troopers say

A crash involving two trucks has closed the eastbound lanes of I-26 in Orangeburg County. Trooper 1st Class Tyler Tidwell/Twitter

A crash involving a two trucks is blocking all eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on I-26 east near mile marker 144, according to the Highway Patrol. Injuries are reported.

Trooper 1st Class Tyler Tidwell said on Twitter that all eastbound lanes are blocked.

Closure due to crash:

I-26 eastbound all lanes closed from exit 136 to exit 145 (Calhoun and Orangeburg Counties).

Detour includes SC 6, US 176 and US 601.

Avoid if possible. Expect heavy congestion and use caution. pic.twitter.com/VpoxVrgddq — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) June 6, 2019

Eastbound traffic on I-26 is being diverted off of Exit 136, Tidwell said.

There was no word on the extent of injuries or on what caused the crash, which appears to involve a Ryder box truck, according to pictures posted by Tidwell.

Check back for updates on this developing story.