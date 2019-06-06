Local

Crash with injuries involving 2 trucks blocking lanes on I-26, troopers say

A crash involving two trucks has closed the eastbound lanes of I-26 in Orangeburg County.
A crash involving two trucks has closed the eastbound lanes of I-26 in Orangeburg County. Trooper 1st Class Tyler Tidwell/Twitter
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

A crash involving a two trucks is blocking all eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on I-26 east near mile marker 144, according to the Highway Patrol. Injuries are reported.

Trooper 1st Class Tyler Tidwell said on Twitter that all eastbound lanes are blocked.

Eastbound traffic on I-26 is being diverted off of Exit 136, Tidwell said.

There was no word on the extent of injuries or on what caused the crash, which appears to involve a Ryder box truck, according to pictures posted by Tidwell.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

  Comments  