A second crash on I-20 eastbound in Lexington, SC, has closed closed a lane on the interstate.

The crash occurred 9:40 a.m. at the 58 mile marker. It has closed the left hand lane.

The first crash occurred about 7 a.m. near the same mile marker. It closed both eastbound lanes for about two hours.

Expect delays while crews work to clear the roadway. You may want to choose another route on your commute.

