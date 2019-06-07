Local
Fire damages Lake Murray landmark business
A fire this morning damaged a landmark Lake Murray business.
Columbia Fire Department crews responded to the fire at the Rusty Anchor Bar & Restaurant near Chapin shortly after 9 a.m.
The fire broke out inside a wall in the rear bar area of the business at 1925 Johnson Marina Road, according to the department. The main building was unaffected.
The cause of the fire has been ruled as electrical, the department said.
The rear bar area has been shutdown but the main restaurant can open as normal.
No one was inside the business when crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
The waterfront restaurant is located in the Lighthouse Marina complex.
