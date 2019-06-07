Gilbert grandmother was repeatedly stabbed and bludgeoned, coroner says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A South Carolina grandmother was repeatedly stabbed and bludgeoned in her Gilbert home Wednesday, according to a report from the Lexington County coroner’s office.

The woman’s grandson, Dustin Edward Hoff, 30, who lived with her, has been charged with her murder.

An autopsy completed Friday on 77-year-old Elaine Hall found that the cause of death was “multiple sharp force injuries to the chest,” according to news release from Coroner Margaret Fisher. Hall “also sustained multiple blunt force injuries due to having been beaten.”

Sheriff’s deputies pulled over Hoff Wednesday when he was spotted driving past the home where the two lived.

He was initially arrested for driving under suspension, Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. He was also cited for driving with an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, jail records show.

After being interviewed by detectives, Hoff was charged with murder, according to the news release. Hoff was also charged with ill treatment of an animal after deputies found a dog stabbed to death inside Hall’s home, the sheriff’s department said.

“Ms. Hall’s family requested a welfare check and a deputy responded to her Neely Wingard Road home to find her deceased inside,” Koon said in the news release. “Just a short time later, deputies spotted Hoff driving by Ms. Hall’s home in her van while they were on scene.”

Hoff was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center. His bond was set at $905 for the combined motor vehicle charges, but he is still being held by the sheriff’s department, jail records show.

Information on a motive for the deadly attack was unavailable.



