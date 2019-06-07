Crash on I-77 south closes both left lanes; fifth lane-closing crash of the day

It’s been a tough day on Midlands’ highways.

A crash that closed to southbound lanes of Interstate 77 at Garners Ferry Road was the fifth lane closing wreck of the day on Midlands interstates.

The wreck occurred at 4:01 p.m. No word on injuries.

Earlier in the day, a collision in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 at Monticello road has closed the right lane.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The crash occurred at 2:17 p.m. , according to the S.C. Department of transportation. No word on injuries.

also, a collision in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 near Chapin closed the left lane.

The crash occurred about 12:15 p.m. two miles east of Exit 91, according to the department.





And, the first crash occurred about 7 a.m. near mile marker 58 on Interstate 20. It closed both eastbound lanes for about two hours.

It was followed a second crash on I-20 eastbound near the same mile marker also closed a lane on the interstate. That crash occurred 9:40 a.m.

All three Lexington County wrecks have since been cleared.

Expect delays on I-20 westbound while crews work to clear the roadway. You may want to choose another route.