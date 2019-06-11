‘Drainage emergency’ to close portion of Gervais Street for nearly a week

A portion of Gervais Street will close over the weekend due to a “drainage emergency,” the S.C. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

Work to repair the drainage issue will close westbound lanes of Gervais from Millwood Avenue to Oak Street, near First Nazareth Baptist Church. The roadway will close to traffic Thursday morning and is expected to reopen Tuesday, June 18, DOT said in a press release.

DOT says the major Columbia roadway’s drainage system was impacted by recent storms.

Signs will direct traffic up North Millwood Avenue, west on Taylor Street and south on Harden Street to reconnect to Gervais. Eastbound lanes will stay open.

Drivers are warned to expect delays and plan alternate routes.

