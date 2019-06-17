Pedestrian hit and killed by 2 cars on Midlands highway, trooper says

A pedestrian died after darting into traffic on a South Carolina highway, according to troopers.

It happened around 9:35 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 301, just south of Orangeburg, Cpl. Sonny Collins of the S.C. Highway Patrol said in a bulletin posted Sunday evening.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, ran into traffic on the highway and was hit by two northbound vehicles, Collins said.

The identity will be released by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.

Neither driver was injured, and neither faces charges in the incident, Collins said.