A big goodbye: Elephants leaving Riverbanks Zoo. Here’s what’s coming in

Riverbanks Zoo will soon say goodbye to one of its favorite longtime exhibits.

The zoo announced Wednesday that it will “soon bid a bittersweet farewell” to its two elephants, Belle and Robin, to make way for a new exhibit: the Southern white rhinoceros.

The zoo is working with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums African Elephant Species Survival Plan to find a new herd for 48-year-old Robin and 37-year-old Belle, and the move will enable them to be part of “a larger group in a more social environment,” according to a release.

Belle came to Riverbanks from Columbus Zoo in 2001 and Robin in 2007 from Disney’s Animal Kingdom, according to Riverbanks. They are among 13 African elephants that have lived at the Zoo since 1973.

It’s possible the elephants could return to Riverbanks.

“It’s certainly not out of the question,” said John Davis, director of Animal Care and Welfare at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. “Ideally, we would like to one day manage a breeding group; however, housing male elephants is not an option in our current habitat. Additional space is required to separate males and females during non-breeding season when bulls tend to be solitary animals.”

After the elephants leave the zoo plans to re-introduce and breed Southern white rhinos, a species last seen at Riverbanks in 1989. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) estimates less than 22,000 individuals remain in the wild most of which are found in the grasslands of southern Africa. Northern white rhinos are now extinct in the wild because of poaching.