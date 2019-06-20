Pedestrian hit and killed while walking along Midlands highway, trooper says

A woman died after being hit by a car while walking along a highway in the predawn hours Thursday, according to troopers.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. on U.S. 601 near Commerce Drive in Kershaw County, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was walking north on the southbound shoulder when she was hit and killed by a pickup, Jones said.

Her identity will be released by the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Highway Patrol’s Multidisciplinary Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash, Jones said.